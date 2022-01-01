Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard
Bayside, NY 11361
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baked Clams
Clams on the Half Shell with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and Lemon Sauce
Cold Antipasto
Fried Calamari
Seasoned, Market-fresh Calamari with Marinara Sauce
Grilled Portobello
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese and Tomatoes on Romaine
Hot Antipasto
Meatballs
(2 Large) Beef and Pork Meatballs Served with Your Choice of Marinara, Vodka or Alfredo Sauce
Mozzarella En Carozza
Fried Homemade Mozzarella Slices Served with Marinara Sauce
Mussels
Steamed New Zealand Mussels In a Fennel and White Wine Broth
Pasta Fagiole
Shrimp and Prosciutto
Gulf Shrimp Wrapped in Prosciutto di Parma and Warm Pesto
Shrimp Cocktail
Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Drizzled with Pesto-infused Olive Oil
Stracciatella
Egg Drop and Spinach in Chicken Broth
Tortellini en Brodo
Cheese Tortellini and Spinach in a Homemade Chicken Broth
Salad
House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Onions and Croutons with Balsamic Vinaigrette (no croutons on gluten free)
Tricolor Salad
Arugula, Radicchio and Endive with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad
Classic-style Caesar with Pecorino Romano and Croutons (no croutons on gluten free)
Entrees
Chicken ala Papazzio
Layers of Chicken, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Tomatoes over Fresh Spinach with Sautéed Vegetables
Chicken Bianco
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Paillard
Chicken Parmigiana
Layered with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella Served with Penne Marinara
Chicken Piccata
Sautéd with Capers in Lemon Butter Sauce Served with Sautéed Vegetables
Chicken Scarpariello
Eggplant Parmigiana
Salmon
Served with Caramelized Endive and Baby Arugula in a Light Orange Sauce
Shrimp & Scallop Provencal
Shrimp Francaise
Shrimp Oreganata
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Piccata
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Lightly Sautéed in a Garlic and Herb Sauce Served with Choice of Linguine or Risotto
Veal Francaise
Veal Marsala
Veal Milanese
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Piccata
Sautéd with Capers in Lemon Butter Sauce Served with Sautéed Vegetables
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal Scaloppini with Eggplant, Prosciutto and Mozzarella on a Bed of Spinach
Pasta
Cappellini alla Rosa
Angel Hair with Chicken, Broccoli, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Onions in a Rosé Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
Fra Diavlo del Pescatore
Shrimp, Scallops, Clams and Mussels in Spicy Marinara Sauce
Gamberi e Pollo Florentine
Shrimp, Chicken, Spinach and Mushrooms in a Creamy Garlic Sauce
Gnocchi Bolognese
Potato Pasta with Fresh Meat Sauce
Linguine & Meatballs
Served with Marinara Sauce
Linguine Aglio Olio
Sautéed in Fresh Garlic and Virgin Olive Oil with Spinach and Mushrooms
Linguine ala Aragosta
Linguine con Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed in Fresh Garlic and Virgin Olive Oil with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Linguine Red Clam
Whole and Chopped Clams in Red Sauce
Linguine White Clam
Whole and Chopped Clams in White Sauce
Penne Classico
Penne with Seasoned Sweet Sausage Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes in a Fresh Pink Sauce
Penne Marinara
Penne with Marinara Sauce
Penne Primavera
Penne Vodka
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
