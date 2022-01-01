Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

No reviews yet

39-38 Bell Boulevard

Bayside, NY 11361

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Fried Calamari
Salmon

Appetizers

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$17.95

Clams on the Half Shell with Seasoned  Breadcrumbs and Lemon Sauce

Cold Antipasto

$25.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.95

Seasoned, Market-fresh Calamari with Marinara Sauce

Grilled Portobello

Grilled Portobello

$17.95

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese  and Tomatoes on Romaine

Hot Antipasto

Hot Antipasto

$40.95

Meatballs

$13.95

(2 Large) Beef and Pork Meatballs Served with Your  Choice of Marinara, Vodka or Alfredo Sauce

Mozzarella En Carozza

$17.95

Fried Homemade Mozzarella Slices  Served with Marinara Sauce

Mussels

$17.95

Steamed New Zealand Mussels In a Fennel and White Wine Broth

Pasta Fagiole

$8.95
Shrimp and Prosciutto

Shrimp and Prosciutto

$18.95

Gulf Shrimp Wrapped in Prosciutto  di Parma and Warm Pesto

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95
Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella

$17.95

Drizzled with Pesto-infused Olive Oil

Stracciatella

$9.95

Egg Drop and Spinach in Chicken Broth

Tortellini en Brodo

$9.95

Cheese Tortellini and Spinach in a Homemade Chicken Broth

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Onions and Croutons with Balsamic Vinaigrette (no croutons on gluten free)

Tricolor Salad

$12.95

Arugula, Radicchio and Endive  with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad

$17.95

On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans  and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Classic-style Caesar with Pecorino Romano and  Croutons (no croutons on gluten free)

Entrees

Chicken ala Papazzio

Chicken ala Papazzio

$31.95

Layers of Chicken, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and  Tomatoes over Fresh Spinach with Sautéed Vegetables

Chicken Bianco

Chicken Bianco

$29.95
Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$29.95
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$29.95

Chicken Milanese

$29.95

Chicken Paillard

$29.95
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.95

Layered with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella  Served with Penne Marinara

Chicken Piccata

$29.95

Sautéd with Capers in Lemon Butter Sauce  Served with Sautéed Vegetables

Chicken Scarpariello

$30.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.95
Salmon

Salmon

$35.95

Served with Caramelized Endive and Baby  Arugula in a Light Orange Sauce

Shrimp & Scallop Provencal

$35.95

Shrimp Francaise

$32.95

Shrimp Oreganata

$32.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$32.95

Shrimp Piccata

$32.95
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$32.95

Shrimp Lightly Sautéed in a Garlic and Herb  Sauce Served with Choice of Linguine or Risotto

Veal Francaise

$32.95

Veal Marsala

$32.95

Veal Milanese

$32.95

Veal Parmigiana

$32.95

Veal Piccata

$32.95

Sautéd with Capers in Lemon Butter Sauce  Served with Sautéed Vegetables

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.95

Veal Scaloppini with Eggplant, Prosciutto and  Mozzarella on a Bed of Spinach

Pasta

Cappellini alla Rosa

$25.95

Angel Hair with Chicken, Broccoli, Sun-dried  Tomatoes and Onions in a Rosé Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.95

Fettuccine in a Creamy Cheese Sauce

Fra Diavlo del Pescatore

Fra Diavlo del Pescatore

$43.95

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams and Mussels  in Spicy Marinara Sauce

Gamberi e Pollo Florentine

$31.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Spinach and Mushrooms in a  Creamy Garlic Sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$22.95

Potato Pasta with Fresh Meat Sauce

Linguine & Meatballs

$25.95

Served with Marinara Sauce

Linguine Aglio Olio

$22.95

Sautéed in Fresh Garlic and Virgin Olive Oil  with Spinach and Mushrooms

Linguine ala Aragosta

$34.00
Linguine con Broccoli Rabe

Linguine con Broccoli Rabe

$26.95

Sautéed in Fresh Garlic and Virgin Olive Oil  with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Linguine Red Clam

$27.95

Whole and Chopped Clams in Red Sauce

Linguine White Clam

Linguine White Clam

$27.95

Whole and Chopped Clams in White Sauce

Penne Classico

Penne Classico

$27.95

Penne with Seasoned Sweet Sausage Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes in a Fresh Pink Sauce

