Papi'

219 Reviews

$$

19 Bank St.

White Plains, NY 10606

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Chicken Milano Wrap
Gricia E Truffle Pizza

Apps & Sides

Cacio & Pepe Fries

Cacio & Pepe Fries

$4.49

Steak Cut Fries tossed in Pecorino and Black Pepper

Salt & Rosemary Fries

Salt & Rosemary Fries

$4.49

Steak Cut Fries tossed in Salt & Rosemary

Regular Fries

$4.49

Steak Cut Fries Salted

Spicy Chili Fries

Spicy Chili Fries

$4.49
Alfredo Cheese Fries

Alfredo Cheese Fries

$5.99
Parm & Truffle Fries

Parm & Truffle Fries

$5.99

Steak Cut Fries tossed in Pecorino and Truffle Oil

Zucchini Flowers (3)

Zucchini Flowers (3)

$9.49

Zucchini Flowers stuffed with Mozzarella and Parmesan deep fried served with a side of Pomodoro Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.49

Breaded Mozzarella sticks deep fried served with our Pomodoro Sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Cheese Ravioli Breaded and Deep Fried served with a side of Pomodoro Sauce

Stuffed Pinsa

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Prosciutto Parma, and Hot Honey

Fried Pizza With Prosciutto

$12.00

Fried Pizza Crust served with Prosciutto di Parma and Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Burrata W/pesto Drizzle & Pinsa Bread

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread With Mozzarella

$4.20

Potatoe Croquette (6)

$9.99
Classic Chips

Classic Chips

$2.20

Paprika Chips

$2.20
Pesto Chips

Pesto Chips

$2.20
Tomato Chips

Tomato Chips

$2.20

Wavy Chips

$2.20

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons served with a creamy old fashioned Cesar dressing.

Mixed Salad

Mixed Salad

$6.99

Mixed Green Lettuce, Corn, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Arugula, cherry tomatoes served with fresh imported Burrata Cheese.

Fisherman Salad

Fisherman Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, olives served with smoked salmon or tuna.

Pasta

Pomodoro & Basilico

Pomodoro & Basilico

$10.99

Authentic Tomato Sauce & Basil.

Ragù Bolognese

Ragù Bolognese

$14.99

A classic meat sauce inspired by the Bolognese's tradition. A blend of meat with tomato sauce, carrots, celery, rosemary,

Ajo, Ojo E Peperoncino

Ajo, Ojo E Peperoncino

$10.99

Simply Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil sauce with Calabrian Chilly Pepper Flakes.

Alfredo

Alfredo

$13.99

Our homemade creamy Alfredo Sauce with Parmesean cheese and parsley.

Polpette Pasta

$14.99

An old fashioned style pasta served with our homemade meatballs in tomato sauce.

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$10.99

Garlic, Spicy Tomato Sauce and Basil.

Pesto

Pesto

$13.99

Homemade pesto with Basil, Olive Oil, Nuts Free.

Carbonara

$15.99
Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce with Crispy Guanciale (Pork Cheek).

Gricia

$14.99
Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$13.99

Fresh crushed black pepper served with abundant pecorino cheese sauce.

Vodka

Vodka

$13.99

Vodka, tomato & cream sauce, guanciale & prosciutto.

Pasta Fresca ( Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Parsley

$13.99

La Marinara Pasta (Spicy)

$11.99

Tonno E Capperi

$12.99

Pasta Special (Mushrooms Sausage Garlic & Truffle Oil)

$13.99

Lasagna

$16.99

Grilled Veggie Parmigiana

$10.99

Grilled mixed vegetables, tomato sauce, melted Mozzarella.

Pinsa/Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil.

La Regina Margherita w/burrata and cherry tomatos

$16.99
Crostino Pizza

Crostino Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Imported Prosciutto Ham, Olive Oil, Parmesan cheese

Salmon Pizza

Salmon Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, Black Pepper, Olive Oil.

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$14.99

Onions, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Red Pepper, Tomato Sauce and Olive Oil

Focaccia Pizza (Olive Oil, Rosemary, Oregano)

$9.99

Plain Pizza with Olive Oil, Oregano and Rosemary

Focaccia GOURMET Pizza

Focaccia GOURMET Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Rosemary, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Prosciutto Parma and Truffle Oil

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

$13.99

Cacio E Pepe sauce, Mozzarella Black Pepper, Pecorino and Olive Oil

Gricia E Truffle Pizza

Gricia E Truffle Pizza

$14.99

Cacio e Pepe Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Guanciale (pork cheek) black pepper and Truffle Oil

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Basil.

