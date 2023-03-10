Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paper Dosa

No reviews yet

551 W Cordova Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Starters

Chennai Chicken

Chennai Chicken

$13.00

Fried natural chicken marinated in yogurt and spices served with raitha - GF

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$9.00

A North Indian chat of puffed rice, mango, onion, cilantro, and tomato tossed in tamarind and mint chutney

Pappadum and Chutneys

$8.00

Lentil cracker with basil, sweet onion, tamarind, and roasted garlic chutneys - gf/v

Rasam

$6.00

Also known as “fire broth,” this tasty soup is made with blended lentils, cilantro, tomatoes, and spices - GF / Vegan

Spicy Mango Salad

Spicy Mango Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mango, walnuts and goat cheese served on a bed of local greens tossed with a sweet cilantro dressing. gf

Bombay Sliders

$12.00

Spicy potato patties with caramelized onions, mint and tamarind chutney served on slider buns (from Chocolate Maven) served with gunpowder and ghee on the side.

Roasted Beet Cumin Soup

$12.00

Roasted beets cook with cumin and thyme served with crème fraiche.

Cauliflower and Chile Pakora

Cauliflower and Chile Pakora

$11.00

Jalapeno chilies, cauliflower and red onion battered in a spiced chickpea and rice flour, flashed fried and served with our sweet onion chutney. gf ( not vegan because it's cooked in the same oil as our Chennai Chicken)

Uttapams

Chile and Cliantro Uttapam

Chile and Cliantro Uttapam

$13.00

Fresh chilies cilantro and onions cooked in the uttapam.

Masala Uttapam

$14.00

Cooked with potato, caramelized onion, and cashew nuts-gf ( can be vegan by excluding the ghee)

Mushroom Medley Uttapam

Mushroom Medley Uttapam

$16.00

Cooked with sauteed bunapi, king trumpet, king oyster, bunashimeji, maitake mushrooms and red onions-gf (can be vegan by excluding the ghee)

Winter Root Uttapam

$16.00

Roasted parsnips, fingerling potatoes, carrots and sun chokes cooked inside the uttapam batter flipped and grilled.-gf (can be made vegan by excluding ghee)

Dosas

Classic Masala Dosa

$13.00

A dosa filled with masala (potatoes blended with turmeric, caramelized onions, whole red chiles, mustard seeds, and cashews) GF ( can be made vegan by excluding the ghee)

Paneer and Peas

Paneer and Peas

$14.50

A dosa filled with homemade paneer tossed in spices, served with peas and cilantro- gf

Paper Dosa

Paper Dosa

$16.00

A large, paper thin crispy dosa with masala on the side-gf ( can be made vegan by excluding the ghee)

Ghee and Gunpowder Dosa

$14.00

Ghee roasted dosa dusted with house made gunpowder. Served with Sambar, Coconut chutney and Tomato chutney.

Green Chile and Cheese Dosa

Green Chile and Cheese Dosa

$13.00

A dosa filled with jack and cheddar and NM Chile gf

Spicy Basil Dosa

Spicy Basil Dosa

$14.00

Basil cooked with cashews, cilantro, chiles and ginger spread inside the dosa, topped with potato masala-gf ( can be made vegan by excluding the ghee)

White Truffle Masala Dosa

$14.00

A dosa filled with masala flavored with white truffle oil-gf ( can be made vegan by excluding the ghee)

Lamb Keema Dosa

Lamb Keema Dosa

$16.00

A dosa served with a side of spiced ground lamb cooked with tomatoes and onions. A crowd favorite! gf/contains nuts

Kids Cheese Dosa

$6.00

A South Indian grilled cheese. Sides not included. No Modifications for this item.

Curries

Seasonal Vegetable Curry

Seasonal Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Cauliflower, butternut squash, carrots, parsnips, green beans and peas in a coconut-tomato curry - GF / Vegan

Chana Masala

$16.00

A North Indian dish of chick peas cooked in a tangy spicy curry of tomatoes, onions, cashew nut milk and spices until tender. v/gf/ contains nuts

Tellicherry Lamb Curry

Tellicherry Lamb Curry

$25.00

Sustainable lamb slow cooked with dry-roasted garam masala and finished with freshly ground Tellicherry peppercorns - GF/ Contains Cashews

Pepper Chicken Curry

$21.00

A very warming, dark red curry with black pepper, cloves, fennel, cinnamon and cumin. gf/ diary free

Prawn Moilee Curry

Prawn Moilee Curry

$21.00

Flash fried prawns cooked in a yellow coconut curry with fenugreek, ginger, garlic, and spices - gf/diary free

Desserts

Tropical Duo

$8.00

This delicious and refreshing pair is a match made in heaven. A scoop of fresh coconut and mango sorbet to delight your taste buds.

Chocolate Sorbet

$8.00

A rich decadent made by the experts at Kakawa. gf/v

Rasmalai

$6.00

Two patties of fresh farmer’s cheese soaked in sweet cream, rosewater, and cardamom, garnished with pistachios and dried rose petals - GF ( cannot be served without nuts)

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

A warm, lightly fried doughnut hole served in a cardamom simple syrup with roasted cashew nuts on top.

Passion Fruit Custard

Passion Fruit Custard

$8.00

Passion Fruit Custard with Tapioca Payasam and fresh Mango-gf

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$7.00

A delightfully refreshing yogurt drink with mango, and mint.

Puli Jeera Soda

Puli Jeera Soda

$7.00

cumin-tamarind syrup, cilantro, mint, soda water

Spicy Ginger Soda

Spicy Ginger Soda

$7.00

Soda water added to a syrup made from jaggery, fresh ginger and gunpowder.

South Indian Chai

$5.00

Indian black tea with ginger and cardamon. Real milk used, no substitutes. Hot or Iced available.

Lemon Soda ( Salty, Sweet or SS)

Lemon Soda ( Salty, Sweet or SS)

$7.00

Fresh lemon and Soda water ask for sweet, salty or both

Organic Aroma Coffee

$5.00

Locally roasted Sumatra coffee from Aroma Coffee.

Fountain Sodas( Coke,Sprite,Gingerale)

$3.00

Ask for coke, sprite or ginger ale.

Ice Teas ( black, green or herbal)

$4.00

Freshly brewed iced tea, organic black tea, hibiscus berry or pineapple green tea.

Sides

Raita

$6.00

Chutney Sampler

$8.00

Sambar Refill

$5.00

Side Chutney

$1.50

Side Masala

$4.00

Side Lamb Keema

$6.00

Side Plain Basmati Rice

$4.00

Side Coconut Rice

$5.00

Mango Habanero Chutney

$2.00

Side Ghee

$1.00

Side Gunpowder

$2.00

Side White Truffle Oil

$1.00

Side Chopped Jalapenos

$1.00

Merch

Tote Bag

$20.00

Magnets

$2.00

Stickers

$1.50

Kits

Sambar 16oz

Sambar 16oz

$8.00

Order a 160z of Sambar to go with your dosa batter.

Chutney 8oz

Chutney 8oz

$5.00

Order 8oz of a chutney of your choice to accompany your dosa batter

Curry Sauces 32 oz

$18.00

Order our house made curry sauces. These sauces are a perfect start to a delicious home cooked meal of your choice. These sauces do not contain protein or vegetables. They are a delicious base for a curry, or to add that extra kick you are looking for for every meal.

Dosa Batter 32oz

$20.00

Potato Masala 16oz

$8.00

House Made Syrups

$8.00

Gunpowder 4oz

$5.00

Ghee 4oz

$2.00
