Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill Midtown

No reviews yet

216 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$5.39

Flavored crab cake combines with a unique blend of seasoning, herbs and special breading

Croquetas Jamon

$3.29

Cuban Sampler

$8.49
Empanada Sampler

Empanada Sampler

$10.59

(Choose)These hearty turnovers have a pastry crust that is folded over a savory meat filling and fried. Choose beef, chicken or a combination of the two.

Maduros

Maduros

$4.29

Fully ripened to bring out their natural sweetness, these plantains are deep fried to a golden brown

Papis Nachos

Papis Nachos

$12.99

Thin Slice crispy plantains served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese & topped with our famous Green & Papi's Sauce, Choices of Shrimp, Chicken and Pork.

Tostones

Tostones

$4.99

Hand-smashed green plantains, lightly fried, and served with Papi's famous garlic souse

Tostones Supremos Beef

$11.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with Ropa Vieja (Beef), shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Tostones Supremos Chick

Tostones Supremos Chick

$11.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with seasoned roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Tostones Supremos Pork

$11.79
Tostones Supremos Shrimp

Tostones Supremos Shrimp

$13.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with our amazing grill shrimp, shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Yuca con Mojo

Yuca con Mojo

$4.29

Soft boiled cassava served with our traditional Papi's Garlic Mojo

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$4.39

Golden Crispy Cassava fried served with Papi's Sauce

Ladies Night Empanada Sampler

$7.00

Entrees

Grilled Chick Breast

Grilled Chick Breast

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chicken breast marinated in mojo seasoning and grill with onions

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$15.79

Shredded beef is slowly simmered with grill onions, garlic and a special blend of Cuban spices

Palomilla Steak

$14.79

Palomilla Steak, Delicious top round Steak smothered with grilled onions

Masitas Pork

Masitas Pork

$14.99

A Classic Cuban dish. Tender Cubed pork, marinated with Cuban spices and Mojo sauce, lightly pan -fried and topped with sauteed onions, served with congris , tostones &salad

Pollo Vaca Frita

Pollo Vaca Frita

$15.99

Pollo Vaca Frita Chicken Breast is grilled to perfection with Spanish seasoning, then shredded and simmered with onions and colorful peppers

Tilapia Fillet

$14.29

This light tasting white fish has a mild flavor that is excellent fried.

Jerk Chick Breast

$14.79

Tender, cubed chicken breast slow cooked in a spicy sweet Jamaican Jerk sauce

Grilled Veggy Pl

Grilled Veggy Pl

$11.49

Green beans, broccoli, yellow carrots and red peppers grilled in mojo and garlic oil

Grilled Fish Fillet

Grilled Fish Fillet

$15.29

Catch of the day, delicious seasonal grilled fish, prepared with Cuban spices, garlic & mojo sauce.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.49

A Mediterranean favorite!! Succulent shrimp slowly simmered in garlic, butter and Spanish seasoning, served over rice with tostones and salad

Ropa Vieja Entree

$14.99
Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$12.99

Lechon Asado, you can't rush perfection. This pork dish is marinated 24 hours in Papi's Signature seasoning, slow roasted overnight and pulled

Ropa V Entree

Ropa V Entree

$14.99

Ropa Vieja, Tried and true recipe, this shredded beef dish has a creole tomato sauce and Cuban seasoning with peppers and onions

Jerk Pork Breast

$10.99

Sandwiches

Pan con Bistec

$11.99

Vegetarian Sand

$10.25

Pan con croquetas

$8.99

Rey's Cuban Sand

$10.25

Reys Cuban Sandwich A tasty combination of slow roasted pork (Marinate in Papi's secret recipe), ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, Papi's Special sauce and Mustard on Cuban bread

Papis Sandwich

$10.25

Our Signature Rey's Cuban Sandwich stacked with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mustard and Special Papi's Sauce on Cuban Bread

Jerk Pork Sand

$9.79

Pan con lechon

$8.99

Ham and Cheese

$6.99
Medianoche Sand

Medianoche Sand

$10.25

Medianoche, for a different twist, try the roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard and Papi's Special Sauce on Cuban sweet bread

Ropa V Sand

$10.25

Shredded Beef and Swiss Cheese, piled high and served on Cuban Bread with Papi's Sauce

Jerk Chicken Sand

Jerk Chicken Sand

$10.25

Classic Caribbean, Spicy Jerk Chicken Breast is topped with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, Papi's Special Sauce, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on Cuban Bread

Fish Sandwich

$10.25

A Crispy Fried Tilapia Filet, with Swiss Cheese, mustard, Papi's Special Sauce and lettuce on Cuban Bread.

Pollo Sandwich

$10.25

Tender Roasted Chicken breast sandwich served with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and Papi's Sauce

Wraps

Fish Wrap

$12.79

Chicken Wrap

$12.79

Ropa Vieja Wrap

$12.79

Pork Wrap

$12.79

Veggie Wrap

$12.79

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$12.79

Steak Wraps

$12.79

Specials

Papis Bowl Pollo Vaca

$12.99

Papis Bowl Jerk

$12.99

Papis Bowl Pork

$12.99

Papis Bowl Shrimp

$12.99

Papis Bowl Ropa

$12.99

Salad and Soups

BOWL Black Bean

$3.99

BOWL Chicken Soup

$5.29

Chicken Salad

$9.99

CUP Black Bean

$2.99

CUP Chicken Soup

$3.29

Papis Salad

$6.49

Salad Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Salad Palomilla

$11.99

Salad Shrimp

$12.99

SIDE Papis Salad

$2.50

Sides

Maduros

$3.99

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Side Tomates

$0.75

Emp 1 Beef

$2.32

Side Veggies

$4.39

Onions

$0.75

Emp 1 Chicken

$2.32

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Yuca Fries

$4.39

BLACK BEAN CUP

$3.99

Pan Cubano

$3.45

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Emp 1 Guava

$2.32

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Bread Baggette

$1.25

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Tostadas

$1.25

French Fries Side

$3.99

Papa Rellena

$3.49

Congris Rice Side

$4.39

White Rice Side

$3.99

Yellow Rice Side

$3.99

Papis Sauce

$0.75

Mojo Sauce

$0.50

Beef Empanada

$2.37

Chicken Emp

$2.32

Palomilla

$8.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Vaca Frita

$10.99

Pollo Vaca Frita

$10.99

Fish Grill

$11.99

Tilapia

$7.99

Masitas

$8.99

Shrimp

$8.99

Jerk Chicken

$8.25

Roasted Pork

$7.99

Kids

Ham & Cheese Sand

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.59

Guava Empanadas

$4.49

Guava Cheesecake

$5.49Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.99
Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$5.49

Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake

$5.50

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cafe Con Leche

$3.59

Can Soda

$1.50

Coke

$2.79

Coke 20oz

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.79

Cortadito

$1.99

Cuban Coffee

$1.99

Cup Milk

$1.25

Diet Coke

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Guanabana Natural Juice

$2.29

Guanabana Shake

$3.99

Guava Natural Juice

$2.29

Guava Shake

$3.99

Jupina

$1.89

Lemonade

$2.79

Mango Juice Bottle

$1.89

Mango Natural Juice

$2.29

Mango Shake

$3.99

Materva

$1.89Out of stock

Passion Fruit Shake

$3.99

Passionfruit Natural Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Natural Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Shake

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Tropical Smoothie

$4.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.25

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.25

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is to celebrate and share the Cuban culture and cuisine. You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors that are indigenous to the tropics. Papi’s brings all the essence of the South Seas to you, with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. Come by for a true taste of Cuba. There is always room at Papi’s table.

216 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308

