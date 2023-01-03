Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Paper Mill

No reviews yet

4066 N Mount Juliet RD

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Breakfast

Sunrise Grit Bowl

$13.00

Stone Ground Gouda Grits, Andouille Sausage, Kale, Two Eggs and Smoky Tomato Gravy

Hot Piggy Benedict

$12.00

Split Biscuit, Breakfast Sausage, 2 eggs, Rosemary Sausage Gravy, Hot Honey and Scallions.

Loaded Potato Hash

$14.00

Crispy Potatoes, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, 2 eggs, Chimichurri Aioli and Tortilla Crunch

TPM Two Egg Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, Choice of meat, Crispy Potato Hash or Grits, Served with Toast or Buttermilk Biscuit.

Breakfast Taco

$13.00

2 flour Tortillas, Pepper Jack Cheese, Egg Scramble, Crispy Potatoes, Smoked Bacon, House Salsa and Chipotle Aioli.

Omelettes

Rise & Swine Omelette

$13.00

Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Red & Green Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Scallions.

Tex Mex Omelette

$13.00

Sausage, Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lime Crema and Chipotle Salsa

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.00

Choice of Egg or Egg Whites. Choice of Meat-Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage Choice of Veggies-Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Peppers, Shiitake Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach, Kale or Jalap.Corn Salsa Choice of Cheese-American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Gouda, Goat, Fontina or Feta

Farmer & The Goat Omelette

$13.00

Omelette with Squash, Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato, Goat Cheese and topped with basil, salt and perpper.

Mushroom & Gouda Omelette

$13.00

Shiitake mushrooms, smoked Gouda cheese and caramelized onions with a pinch of chive, salt and pepper.

Biscuits and Toast

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuits

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of Meat, Cheese and 1 egg cooked your way

Biscuits & Jam Board

$10.00

Nashville Jam Co. Strawberry Jam, Whipped Honey Butter and Buttermilk Biscuits.

Pepper Jelly Chicken Biscuit

Pepper Jelly Chicken Biscuit

$9.00

Fried Chicken with Peper Jelly, Goat Cheese and sprinkled with Scallions

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado Smash, Everything Crumble, Watermelon Radish on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Banana & Nutella Toast

$8.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Cheese, Sliced Banans, Chia Seeds, Local Honey on Toasted Multigrain

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits

$3.00

Potato Hash

$4.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Toast Sourdough

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Rosemary Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Tomato Gravy

$3.00

Egg Your Way

$1.00

Single waffle

$5.00

Single pancake

$3.00

Plain French toast

$5.00

Toast Multigrain

$3.00

Jelly

$1.00

Sweet Stuff

Cinni Crunch Waffle

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Sweet Cereal Milk Glaze, Cinnamon Drizzle, Whipped Honey Butter with Maple Syrup.

Strawberry Cheese Cake French Toast

$13.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Mousse, Vanilla Chantilly, Macerated Strawberries, Mint and Maple Syrup.

TN Tripple Stack Pancakes

$11.00

Whipped Honey Butter and Maple Syrup.

Pancake Board for 2

Pancake Board for 2

$21.00

Strawberrys, Seasonal Berries, Banana, Whipped Honey Butter, Cheesecake Dip, Nutella, Strawberry Jam, FunFetti Sprinkles and Maple Syrup

Chocolate chip pancakes(3)

$11.00

Breakfast Bowls

Berry & Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Strawberrys, Seasonal Berries, House Granola and Local Honey

Breakfast Grain Salad

$12.00

Heirloom Tomatos, Quinoa, Spinach, Jammy Eggs and Feta Vinaigrette

AVO Love

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Stuffed Avocado, Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Red pepper, Cilantro and Yogurt.

Breakfast Combo

MJ's Pancake Breakfast

$15.00

Feel Good Bowls/Salads

Greens & Grains Salad (Copy)

$11.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Quinoa, Spinach, Watermelon Radish with Feta Vinaigrette

Avocado Panzanella Salad (Copy)

$13.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Avocado with Green Chile-Goddess Dressing

Peachy Keen Salad (Copy)

$13.00

Peaches, Blackberry, Charred Onions, Goat Cheese, Mesculin, Maple Walnuts and Basil Vinaigrette.

Burgers

TPM Double SmashBurger

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles and Mustard

Everday Im Trufflin'

$15.00

Double Smashburger with Smoked Fontina, Crispy Onion and Truffle Mayo

Street Corn Burger

$15.00

Double Smashburger, Street Corn, Green Chile Queso, Pickled Onion and Chipotle Mayo

Cubano Burger

$15.50

Double Smashburger, Ham, Pork Carnitas, Pickles, Swiss Cheese and Mojo Mayo

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant Based Burger, Marinated Cucumber, HoneyCrunch Slaw, Gouda Cheese and Garlic Chili Mayo

BYO Double Smash Burger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pimento Cheese BLT

$13.00

House Pimento Cheese, Gem lettuce, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato, Herb Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

Blackberry Basil Brie Sandwich

$13.00

Brie Cheese, Blackberry Onion Jam, Basil on Toasted Mulitgrain.

Honey Crunch Chicken Salad

$13.50

Honey Ginger Chicken Salad, Cucumber, Sprouts, Peanut Crunch Slaw, Garlic Chili Spread on Toasted Mulitgrain

Avacado Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Avocado Smash, Thick cut Bacon, Smoked Fontina, Chimichurri Aioli on Toasted Sourdough.

Lunch Sides

Parmesan Herb Fries

$4.00

Greens & Vinaigrette

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno Corn Salad

$4.00

Honey Crunch Slaw

$4.00

Tomato Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Honey Ginger Chick Salad

$4.00

Chili cheese fries

$5.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt.Dew

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Stubborn Black Cherry

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.50

Water

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

House brew cold

$3.25

Mocha Vanilla cream cold brew

$4.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.50

Oat Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Scramble

$7.50

2 eggs cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage, biscuit or toast.

Kids Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$6.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strewberries, House Granola and Local Honey

Kids Pancake

$6.50

Buttermilk Pancakes, Whipped Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup

Kids French Toast

$7.50

French Toast with Nutella Drizzle and Maple Syrup

Kids Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Buttermilk Biscuit with Crispy Chicken

Kids Sausage Biscuit

$6.50

Buttermilk Biscuit with Country Sausage

Kids Bacon Biscuit

$7.50

Kid CHOC CHIP pancake

$6.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Sourdough with American Cheese

Kids Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$6.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strewberries, House Granola and Local Honey

Kids Burger

$8.50

Single Patty with American Cheese and chpice of toppings.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your Choice of Side and Dipping Sauce

Plum Oat Crisp

Plum Oat Crisp

$8.00

Shortcakes

Blueberry Shortcake

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Blackberry Shortcake

$6.00

Honey ginger apple crisp

Apple Crisp

$5.99

Mile high banana creme pie

Banana Creme Pie

$7.00

Funnel cake

Funnel cake

$12.00

Parfait

Cookie crumble parfait

$7.00

Birthday Pancake

Birthday pancake

Soup of the day

Cup soup

$6.00

Bowl soup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4066 N Mount Juliet RD, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Directions

