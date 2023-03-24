  • Home
Paper Route Bakery Same Day Pick-up 1010 E Cesar Chavez St, Suite D

1010 E Cesar Chavez St, Suite D

Austin, TX 78702

Signature Cakes by the Slice

Lemon Kiss Slice

$10.00

Lemon chiffon cake with honey poppyseed crust, lemon ganache infused with lavender & Limoncello, Meyer lemon Chantilly cream.

Banana Pantsuit Slice

$10.00

Banana spice cake with white chocolate macadamia nut crust, banana ganache infused with allspice and Dominican rum, butterscotch Chantilly cream. CONTAINS MACADAMIA NUTS

Raspberry Carlisle Slice

$10.00

Raspberry chiffon cake with almond crust, raspberry ganache infused with cardamom and rosemary, raspberry Chantilly cream. CONTAINS ALMONDS

Coffee Fox Slice

$10.00

Coffee chiffon cake with cinnamon hazelnut crust, coffee ganache infused with toasted hazelnut and chicory, mocha Chantilly cream CONTAINS HAZELNUTS

Strawberry Book Club Slice

$10.00

Strawberry chiffon cake with black pepper crust, strawberry ganache infused with basil and fragola, strawberry Chantilly cream.

Pistachio Oasis Slice

$10.00

Rose petal chiffon cake with cardamom pistachio crust, pistachio ganache infused with pomegranate molasses, matcha Chantilly cream. CONTAINS PISTACHIOS

Vanilla Au Revoir Slice

$10.00

Madagascar vanilla bean chiffon cake with whiskey barrel smoked sugar crust, vanilla bean ganache infused with cashew and taro, vanilla Chantilly cream. CONTAINS CASHEWS

Chocolate Fainting Couch Slice

$10.00

Chocolate feather fudge cake with black onyx cocoa crust, cacao ganache infused with toasted brazil nut and chile pepper, chocolate Chantilly cream. CONTAINS BRAZIL NUTS

Blueberry Snooze (Flavor of the Month)

$13.00Out of stock

Blueberry chiffon cake with almond and toasted white chocolate crust, blueberry ganache infused with oat, almond, grapefruit, maple, and star anise, and blueberry white tea chantilly cream

Terra Firma (Flavor of the Month)

$13.00Out of stock

Affectionately known as "dirt cake!" Acai chiffon cake with ginger and toasted walnut crust, beet ganache infused with cacao, papaya, lemongrass, and mint, acai matcha Chantilly cream, dark chocolate pour-over, black truffle cake dirt

Same Day Full Cakes (Ready to go!)

6" Chocolate Fainting Couch

6" Chocolate Fainting Couch

$60.00Out of stock

Chocolate feather fudge cake with black onyx cocoa crust, cacao ganache infused with toasted brazil nut and chile pepper, chocolate Chantilly cream. Topped with a dark chocolate pour-over. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12. CONTAINS BRAZIL NUTS

6" Strawberry Book Club

6" Strawberry Book Club

$55.00Out of stock

Strawberry chiffon cake with black pepper crust, strawberry ganache infused with basil and fragola, strawberry Chantilly cream. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12.

6" Lemon Kiss

6" Lemon Kiss

$55.00Out of stock

Lemon chiffon cake with honey poppyseed crust, lemon ganache infused with lavender & Limoncello, Meyer lemon Chantilly cream. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12.

6" Pistachio Oasis

6" Pistachio Oasis

$55.00Out of stock

Rose petal chiffon cake with cardamom pistachio crust, pistachio ganache infused with pomegranate molasses, matcha Chantilly cream. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12. CONTAINS PISTACHIOS

6" Banana Pantsuit

$55.00Out of stock

Banana spice cake with white chocolate macadamia nut crust, banana ganache infused with allspice and Dominican rum, butterscotch Chantilly cream. CONTAINS MACADAMIA NUTS

6" Coffee Fox

$60.00Out of stock

Coffee chiffon cake with cinnamon hazelnut crust, coffee ganache infused with toasted hazelnut and chicory, mocha Chantilly cream. Topped with a dark chocolate pour-over. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12. CONTAINS HAZELNUTS

6" Raspberry Carlisle

$60.00Out of stock

Raspberry chiffon cake with almond crust, raspberry ganache infused with cardamom and rosemary, raspberry Chantilly cream. Topped with a dark chocolate pour-over. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12. CONTAINS ALMONDS

6" Vanilla Au Revoir

6" Vanilla Au Revoir

$55.00Out of stock

Madagascar vanilla bean chiffon cake with whiskey barrel smoked sugar crust, vanilla bean ganache infused with cashew and taro, vanilla Chantilly cream. Our 6" cake feeds 8-12. CONTAINS CASHEWS

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Cakes by the slice and ready-to-sell cakes for same day pick-up

1010 E Cesar Chavez St, Suite D, Austin, TX 78702

