Papi's Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our mission is to celebrate and share the Cuban culture and cuisine. You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors that are indigenous to the tropics. Papi’s brings all the essence of the South Seas to you, with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. Come by for a true taste of Cuba. There is always room at Papi’s table.
Location
911 Duluth Highway, Suite A, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
