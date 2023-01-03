- Home
The Paper Mill
4066 N Mount Juliet RD
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Breakfast
Sunrise Grit Bowl
Stone Ground Gouda Grits, Andouille Sausage, Kale, Two Eggs and Smoky Tomato Gravy
Hot Piggy Benedict
Split Biscuit, Breakfast Sausage, 2 eggs, Rosemary Sausage Gravy, Hot Honey and Scallions.
Loaded Potato Hash
Crispy Potatoes, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, 2 eggs, Chimichurri Aioli and Tortilla Crunch
TPM Two Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, Choice of meat, Crispy Potato Hash or Grits, Served with Toast or Buttermilk Biscuit.
Breakfast Taco
2 flour Tortillas, Pepper Jack Cheese, Egg Scramble, Crispy Potatoes, Smoked Bacon, House Salsa and Chipotle Aioli.
Omelettes
Rise & Swine Omelette
Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Red & Green Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Scallions.
Tex Mex Omelette
Sausage, Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lime Crema and Chipotle Salsa
Build Your Own Omelette
Choice of Egg or Egg Whites. Choice of Meat-Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage Choice of Veggies-Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Peppers, Shiitake Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach, Kale or Jalap.Corn Salsa Choice of Cheese-American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Gouda, Goat, Fontina or Feta
Farmer & The Goat Omelette
Omelette with Squash, Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato, Goat Cheese and topped with basil, salt and perpper.
Mushroom & Gouda Omelette
Shiitake mushrooms, smoked Gouda cheese and caramelized onions with a pinch of chive, salt and pepper.
Biscuits and Toast
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuits
Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of Meat, Cheese and 1 egg cooked your way
Biscuits & Jam Board
Nashville Jam Co. Strawberry Jam, Whipped Honey Butter and Buttermilk Biscuits.
Pepper Jelly Chicken Biscuit
Fried Chicken with Peper Jelly, Goat Cheese and sprinkled with Scallions
Avocado Toast
Avocado Smash, Everything Crumble, Watermelon Radish on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Banana & Nutella Toast
Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Cheese, Sliced Banans, Chia Seeds, Local Honey on Toasted Multigrain
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits
Potato Hash
Sweet Potato Hash
Seasonal Fruit
Toast Sourdough
Biscuit
Rosemary Sausage Gravy
Tomato Gravy
Egg Your Way
Single waffle
Single pancake
Plain French toast
Toast Multigrain
Jelly
Sweet Stuff
Cinni Crunch Waffle
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Sweet Cereal Milk Glaze, Cinnamon Drizzle, Whipped Honey Butter with Maple Syrup.
Strawberry Cheese Cake French Toast
Strawberry Cheesecake Mousse, Vanilla Chantilly, Macerated Strawberries, Mint and Maple Syrup.
TN Tripple Stack Pancakes
Whipped Honey Butter and Maple Syrup.
Pancake Board for 2
Strawberrys, Seasonal Berries, Banana, Whipped Honey Butter, Cheesecake Dip, Nutella, Strawberry Jam, FunFetti Sprinkles and Maple Syrup
Chocolate chip pancakes(3)
Breakfast Bowls
Berry & Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Strawberrys, Seasonal Berries, House Granola and Local Honey
Breakfast Grain Salad
Heirloom Tomatos, Quinoa, Spinach, Jammy Eggs and Feta Vinaigrette
AVO Love
Smoked Salmon, Stuffed Avocado, Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Red pepper, Cilantro and Yogurt.
Feel Good Bowls/Salads
Greens & Grains Salad (Copy)
Heirloom Tomatoes, Quinoa, Spinach, Watermelon Radish with Feta Vinaigrette
Avocado Panzanella Salad (Copy)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Avocado with Green Chile-Goddess Dressing
Peachy Keen Salad (Copy)
Peaches, Blackberry, Charred Onions, Goat Cheese, Mesculin, Maple Walnuts and Basil Vinaigrette.
Burgers
TPM Double SmashBurger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles and Mustard
Everday Im Trufflin'
Double Smashburger with Smoked Fontina, Crispy Onion and Truffle Mayo
Street Corn Burger
Double Smashburger, Street Corn, Green Chile Queso, Pickled Onion and Chipotle Mayo
Cubano Burger
Double Smashburger, Ham, Pork Carnitas, Pickles, Swiss Cheese and Mojo Mayo
Impossible Burger
Plant Based Burger, Marinated Cucumber, HoneyCrunch Slaw, Gouda Cheese and Garlic Chili Mayo
BYO Double Smash Burger
Sandwiches
Pimento Cheese BLT
House Pimento Cheese, Gem lettuce, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato, Herb Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
Blackberry Basil Brie Sandwich
Brie Cheese, Blackberry Onion Jam, Basil on Toasted Mulitgrain.
Honey Crunch Chicken Salad
Honey Ginger Chicken Salad, Cucumber, Sprouts, Peanut Crunch Slaw, Garlic Chili Spread on Toasted Mulitgrain
Avacado Grilled Cheese
Avocado Smash, Thick cut Bacon, Smoked Fontina, Chimichurri Aioli on Toasted Sourdough.
Lunch Sides
Soda
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Kids Breakfast
Kids Breakfast Scramble
2 eggs cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage, biscuit or toast.
Kids Fruit & Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strewberries, House Granola and Local Honey
Kids Pancake
Buttermilk Pancakes, Whipped Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup
Kids French Toast
French Toast with Nutella Drizzle and Maple Syrup
Kids Chicken Biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuit with Crispy Chicken
Kids Sausage Biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuit with Country Sausage
Kids Bacon Biscuit
Kid CHOC CHIP pancake
Kids Lunch
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Sourdough with American Cheese
Kids Fruit & Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strewberries, House Granola and Local Honey
Kids Burger
Single Patty with American Cheese and chpice of toppings.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your Choice of Side and Dipping Sauce
Plum Oat Crisp
Honey ginger apple crisp
Mile high banana creme pie
Funnel cake
Parfait
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4066 N Mount Juliet RD, Mount Juliet, TN 37122