Mortazza Pizza

Mortazza Pizza

$17.99

Pesto, Mozzarella, Mortadella, Burrata, Crumbled Pistachio and Olive Oil

Vodka Sauce Pizza

$14.99

Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, Pancetta and Olive Oil

Prosciutto Burrata Cherry Tomato Pinsa

Prosciutto Burrata Cherry Tomato Pinsa

$15.99

Burrata, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry tomatos, Prosciutto Parma and Olive Oil

Salad Pizza

Salad Pizza

$13.99

Our Mixed Green Salad drizzled with Balsamic of Modena and Olive Oil on top of Light tomato Sauce Pizza

The BPT Pizza (Burrata, Prosciutto, Truffle Oil)

$16.99

Burrata, Prosciutto and Truffle Oil

Cheesy Honey

Cheesy Honey

$14.99

Mix of Parmesan, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Alfredo sauce topped with a drizzle of Hot Honey.

Mamma Mia ( Bolognese Burrata Basil )

Mamma Mia ( Bolognese Burrata Basil )

$17.00

Tartufata Pizza (Tartufo, Mushroom, Pesto)

$16.99
Meatlover Pizza (CARNE)

Meatlover Pizza (CARNE)

$17.99

La Marinara Pizza ( Jalapeno, Cherry Tomatoes, Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Black Olives)

$13.99

Tonno Cipolla Pizza (Italian Tuna And Onions, With Mozzarella)

$14.99
Capperi & Cotto Pizza (Ham, Mushrooms, Onion,capers)

Capperi & Cotto Pizza (Ham, Mushrooms, Onion,capers)

$17.99

Tricolore Pinsa (Pesto,Vodka,tomato)

$14.99

Specials

Mushroom Ravioli In Light Truffle Cream Sauce

Mushroom Ravioli In Light Truffle Cream Sauce

$16.99

Salami On Ciabatta with Mozzarella and lettuce

$8.99

Mortadella on Ciabatta with Mozzarella and Arugula

$9.99

Meatball Parm on a Farmhouse Bun

$7.99

Meat

4 Polpette (Meatballs)

4 Polpette (Meatballs)

$10.99

4 homemade meatballs covered with our authentic tomato sauce.

3 Salsicce (Italian Sausage) With Fries

$10.99

Grilled Sweet Sausages served with steak fries.

Chicken Milano Over Salad

$14.99

Breaded Chicken served with mixed greens salad.

Chicken Parm Over Pasta

Chicken Parm Over Pasta

$16.99

Classic old-style Chicken Parmesan served with penne pasta.

Wraps - Piadine

Chicken Milano Wrap

Chicken Milano Wrap

$8.99

Italian Flatbread Piadina with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesean, Milano Sauce.

Prosciutto & Burrata Wrap

Prosciutto & Burrata Wrap

$9.99

Italian Flatbread Piadina served with aged Prosciutto di Parma & Imported Burrata Cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$10.99

Italian Flatbread Piadina served with arugula, goat cheese and smoked salmon.

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.99

Italian Flatbread Piadina served with mixed grilled vegetables and homemade pesto sauce.

Soup\\ Pansino

Creamy Tomato Soup 12oz

$5.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Burrata Pansino

Prosciutto, Arugula, Burrata Pansino

$10.99

Chicken Parm Pansino

$11.99

Lentil Soup With Potatoes 12oz

$5.00
Italian Combo Pansino

Italian Combo Pansino

$11.99

Papi Soup (meatball chicken tortellini)

$9.99Out of stock

Meatball Parm Pansino

$11.99

Sausage Parm Pansino

$11.99

Dessert \\ Gelato

Tiramisu

$6.99Out of stock

Classic Italian Tiramisu made with ladyfinger & espresso coffee.

Bombolini ( Italian Doughnuts)

Bombolini ( Italian Doughnuts)

$6.99

Our Mini Nutella Bombolini.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$6.99

Our Roman Pinsa covered with Nutella. Best Dessert in Westchester by WestMag.

Piadina Alla Nutella

$6.99

Italian Flatbread filled with Nutella.

KIDS Menu

Spaghetti pomodoro KIDS

$6.49

Pasta butter KIDS

$6.49

Kids Pizza 9"

$6.99

Pasta Alfredo KIDS

$7.49

Meatballs KIDS (2)

$4.99

Soft Drinks & Coffee

Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Poland Spring 16.9

$1.69

Pellegrino

$2.99Out of stock
Lemon Tea

Lemon Tea

$2.69
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$2.69

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.99

Coke Can

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Sprite Can

$1.85

Espresso

$2.49

Double Espresso

$3.09

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.89

Americano// Hot Coffee 12oz

$2.19

Caramel Cappuccino 12oz

$4.39

Cafe Latte 12oz

$3.89

Iced Coffee 12oz

$4.50

Beer

Peroni

$7.50Out of stock

Moretti

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

I Love Rose (Can)

I Love Rose (Can)

$5.99Out of stock

Bollicini Sparkling Rose (Can)

$5.99Out of stock

Bollicini Prosecco (Can)

$5.99
Bollicini Lambrusco (Can)

Bollicini Lambrusco (Can)

$5.99Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chianti On Tap

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast-casual eatery serving modern Italian food!

Website

Location

19 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606

Directions

