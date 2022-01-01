Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paper Plane Pizza

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

12" Pies

12" Plane Jane

12" Plane Jane

$16.00

Our Cheese Pizza with Romano and fresh basil

12" The Meats

12" The Meats

$19.00

Pepperoni, PPP Sausage, Bacon

12" Eat Your Veggies

12" Eat Your Veggies

$20.00

Roasted red pepper, onion, feta, garlic herb oil

12" The 'Sconie

$20.00

Beer Brat, Carmelized Onions, Sauerkraut, Mustard Crema

18" Pies

18" Plane Jane

18" Plane Jane

$26.00

Our Cheese Pizza with Romano and fresh basil

18 "The Meats

18 "The Meats

$31.00

Pepperoni, PPP Sausage, Bacon

18" Eat Your Veggies

18" Eat Your Veggies

$32.00

Roasted red pepper, onion, feta, garlic herb oil

18" The 'Sconie

$32.00

Beer Brat, Carmelized Onions, Sauerkraut, Mustard Crema

Build A Plane

12"

$15.00

18"

$26.00

Salads

Simple Greens

$6.00

Mixed Greens, shaved parmesan, crispy pepperoni, our soon to be famous Dilly Ranch

MKE Cobb

$13.00

Sandwiches

Dilly BLT

$13.00

10" Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dilly Ranch

PPP Sausage

PPP Sausage

$13.00

10"PPP Sausage, red sauce, provolone,spicy giardiniera

Veggie

$13.00

10" Roasted red pepper, mushroom, feta, italian vinaigrette, on garlic bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Cheese, Garlic Herb Oil

Hoagi no chips

$11.00

Sides

Garlic Knots 1qty

$2.00

Garlic Knots 3qty

$5.00

Garlic Knots 5qty

$8.00

Garlic Knots 10qty

$16.00

Garlic Knots 20qty

$32.00

Dilly Ranch Side

$2.00

Red Sauce Side

$2.00

Garlic Herb Oil

$2.00

Add ons

Extra Bacon

$3.00

Fresh Basil

$2.00

Extra Tomato

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Best pizza in the world as voted on by us!

Location

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

