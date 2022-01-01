Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papillon's

review star

No reviews yet

1041 E Grand Ave

Schofield, WI 54474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$6.99

Golden Nuggets

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Italian Fries

1\2 Italian Fries

$4.59

Italian Fries

$6.49

Half Fries w/Ch

$7.69

Fries w/Ch

$10.69

Fries w/Ch XS

$11.28

Gluten Free Fries/Ch

$14.99

Extra Sauce

$0.59

Fries w/Ch Half W/O Cheese

$10.69

1\2 Italian Frie

$4.59

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.59

Cup French Onion

$3.99

Bowl French Onion Au Gratin Soup

$4.59

Cup Chili w/Fixin's

$4.99

Bowl Chili w/Fixin's

$5.99

Cup Soup of The Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.59

The Garden

Garden Salad

$3.99

Our Own Salad

$9.99

Chef's Salad

$10.99

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.69

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Beef Lover's Chef Salad

$10.99

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Sluggers

Bacon Cheese Curds

$7.99

Buffalo Quesadilla

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Drunken Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Special of the Day

$9.99

Burger Board

Royal Mountie Burger

$10.99

Rib Mountain Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Western Burger

$10.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt Burger

$9.99

Memphis Burger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

California burger

$8.99

California burger With Cheese

$9.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.29

BLT

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Gyros

$8.99

Italian Bomber Sandwich

$9.59

Meatball W/Cheese

$9.59

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Papillon’s Sub

$9.59

Hot Beef Special

$9.59

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.59

Southwest Turkey Sandwich

$9.59

Reuben

$8.99

Papillon's Pizza

Individual Pizza

$9.99

Small The Aloha Pizza

$14.99

Small Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Small Big Meaty Pizza

$17.49

Small The Bullfighter Pizza

$16.69

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Small Cordon Bleu Pizza

$17.49

Small House Special

$17.49

Small Mac N Cheese Pizza

$17.49

Small Deluxe

$17.39

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Small Chicken Pesto

$15.49

Large Aloha Pizza

$19.99

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$20.49

Large Big Meaty Pizza

$22.49

Large Bullfighter Pizza

$22.49

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Large Cordon Bleu Pizza

$23.49

Large House Special Pizza

$23.49

Large Papillon's Deluxe Pizza

$24.49

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Large Chicken Pesto

$20.49

Italian

Spaghetti

$9.99

Lasagna

$11.59

Alfredo

$10.99

Calzone

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.98

Fettuccine Neopolitan

$10.99

South Of The Border

Quesadilla

$12.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Deep Fried Tacos

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

KidsMacaroni & Cheese

$4.29

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Pizza Kit

$5.00

Sweets

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.99

Shakes & Malts

$4.99

Mints

$0.25

Caramel brownie bite cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Mint Pie