Pollo e Penne
Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Rabe in Roasted Garlic Sauce
Pollo Tuscany
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Sausage, Onions and Peppers in a Light Garlic Sauce over Fettuccine
Ravioli Bolognese
Ravioli with a Meat Sauce
Ravioli Marinara
Rigatoni Gorgonzola
Pan-seared Shrimp, Spinach and Tomatoes in a Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Rigatoni Messinase
Rigatoni with Chicken, Mushrooms and Spinach in a Creamy Pink Sauce
Tortellini ala Panna
Cheese Tortellini, Ham, Peas and Mushrooms in Cream Sauce
Linguine Creamy Pesto 7 Shrimp
Sides
Dessert
Kids Menu
Appetizers
Baked Clams - 1/2 Tray
Baked Clams - Full Tray
Calamari - 1/2 Tray
Calamari - Full Tray
Cold Anti - 1/2 Tray
Cold Anti - Full Tray
Portobello - 1/2 Tray
Portobello - Full Tray
Potato Croq - 1/2 Tray
Potato Croq - Full Tray
Rice Balls - 1/2 Tray
Rice Balls - Full Tray
Shrimp & Pros - 1/2 Tray
Shrimp & Pros - Full Tray
Sl. Tomato & Mozz - 1/2 Tray
Sl. Tomato & Mozz - Full Tray
Stuff Saus Mush - 1/2 Tray
Stuff Saus Mush - Full Tray
Stuff Veg Mush - 1/2 Tray
Stuff Veg Mush - Full Tray
Salads
Pastas
Baked Ziti - 1/2 Tray
Baked Ziti - Full Tray
Cappellini ala Rosa - 1/2 Tray
Cappellini ala Rosa - Full Tray
Farf Aglio Olio - 1/2 Tray
Farf Aglio Olio - Full Tray
Farfalle Primavera - 1/2 Tray
Farfalle Primavera - Full Tray
Fett Alfredo - 1/2 Tray
Fett Alfredo - Full Tray
Fra Diavlo - 1/2 Tray
Fra Diavlo - Full Tray
Gnocchi Bol - 1/2 Tray
Gnocchi Bol - Full Tray
Ling Br Rb & Saus - 1/2 Tray
Ling Br Rb & Saus - Full Tray
Ling Red Clam - 1/2 Tray
Ling Red Clam - Full Tray
Ling Wh Clam - 1/2 Tray
Ling Wh Clam - Full Tray
Pen Classico - 1 Tray
Pen Classico - 1/2 Tray
Pen Trio - 1/2 Tray
Pen Trio - Full Tray
Pen Vodka - 1/2 Tray
Pen Vodka - Full Tray
Pollo e Penne - 1/2 Tray
Pollo e Penne - Full Tray
Pollo Tuscany - 1/2 Tray
Pollo Tuscany - Full Tray
Ravioli Bol - 1/2 Tray
Ravioli Bol - Full Tray
Ravioli Mar - 1/2 Tray
Ravioli Mar - Full Tray
Rig Gorgonzola - 1/2 Tray
Rig Gorgonzola - Full Tray
Rigatoni Mess - 1/2 Tray
Rigatoni Mess - Full Tray
Sh & Chick Florentine - 1/2 Tray
Sh & Chick Florentine - Full Tray
Stuffed Shells - 1/2 Tray
Stuffed Shells - Full Tray
Tortellini - 1/2 Tray
Tortellini - Full Tray
Entrees
Asst Wraps - 1/2 Tr
Asst Wraps - Full Tr
Chick Bianco - 1/2 Tr
Chick Bianco - Full Tr
Chick Fingers - 1/2 Tr
Chick Fingers - Full Tr
Chick Fran - 1/2 Tr
Chick Fran - Full Tr
Chick Marsala - 1/2 Tr
Chick Marsala - Full Tr
Chick Papa - 1/2 Tr
Chick Papa - Full Tr
Chick Parm - 1/2 Tr
Chick Parm - Full Tr
Chick Piccata - 1/2 Tr
Chick Piccata - Full Tr
Chick Roll - 1/2 Tr
Chick Roll - Full Tr
Chick Scarp - 1/2 Tr
Chick Scarp - Full Tr
Eggplant Parm - 1/2 Tr
Eggplant Parm - Full Tr
Eggplant Roll - 1/2 Tr
Eggplant Roll - Full Tr
Meatball Mara - 1/2 Tr
Meatball Mara - Full Tr
Salm Cham Dill - 1/2 Tr
Salm Cham Dill - Full Tr
Salmon Hrsradsh - 1/2 Tr
Salmon Hrsradsh - Full Tr
Salmon Lem Bas - 1/2 Tr
Salmon Lem Bas - Full Tr
Saus & Peppers - 1/2 Tr
Saus & Peppers - Full Tray
Sh & Scal Prov - 1/2 Tr
Sh & Scal Prov - Full Tr
Sh Scampi - 1/2 Tr
Sh Scampi - Full Tr
Shrimp Parm - 1/2 Tr
Shrimp Parm - Full Tr
Veal Marsala - 1/2 Tr
Veal Marsala - Full Tr
Veal Parm - 1/2 Tr
Veal Parm - Full Tr
Veal Piccata - 1/2 Tr
Veal Piccata - Full Tr
Veal Salt - 1/2 Tr
Veal Salt - Full Tr
Sides
1/2 Tr French Fries
1 Tr French Fries
1/2 Tr Broc Rab & Saus
1 Tr Broc Rab & Saus
1/2 Tr Port Risotto
1 Tr Port Risotto
1/2 Tr Spinach
1 Tr Spinach
1/2 Tr Garlic Mash
1 Tr Garlic Mash
1/2 Tr Vegetables
1 Tr Vegetables
1/2 Tr Seasoned Rice
1 Tr Seasoned Rice
Sauces
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