Penne Marinara

$19.95

Penne with Marinara Sauce

Penne Primavera

$24.95
Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce

Pollo e Penne

$27.95

Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Rabe in  Roasted Garlic Sauce

Pollo Tuscany

$28.95

Sautéed Chicken Breast with Sausage,  Onions and Peppers in a Light Garlic  Sauce over Fettuccine

Ravioli Bolognese

$21.95

Ravioli with a Meat Sauce

Ravioli Marinara

$21.95
Rigatoni Gorgonzola

Rigatoni Gorgonzola

$34.95

Pan-seared Shrimp, Spinach and Tomatoes  in a Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Rigatoni Messinase

$28.95

Rigatoni with Chicken, Mushrooms and Spinach in a Creamy Pink Sauce

Tortellini ala Panna

Tortellini ala Panna

$21.95

Cheese Tortellini, Ham, Peas and  Mushrooms in Cream Sauce

Linguine Creamy Pesto 7 Shrimp

$32.95

Sides

Broccoli

$12.95

Broccoli Rabe

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sauasage

$17.95

French Fries

$7.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.95

Portobello Risotto

$15.95

Risotto

$13.95

Side Pasta

$12.95

Spinach

$12.95

Vegetables

$12.95

Add Stuffed Lobster Tail

$16.00

Add Lobster Tail

$14.00

Meatballs

$13.95

Dessert

Apple Tart

$10.50

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.50

Chocolate Oreo Mousse Cake

$9.50

Flourless Choc Cake

$9.00

GF Brownie ala Mode

$12.00

GF Carrot Cake

$10.00

GF Tiramisu

$10.00

Gluten Free Cannoli GF

$9.50

Raspberry Linzer Tart

$9.50

Tiramisu

$9.50

Kids Menu

Chick Tenders & FF

$15.95

Kids Chicken Parm

$16.95

Kids Chix Paillard

$16.95

Kids Fett Alfredo

$12.95

Kids Ling & Meatballs

$14.95

Kids Mozzerella Stix

$12.95

Kids Pen Butter

$11.95

Kids Pen Vod

$12.95

Kids Penne Marinara

$12.95

Kids Rav Mar

$13.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Baked Clams - Full Tray

$115.00

Calamari - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Calamari - Full Tray

$115.00

Cold Anti - 1/2 Tray

$85.00

Cold Anti - Full Tray

$165.00

Portobello - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Portobello - Full Tray

$85.00

Potato Croq - 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Potato Croq - Full Tray

$95.00

Rice Balls - 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Rice Balls - Full Tray

$95.00

Shrimp & Pros - 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Shrimp & Pros - Full Tray

$125.00

Sl. Tomato & Mozz - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Sl. Tomato & Mozz - Full Tray

$85.00

Stuff Saus Mush - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Stuff Saus Mush - Full Tray

$105.00

Stuff Veg Mush - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Stuff Veg Mush - Full Tray

$105.00

Salads

Beet/Gt Ch Salad - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Beet/Gt Ch Salad - Full Tray

$105.00

Ceasar Salad - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Ceasar Salad - Full Tray

$85.00

House Salad - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

House Salad - Full Tray

$85.00

Tricolor Salad - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Tricolor Salad - Full Tray

$85.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Baked Ziti - Full Tray

$105.00

Cappellini ala Rosa - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Cappellini ala Rosa - Full Tray

$115.00

Farf Aglio Olio - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Farf Aglio Olio - Full Tray

$115.00

Farfalle Primavera - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Farfalle Primavera - Full Tray

$105.00

Fett Alfredo - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Fett Alfredo - Full Tray

$105.00

Fra Diavlo - 1/2 Tray

$90.00

Fra Diavlo - Full Tray

$175.00

Gnocchi Bol - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Gnocchi Bol - Full Tray

$115.00

Ling Br Rb & Saus - 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Ling Br Rb & Saus - Full Tray

$125.00

Ling Red Clam - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Ling Red Clam - Full Tray

$115.00

Ling Wh Clam - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Ling Wh Clam - Full Tray

