Papi's Cuban Cafe

3300 Ten Ten Rd

Cary, NC 27518

Coffee

Colada

$3.00

Authentic Cuban Espresso, Sweetened 4oz

Cortadito

$4.00

Half Espresso Half 2% Steamed Milk, Sweetened 7oz

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Espresso Mixed with 2% Steamed Milk, Sweetened 16oz

Rico Suave

$6.00

Cinnamon almond shaken espresso with vanilla caramel 16 oz

Drinks

Cuban Sodas

$2.50

Iron Beer, Jupican, Materva

Juices

$2.50

Mango, Papaya, Orange

Sodas

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lunch Online

The (305) Miami HALF

$7.50

Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

The (305) Miami FULL

$12.95

Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Media Noche

$10.95

Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Pan de Media Noche Bread

That Cuban Jerk HALF

$7.50

Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

That Cuban Jerk FULL

$12.95

Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Sloppy Papi

$14.00Out of stock

Family Ropa Vieja Recipe/Swiss/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Croqueta Sandwich

$13.00

Ham/Swiss/Choice of Croqueta/Aioli/ pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Dinner Online

The Papi Bowl

$14.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Ropa Vieja, Maduros, Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

The Picadillo Bowl

$13.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Picadillo, Maduros, Garlic Cilantro Lime Sauce

The Pollo Bowl

$12.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Filete de Pollo Saltiado, Cilantro Garlic Lime Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50

The (305) Miami FULL

$12.95

Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

The (305) Miami HALF

$7.50

Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

That Cuban Jerk FULL

$12.50

Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

That Cuban Jerk HALF

$7.50

Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Media Noche

$10.95

Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Pan de Media Noche Bread

Mini Menu

Papi's Grilled Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

Swiss Cheese pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Papi's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Ham and Swiss Cheese pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread

Sides

Tostones

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt, Salt and Vinegar, Jalepeno Cheddar, BBQ Hickory

Llanes Family Black Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Slow cooked, flavorful, family recipe

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Maduros

$3.50

Croquetas

$1.50

Empanadas

$4.00Out of stock

White Rice

$3.00

Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Llanes Family Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Churros

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

From our family to yours, gracias por su apoyo.

Website

Location

3300 Ten Ten Rd, Cary, NC 27518

Directions

Gallery
Papi's Cuban Cafe image

