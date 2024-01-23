Restaurant info

Papins Bites is a family restaurant born from the vibrant street food culture of Bogotá, Colombia. Proudly hailing from Bogotá ourselves, we envisioned a dream to bring the essence of our beloved city's street cuisine to the American market. Our menu features classic dishes enjoyed by workers during their shifts, students studying near their campuses, families gathering on weekends, and friends looking to share memorable moments. We aim to showcase a slice of our rich culture, offering delectable, high-quality dishes that will undoubtedly satisfy our customers. Join us on a culinary journey that captures the spirit of Bogotá