$115.00

Pen Classico - 1 Tray

$115.00

Pen Classico - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Pen Trio - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Pen Trio - Full Tray

$115.00

Pen Vodka - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Pen Vodka - Full Tray

$105.00

Pollo e Penne - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Pollo e Penne - Full Tray

$115.00

Pollo Tuscany - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Pollo Tuscany - Full Tray

$115.00

Ravioli Bol - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Ravioli Bol - Full Tray

$105.00

Ravioli Mar - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Ravioli Mar - Full Tray

$105.00

Rig Gorgonzola - 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Rig Gorgonzola - Full Tray

$125.00

Rigatoni Mess - 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Rigatoni Mess - Full Tray

$115.00

Sh & Chick Florentine - 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Sh & Chick Florentine - Full Tray

$155.00

Stuffed Shells - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Stuffed Shells - Full Tray

$105.00

Tortellini - 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Tortellini - Full Tray

$105.00

Entrees

Asst Wraps - 1/2 Tr

$55.00

Asst Wraps - Full Tr

$110.00

Chick Bianco - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Bianco - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Fingers - 1/2 Tr

$55.00

Chick Fingers - Full Tr

$105.00

Chick Fran - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Fran - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Marsala - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Marsala - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Papa - 1/2 Tr

$65.00

Chick Papa - Full Tr

$125.00

Chick Parm - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Parm - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Piccata - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Piccata - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Roll - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Chick Roll - Full Tr

$115.00

Chick Scarp - 1/2 Tr

$65.00

Chick Scarp - Full Tr

$125.00

Eggplant Parm - 1/2 Tr

$55.00

Eggplant Parm - Full Tr

$105.00

Eggplant Roll - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Eggplant Roll - Full Tr

$115.00

Meatball Mara - 1/2 Tr

$60.00

Meatball Mara - Full Tr

$115.00

Salm Cham Dill - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Salm Cham Dill - Full Tr

$185.00

Salmon Hrsradsh - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Salmon Hrsradsh - Full Tr

$185.00

Salmon Lem Bas - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Salmon Lem Bas - Full Tr

$185.00

Saus & Peppers - 1/2 Tr

$55.00

Saus & Peppers - Full Tray

$105.00

Sh & Scal Prov - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Sh & Scal Prov - Full Tr

$185.00

Sh Scampi - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Sh Scampi - Full Tr

$185.00

Shrimp Parm - 1/2 Tr

$95.00

Shrimp Parm - Full Tr

$185.00

Veal Marsala - 1/2 Tr

$80.00

Veal Marsala - Full Tr

$155.00

Veal Parm - 1/2 Tr

$80.00

Veal Parm - Full Tr

$155.00

Veal Piccata - 1/2 Tr

$80.00

Veal Piccata - Full Tr

$155.00

Veal Salt - 1/2 Tr

$80.00

Veal Salt - Full Tr

$155.00

Sides

1/2 Tr French Fries

$35.00

1 Tr French Fries

$65.00

1/2 Tr Broc Rab & Saus

$60.00

1 Tr Broc Rab & Saus

$110.00

1/2 Tr Port Risotto

$50.00

1 Tr Port Risotto

$95.00

1/2 Tr Spinach

$50.00

1 Tr Spinach

$95.00

1/2 Tr Garlic Mash

$50.00

1 Tr Garlic Mash

$95.00

1/2 Tr Vegetables

$50.00

1 Tr Vegetables

$95.00

1/2 Tr Seasoned Rice

$45.00

1 Tr Seasoned Rice

$85.00

Sauces

Marinara Sauce - Pint

$6.95

Marinara Sauce - Quart

$11.95

Vodka Sauce - Pint

$7.95

Vodka Sauce - Quart

$12.95

Bolognese Sauce - Pint

$8.95

Bolognese Sauce - Quart

$12.95

Alfredo Sauce - Pint

$7.95

Alfredo Sauce - Quart

$12.95

Arrabbiato Sauce - Pint

$7.95

Arrabiato Sauce - Quart

$12.95

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette - Pint

$7.95

Bean Dip

$5.95

Caesar Dressing - Pint

$7.95

Raspberry Vinaigrette - Pint

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boun Appetito!

Website

Location

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside, NY 11361

Directions

Gallery
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image