$4.29

Prep Screen

American Cheese

Extra Sauce

$0.59

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Bull Falls

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

PTR Bud Light

$9.00

PTR Bull Falls

$13.50

PTR Miller Lite

$9.00

PTR Spotted Cow

$12.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Budweiser

$3.25

BTL Corona

$3.75

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Blue Moon

$3.75

BTL Bull Falls MidnightStar

$4.75

BTL Bull Falls Holzhacker

$4.75

BTL Bull Falls

$4.75

BTL Busch Light

$3.25

BTL White Claw

$3.75

BTL IPA

$3.75

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.25

BTL Odules

$3.25

BTL 1554

$3.75

BTL Natural Light Seltzer

$3.75

carbliss

$5.00

Wines

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Lambrusco

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Riesling

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

Black Russian

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Blue Hawaiian

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Daiquiri

$4.25

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Gibson

$5.25

Gimlet

$5.75

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$4.25

Martini

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Rob Roy

$4.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$4.50

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Russian

$5.75

Grasshopper

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Drink of the Month

$4.00

Hot Drink

$5.00

Manhattan Brandy

$5.00

Manhattan Whiskey

$5.00

Martini Gin

$5.00

Old Fashioned w/ Whiskey

$5.00

Old Fashioned w/Rail Brandy

$5.00

Pina Col

$5.00

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$3.75

ABSOLUT

$4.50

Stoli

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$4.50

Lime Flavored Vodka

$4.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$4.75

DBL ABSOLUT

$5.75

DBL Stoli

$6.25

DBL Absolut Citron

$5.75

DBL Lime Flavored Vodka

$5.25

Rail Gin

$3.75

TANQUERAY

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$4.00

DBL Rail Gin

$5.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$5.75

DBL Sloe Gin

$5.25

Rail Rum

$3.75

Malibu

$4.00

BACARDI

$4.00

BACARDI LIMON

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.00

Rum Chatta

$4.00

DBL Rail Rum

$4.50

DBL Malibu

$5.00

DBL BACARDI

$5.00

DBL BACARDI LIMON

$5.00

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.00

DBL Rum Chatta

$5.00

Rail Tequila

$3.75

Jose Cuervo

$4.25

DBL Rail Tequila

$4.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Rail Whiskey

$3.75

Canadian Club

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$4.25

Jameson

$4.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Kesslers

$4.00

Mount Royal Light

$4.00

JACK DANIELS SINGLE BARREL

JIM BEAM

$4.00

JIM BEAM BLACK

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Mount Royal Light

$4.00

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel Whiskey

$4.25

DBL Rail Whiskey

$4.50

DBL Canadian Club

$5.25

DBL Jack Daniels

$5.25

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$5.25

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$5.25

DBL GENTLEMAN JACK

$5.50

DBL Jameson

$5.25

DBL Crown Royal

$6.75

DBL Seagrams 7

$5.25

DBL Kesslers

$5.25

DBL Mount Royal Light

$5.25

DBL JACK DANIELS SINGLE BARREL

DBL JIM BEAM

$5.25

DBL JIM BEAM BLACK

$5.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$5.25

DBL Windsor

$5.25

DBL Yukon Jack

$5.25

DBL Mount Royal Light

$5.25

Rail Scotch

$3.75

CHIVAS REGAL

$5.25

J & B

$4.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$5.25

DBL Blend

$4.50

DBL CHIVAS REGAL

$6.25

DBL J & B

$5.25

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$6.25

Rail Brandy

$3.75

Korbel

$4.00

Polish

$3.00

DBL Rail Brandy

$4.50

DBL Korbel

$5.25

DBL Polish

$4.25

Dr McGill

$3.50

Dr Vanilla

$3.50

Midori

$4.00

Baileys

$4.50

KAHLUA

$4.50

JAGERMEISTER

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Amaretto

$3.50

Apricot Brandy

$3.50

Butterschotch Schnapps

$3.50

Cranberria

$3.50

Crème De Menthe Green

$3.50

Crème De Almond

$3.50

Peach Schnaps

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Triple Sec

$3.50

Crème De Mint Clear

$3.50

Rootbeer Schnaps

$3.50

Vermouth

$3.50

Crème De Coca

$3.50

DBL Dr McGill

$4.75

DBL Dr Vanilla

$4.75

DBL Midori

$5.00

DBL Baileys

$5.50

DBL KAHLUA

$5.50

DBL JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$4.50

DBL Blue Curaco

$4.50

DBL Amaretto

$4.50

DBL Apricot Brandy

$4.50

DBL Butterschotch Schnapps

$4.50

DBL Cranberria

$4.50

DBL Crème De Menthe Green

$4.50

DBL Crème De Almond

$4.50

DBL Peach Schnaps

$4.50

DBL Peppermint

$4.50

DBL Triple Sec

$4.50

DBL Crème De Mint Clear

$4.50

DBL Rootbeer Schnaps

$4.50

DBL Vermouth

$4.50

DBL Crème De Coca

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Doc 360

$2.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Kids Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

N/A Bloody Mary

$3.50

N/A Marg/Daq

$3.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pitcher of Soda

$7.50

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.75

Seltzer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Rootbeer Bottle

$3.75

Cream Soda Bottle

$3.75

Orange Cream Soda

$3.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.25

Grape Fruit

$2.75

Tomato

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.75

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.25

Choc Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Choc Milk

$1.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Flavored Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot chocolate

$2.75

Tuesday Food Specials

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large House Special Pizza

$17.49

Large Aloha Pizza

$14.99

Large Cordon Bleu Pizza

$17.49

Large Papillon's Deluxe Pizza

$17.39

Large Bullfighter Pizza

$16.69

Large Mac N Cheese Pizza

$14.29

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Large Big Meaty Pizza

$17.49

Large House Special Pizza (Copy)

$17.49

Large Aloha Pizza (Copy)

$14.99

Heart Pizza & Heart Fr/Ch (Copy)

Heart Pizza & Heart Fries/Ch

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our famous Italian Fries or Pizza. We make the dough fresh daily and grate the cheese fresh. It our down home family restaurant serving our community since 1978.

Website

Location

1041 E Grand Ave, Schofield, WI 54474

Directions

Gallery
Papillon's image
Papillon's image
Papillon's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam's Pizza of Schofield
orange starNo Reviews
5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South Schofield, WI 54476
View restaurantnext
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
225670 Rib Mountain Drive Wausau, WI 54401
View restaurantnext
WISH Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 839
5006 E Jelinek Ave Weston, WI 54476
View restaurantnext
Eagles Club 251
orange star3.9 • 332
1703 S 3rd ave Wausau, WI 54401
View restaurantnext
The Bar - Wausau - 10302 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
10302 Market Street Rothschild, WI 53051
View restaurantnext
Red Eye Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
612 Washington Street Wausau, WI 54403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schofield

Clean Slate Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 202
1027 E. Grand Ave Rothschild, WI 54474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schofield
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston