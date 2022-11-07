Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheddar Hashbrown
BEC
Chicken & Biscuit

Toasts

Avocado Tost-ada

$10.00

carrot, jalapeño, radish, cabbage, cilantro, cotija, pepitas on a corn tostada

Cinnamon Toast

$8.00

whipped mascarpone, walnut streusel on house-made flax seed loaf

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

whipped ricotta, poached pears, mulled wine gastrique, pecans, candied lemon, rosemary salt, honeycomb

Pumpkin Toast

$12.00

mascarpone, granola, pomegranate, pomegranate syrup, crispy sage

Plates

Vegetable Quiche

$11.00

roasted red pepper, white cheddar, onion, kale, dressed arugula salad

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

44 farms steak (served medium), chimichurri, two sunny eggs, potato wedges, secret sauce, dressed arugula

Migas

$13.00

scrambled egg, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, avocado serrano hot sauce, grilled flour tortillas

Classic Breakfast

$16.00

two sunny eggs, maple sausage, crispy potato wedges, buttered toast, seasonal preserves

Lox Plate

$17.00

grilled toast points, everything spice, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, cucumber, dill

Paperboy Pancake

$10.00

buttermilk cornmeal pancake, warm maple syrup, brown butter, sea salt

Chicken & Biscuit

$16.00

crispy-fried chicken, buttermilk biscuit, country gravy, sunny egg, spicy honey

Texas Hash

$15.00

roasted pork, sweet potato, onion, kale, poached egg, pecan mole

Pho Grits

$16.00

beef cheeks, poached egg, herbs, pickled jalapenos, red onion, scallion, hot sauce, lime

Bowls

Texas Hash

$15.00

roasted pork, sweet potato, onion, kale, poached egg, pecan mole

Granola Bowl

$11.00

Bulgarian yogurt, paperboy granola (gluten-free oats, pepitas, sesame seeds, golden raisins), apple butter, cider honey, caramelized apples, mint, pink peppercorn

Kale Salad

$13.00

sweet potato, chickpeas, basil pesto, sunflower seeds, soft boiled egg, parmesan

Pho Grits

$16.00

beef cheeks, poached egg, herbs, pickled jalapenos, red onion, scallion, hot sauce, lime

Wedge Salad

$16.00

grilled cabbage, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, bacon walnut crumble, herbs

Sandwiches

BEC

$14.00

thick sliced bacon, pimento cheese, sunny egg, sesame seed bun, crispy potato wedges

Maple Sausage Biscuit

$16.00

house-made maple sausage patty, secret sauce, caramelized mushrooms & onions, sunny egg, potato wedges

Paperboy Cheeseburger

$16.00

ground chuck, secret sauce, b&b pickles, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, potato wedges

Sides

Smoked Bacon

$6.00

3 slices of thick cut bacon

Maple Sausage

$6.00

house-made pork sausage seasoned with maple syrup, sage, ground ginger & black pepper

Potato Wedges

$5.00

crispy potato wedges tossed in house "fry spice", side of ketchup

Cheddar Hashbrown

$6.00

green onion, black pepper, carrot habanero hot sauce

Buttered Toast

$3.50

house-made flax seed loaf, side of seasonal preserves

Side of Eggs

$2.00

2 sunny eggs (unless otherwise specified)

Biscuit & Jam

$4.50

house-made biscuit, side of seasonal preserves

Side of Avocado

$3.00

topped with sea salt

Side of Grits

$4.00

topped with cheddar cheese

Extra Maple Syrup

$2.00

Deviled eggs

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

Aromas Del Valle, Peruvian drip coffee from Superthing local roasters

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.75

Aromas Del Valle, Peruvian drip coffee from Superthing local roasters

Cold Brew

$5.00

Juan Felipe, Colombian cold-brewed coffee from Superthing local roasters

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots of espresso - Tractor Beam, blend of Ethiopian & Colombian from Superthing

Macchiato

$3.75

2 shots espresso, 1 oz milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

2 shots espresso, 8 oz milk

Latte

$5.00

2 shots espresso, 10 oz milk

Americano

$3.50

2 shots espresso, 10 oz water

Cortado

$4.00

2 shots espresso, 2 oz milk

Lil Billy

$5.50

chilled cappuccino, goat's milk cajeta

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

breakfast tea blend

Hot Tea

$4.00

black, green, or herbal tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

chai, milk, sweetened with vanilla

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

steamed milk, chocolate syrup

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Japanese ceremony blend, milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

drip coffee, steamed milk

Earl Grey Cold Brew

$5.00

cold brew, earl grey syrup, oat milk

Drinks

Orange Juice

$6.00

fresh-squeezed in house

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

steeped hibiscus flowers & ginger, simple syrup, lemon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Paperboy began as a food truck in 2016, and now operates as a brick and mortar restaurant built on the original food truck lot. We were born out of an effort to combine a passion for unsurpassed hospitality with delicious breakfast food & coffee. We offer a seasonal, curated menu with produce and dairy from local farms, bread, and pastries made in house, and a high-quality coffee and bar program.

Website

Location

1203 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Paperboy image
Paperboy image

