Asian Fusion

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table

48 Reviews

3401 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)
Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)
Korean Beef Spurrito

Specials

Green Papaya Kale Bowl

Green Papaya Kale Bowl

$9.90Out of stock

Crisp shredded kale, lightly pickled papaya, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, cabbage, spring greens and dressed with a mix of our signature spicy peanut sauce and Vietnamese dressing! Simply choose your protein

Meal Deal - Side of Cucumber Salsa + Chips & Drink

Meal Deal - Side of Cucumber Salsa + Chips & Drink

$6.00

Cucumber salsa + Chips, And a choice of beverage. Write what you want in notes!

Spurritos - wrapped in rice paper!

Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)

Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)

$10.75

Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese dressing, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free

Korean Beef Spurrito

Korean Beef Spurrito

$11.75

Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Wrapped in rice paper.

Spicy Peanut Chicken Spurrito (GF)

Spicy Peanut Chicken Spurrito (GF)

$11.00

Lemongrass chicken, Spicy peanut sauce, jalapeños, sriracha, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free

Sweet Hoisin Pulled Pork Spurrito

Sweet Hoisin Pulled Pork Spurrito

$11.00

Slow cooked hoisin marinated pork, Thai basil vinaigrette, brown rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro, crushed tortilla chips, spring mix, cabbage

Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)

Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)

$10.50

Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, red peppers, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.

Avocado fiesta Spurrito (GF,V)

Avocado fiesta Spurrito (GF,V)

$9.85

Half avocado, spicy peanut sauce, rice, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, pineapple salsa, crushed tortilla chips, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.

Salads/Bowls

Spicy Peanut Chicken Bowl (GF)

Spicy Peanut Chicken Bowl (GF)

$11.00

Lemongrass chicken, Spicy peanut sauce, jalapeños, sriracha, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free

Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowl

$11.75

Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage.

Sesame Garlic Tofu Bowl (GF,V)

Sesame Garlic Tofu Bowl (GF,V)

$10.25

Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, red peppers, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.

Avocado Fiesta Bowl (GF,V)

Avocado Fiesta Bowl (GF,V)

$9.85

Half avocado, spicy peanut sauce, rice, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, pineapple salsa, crushed tortilla chips, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.

Sweet Hoison Pulled Pork Bowl

Sweet Hoison Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.00
Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Hoagies

Hoagie - Sweet Hoisin Pulled Pork

Hoagie - Sweet Hoisin Pulled Pork

$10.75

Slow cooked hoisin marinated pork, Thai basil vinaigrette, lightly pickled carrot, pineapple salsa, cilantro, crispy shallots, cucumber

Hoagie - Beef

Hoagie - Beef

$11.25

Sweet soy marinated beef, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrot, cilantro, crispy shallots, cucumber

Hoagie - Tofu (V)

Hoagie - Tofu (V)

$9.85

Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce Thai basil, mint, cilantro lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, cucumber. **NOTICE: Bread is temporarily baked in a facility that handles milk ingredients**

Hoagie - Chicken

Hoagie - Chicken

$10.50

Lemongrass chicken, spicy peanut sauce Thai basil, mint, cilantro lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, cucumber

Treat Yoself

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$5.75

Freshly mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, peppers, onion and a touch of salt, served with tortilla chips. Sprinkled with Korean Tajin

Cucumber Salsa & chips (gf,v)

Cucumber Salsa & chips (gf,v)

$4.50

Cucumber salsa with peppers, red onion, herbs, lime juice, salt. Sprinkled with Korean Tajin

Meal Deal - Side of Guac + Chips & Drink

Meal Deal - Side of Guac + Chips & Drink

$7.00

Guac + Chips, Sprinkled with Korean Tajin, And a choice of beverage. Write what you want in notes!

Meal Deal - Side of Cucumber Salsa + Chips & Drink

Meal Deal - Side of Cucumber Salsa + Chips & Drink

$6.00

Cucumber salsa + Chips, And a choice of beverage. Write what you want in notes!

Drinks - all available as part of meal deals!

Assorted seltzer flavors

Assorted seltzer flavors

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Watermelon refresher

Watermelon refresher

$3.50
Watermelon Lacroix

Watermelon Lacroix

$2.50Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Spurritos, bowls and hoagies - made with love.

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen image
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen image
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen image
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen image

