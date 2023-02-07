Papi's Kennesaw
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our mission is to celebrate and share the Cuban culture and cuisine. You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors that are indigenous to the tropics. Papi’s brings all the essence of the South Seas to you, with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. Come by for a true taste of Cuba. There is always room at Papi’s table.
Location
745 Chastain Road, Suite 3001, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hudson Grille - Kennesaw - 2500 Cobb Place Ln NW Kennesaw GA 30144
No Reviews
2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest Kennesaw, GA 30144
View restaurant