Papi’s Mex Grill 131 Riverwalk Boulevard S Suite 114 Madera Ranchos Ca 93636

No reviews yet

TBD

Bonadelle, CA 93636

Popular Items

Burrito

Apps OO

Half Guacamole

$6.50

4 oz of guacamole served over lettuce topped with cheese

Full Guacamole

$12.00

8 oz of guacamole served over lettuce topped with cheese

Nachos al Carbon

$13.25

chips, beans, cheese, your choice of meat asada or pollo served with guacamole and jalaoenos

Quesadilla al carbon

$13.00

Papi's Sampler

$16.25

Wings

$12.75

8 wings fried. Served dry or with Buffalo sauce.

Ceviche

$13.75

Basicos OO

Burrito

$11.00

Surf n Turf

$14.75

Burrito Bowl

$12.25

Calle Tacos

Queso Tacos

Fajita Burrito

$15.25

Burrito Relleno

$13.50

#TJ Dog

$13.75

Salads OO

Salad de Casa

$14.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Soups OO

Caldo Xochilt

$13.25

Albondigas

$15.50

Veggie OO

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.25

Entrees OO

#Fajitas

$18.00

#Chile Verde

$17.25

#Chile Colorado

$18.25

#Carnitas

$18.25

#Carne Asada

$19.25

#Chile Relleno

$16.75

#Macho Tacos

$17.00

#Tacos al Carbon

$17.00

Enchiladas OO

#Enchilada de Queso

$15.25

#Enchilada de Pollo

$17.00

#Enchilada de Res

$17.00

#Enchiladas Verdes

$17.00

Ninos OO

#Burrito Nino

$8.00

#QuesaDilla

$8.00

#Pollo Fingers

$8.00

N/A Beverages OO

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Mr Pibb

$3.95

Orange Fanta

$3.95

Raz Tea

$3.95

Soda Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.95

Ice tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.25

Breakfast OO (Deep Copy)

#Huevos Rancheros

$13.25

#Huevos Chorizo

$13.75

#Brkfst Burritos

$9.25

#Papi's Omelet

$14.25

A Chile verde filled omelet. Topped with verde sauce, cheese, pico and avocado. Served with beans and papas

#Brkfst Quesadilla

$12.25

#Carne Asada & Eggs

$16.25

#All American

$13.75

#Kids Breakfast

$8.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Contemporary Mexican Restaurant that prides itself in its food, delicious Margaritas and service.

TBD, Bonadelle, CA 93636

