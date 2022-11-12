Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Papi'
219 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast-casual eatery serving modern Italian food!
Location
19 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
265 N Central Ave - NY, Hartsdale [16]
No Reviews
265 N Central Ave Hartsdale, NY 10530
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in White Plains
The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurant
Graziella's Italian Bistro - White Plains
4.4 • 1,012
99 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurant
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurant
More near White Plains