Brewpubs & Breweries

Paperback Brewing Co 422 Magnolia Ave

review star

No reviews yet

422 Magnolia Ave

Glendale, CA 91204

Order Again

SMOOTH - DRAFT CAN

SMOOTH PINT

$11.00

PINEAPPLE - DRAFT CAN

PINEAPPLE PINT

$9.00

POODLES - DRAFT CAN

POODLES DRAFT CAN

$7.00

ANDROID - DRAFT CAN

PINT

$8.00

IPAS

ARCTIC 4-PACK

$21.00

ARCTIC CAN

$6.00

ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENTS 4-PACK

$18.00

ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENTS CAN

$5.00

NO WAY BACK 4-PACK

$17.00

NO WAY BACK CAN

$5.00Out of stock

STRANGERS 4-PACK

$17.00

STRANGERS CAN

$5.00

WTF 4-PACK

$18.00

WTF CAN

$5.00

ZOMBIES 4-PACK

$17.00Out of stock

ZOMBIES CAN

$5.00

LOVERS 4PACK

$17.00

LOVERS CAN

$5.00

HAZY BEER

ANDROID 4-PACK

$17.00

ANDROID CAN

$5.00

BUNNY 4-PACK

$20.00

BUNNY CAN

$5.00

NUDE PEACH 4-PACK

$22.00

NUDE PEACH CAN

$6.00

SFHH 4-PACK

$17.00

SFHH CAN

$5.00

SPACE CATS 4-PACK

$17.00Out of stock

SPACE CATS CAN

$5.00Out of stock

BLUE BUNNY CAN

$5.00

BLUE BUNNY 4-PACK

$20.00

WHITE SUIT 4PACK

$17.00

WHITESUIT CANE

$5.00

LIGHT BEER

CZECHS 4-PACK

$15.00

CZECH CAN

$5.00

NORA 4-PACK

$13.00

NORA CAN

$5.00

SURREALIST 4-PACK

$13.00

SURREALIST CAN

$5.00

VIVA 4-PACK

$13.00

VIVA CAN

$5.00

THE CUP 4-PACK

$13.00

THE CUP CAN

$5.00

PALE & RED

PRESSURE 4-PACK

$15.00

PRESSURE CAN

$5.00

SATAN 4-PACK

$15.00

SATAN CAN

$5.00

DARK BEER

POODLES 4PACK

$15.00

POODLES *CAN

$5.00

SEASONAL

MR SMOOTH 4-PACK

$29.00

MR SMOOTH CAN

$9.00

OCTOBOCK 4 PACK

$15.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE 4 PACK

$19.00

Pineapple Can

$5.00

Strawbaby Can

$5.00

CHERRY CAN

$5.00

CHILLS CAN

$5.00

STRAWBABY 4-PACK

$19.00

OCTOBOCK *CAN

$5.00

IPAS

ARCTIC CWLR

$21.00

NO WAY BACK CRWL

$18.00

ROAD RAGE CRWL

$20.00

STRANGERS CRWL

$18.00

WTF!?! CRWL

$19.00

ZOMBIES CRWL

$18.00

YOUNG LOVERS CRWL

$18.00

HAZY BEER

ANDROID CRWL

$18.00

BUNNY CRWL

$20.00

GO BLUE CRWL

$20.00

NUDE PEACH CRWL

$21.00

SFHH! CRWL

$18.00

SPACE CATS CRWL

$18.00

LIGHT BEER

CZECHS CRWL

$19.00

NORA CRWL

$16.00

SURREALIST CRWL

$16.00

VIVA CRWL

$16.00

FANCY PANTS

$16.00

PALE & RED

PRESSURE CRWL

$18.00

SATAN CRWL

$18.00

DARK BEER

POODLES CRWLR

$17.00

SEASONAL

OCTOBOCK CRWL

$18.00

PINEAPPLE CRWL

$20.00

GEORGE CRWLR

$32.00

SHIRTS

PRIDE TSHIRT

$14.00+
ROCK N ROLL BUNNY T-SHIRT

ROCK N ROLL BUNNY T-SHIRT

$14.00+Out of stock
GO BLUE! BLUE-T

GO BLUE! BLUE-T

$14.00+
GO BLUE! LONGSLV

GO BLUE! LONGSLV

$14.00+Out of stock
PAPERBACK HOODIE

PAPERBACK HOODIE

$40.00+
GRAY P T-SHIRT

GRAY P T-SHIRT

$24.00+
SUPER FUN T-SHIRT

SUPER FUN T-SHIRT

$14.00+

ZOMBIE PINK

$14.00+
ZOMBIE BLUE

ZOMBIE BLUE

$14.00+

ZOMBIE YELLOW

$14.00+
GOLDEN STATE

GOLDEN STATE

$24.00+
DIVER T-SHIRT

DIVER T-SHIRT

$14.00+Out of stock

STICKERS

STICKER PACK

$7.00

BUNNY STICKER

$1.00

HATS

PBC TRUCKER HAT

$16.00

TOTE BAG

DIVER TOTE BAG

DIVER TOTE BAG

$16.00

GLASSES

GOLDEN STATE GLASS

$7.00

FINE ART PRINTS

SEXY TOWN PRINT

$22.00

NO WAY BACK PRINT

$22.00

SURREALIST PRINT

$22.00

STRIP POKER PRINT

$24.00

CZECHS PRINT

$24.00

DINGOES PRINT

$22.00

ROCK AND ROLL PRINT

$5.00

PARTY POP

Sea Salt

$3.00Out of stock

Jalapeño

$3.00

Honey BBQ

$3.00

Churro

$3.00

White Cheddar

$3.00

KEGS

Nora 1/2

$175.00

Nora 1/6

$80.00

Chills 1/2

$200.00

FG 2 1/6

$119.00

POG WARS 1/6

$100.00

POG WARS 1/2

$200.00

1\2 Expotus

$200.00

Crusher 1/2

$170.00

Crusher 1/6

Czechs 1/6

$85.00

SFHH 1/6

$99.00

Deposit

$150.00

Strangers 1/6

$89.00

MADNESS

$85.00

ROBOT 1/6

$105.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Every beer should tell a story.

422 Magnolia Ave, Glendale, CA 91204

Directions

