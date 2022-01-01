Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi’s picanha

24600 Gosling Road

Gosling Foodtruck Park

Spring, TX 77389

Popular Items

Papis Platter for 1
Steak Sandwich

From the Grill

Papis Platter for 1

Papis Platter for 1

$20.00

(Choice of (2) sides) 1 Meat

Papis platter for 2

Papis platter for 2

$40.00

(Choice of (2) sides) and (2) meats

Papis Platter for 4

Papis Platter for 4

$80.00

(Choice of (3) sides) 3 meats

Papi's Family Platter

$140.00

Great for a Family of 6-8 people

Kids steak

$8.00

4 oz steak cooked well done with fries

1 Whole Chicken

$35.00

Choice of 3 sides

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

Choice of 2 sides

Baskets

Papi's steak burger

Papi's steak burger

$15.00

Grilled steak, Bacon, grilled onions, cheese , lettuce, tomatoes, with a garlic aioli .

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled steak, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aoli on a baguette.

By the Pound

Picanha

$25.00

Pork Ribs

$20.00

Beef Ribs

$20.00

Half chicken

$14.00

Whole chicken

$28.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Veg. Kabobs (2)

$5.00

Grilled Corn

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$5.00
Cachapa con Queso

Cachapa con Queso

$10.00

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Arepitas con nata (3)

$5.00

Daily Special 1

$5.00

Daily Special 2

$10.00

Yuca

$5.00

Platano Frito

$5.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.00

Daily special 3

$15.00

Daily special 4

$20.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Papelon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come and enjoy our woodfire grilled meats!

24600 Gosling Road, Gosling Foodtruck Park, Spring, TX 77389

