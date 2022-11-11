Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi Chulo's - Bend Bend

555 Northwest Arizona Avenue

Suite 60

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne De Res Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Pollo Taco

SPECIALS

Chilaquiles Rojos Especial

$9.00

TACOS

Pollo Taco

$3.75

Pollo Parrillado, Cebolla, Cilantro, Salsa Jalapeño Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño Sauce

Carne De Res Taco

$4.80

Carne de Res Parrillada, Cebolla, Cilantro, Salsa Jalapeño Grilled Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño Sauce

Cochinita Taco

$4.50

Cochinita, Cebollas en Vinagre, Salsa Habanero Slow Cooked Pork, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce

Baja Style Fish Taco

$5.40

Bacalao Fresco Rebozado con Cerveza, Cebollas en Vinagre, Ensalada de Repollo, Piña Pico de Gallo, Alioli Habanero Beer Battered Fresh Cod, Pickled Onions, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Habanero Aioli

Camarones Taco

$6.00

Camarones a la Parilla, Slaw Mexicano, Queso Fresco, Salsa Habanero Grilled Shrimp, Mexican Slaw, Fresh Cheese, Habanero Sauce

Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Barbacoa, Cebollas Asadas, Cilantro, Salsa de Chile Guajillo Slow Cooked Beef, Grilled Onions, Cilantro, Guajillo Chile Sauce

Verduras Taco

$4.50

Pimiento Poblano a la Parrilla, Champiñones Hongos, Queso Mexicano, Maiz y Salsa Verde (lácteos) Poblano Pepper, Corn, Wild Mushrooms, Mexican Cheese, Salsa Verde (dairy)

Poc Chuc Taco

$4.80

Cerdo Asado, Cebolla Asada, Avocado, Salsa Habanero Grilled Pork, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Habanero Sauce

Birria Tacos

$12.60

Dos Tacos Dorados de Carne de Res, Birria, Queso Fresco Two Crispy Beef Tacos, Fresh Cheese Mexican Beef Broth with Onion & Cilantro

BURRITOS

Burrito

$8.50

Option de Pinto o Frijoles Negros, Pico de Gallo, Arroz Mexicano, Mezcla de Queso Mexicano, Crema Agria Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Papas, Chiles Parrillada, Huevos, Pico de Gallo, Mezcla de Queso Mexicano Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Anaheim Peppers, Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend

Birria Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Dorado de Carne de Birria, Queso Fresco Crispy Beef Burrito, Fresh Cheese Mexican Beef Broth with Onion & Cilantro

BOWLS

Burrito Bowl

$8.50

Option de Pinto o Frijoles Negros, Pico de Gallo, Arroz Mexicano, Mezcla de Queso Mexicano, Crema Agria Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream

Fresca Bowl

$9.00

Verdura Mixtas, Frijoles Negros, Anaheim Parrillado, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Roja Mixed greens, Black Beans, Grilled Anaheim Peppers, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Roja Dressing

NACHOS

Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño, Frijoles Pinto, Mezcla de Queso Mexicano Pico de gallo, Jalapeño, Pinto Beans, Mexican Cheese Blend

Nachos

$8.50

QUESADILLAS

Chiles Parrillada, Mezcla de Queso Mexicano con un lado de Salsa Fresca y Sour Cream Grilled Anaheim Peppers, Mexican Cheese Blend Served with a side of Salsa Fresca & Sour Cream

Quesadillas

$8.50

CHIPS

Chips & Salsa

$4.20

Chips & Guac

$7.20

Chips & Pico & Guac

$8.50

SIDES

Rice Side

$3.60

Black Beans Side

$3.60

Pinto Beans Side

$3.60

Birria Consome

$3.00

Single Birria Taco

$4.80

Guacamole Small

$2.15

Guacamole Large

$5.75

Pico small

$1.25

Pico Large

$4.50

Crema small

$1.25

Crema Large

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Jarritos

$3.65

Mexi Coca Cola

$3.65

Mexi 7up

$3.65

Mexi Squirt

$3.65

Topo Chico

$3.65

Red Bull Clasica

$4.25

Red Bull SugarFree

$4.25

Red Bull Yellow Tropical

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

555 Northwest Arizona Avenue, Suite 60, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

