Papi's Tacos Ocean City

No reviews yet

1500 Philadelphia Ave

15th St.

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Popular Items

Mission-Style Burrito
Quesadilla
BAJA BURRITO BOWL

MONTHLY

CRAB NACHOS

CRAB NACHOS

$16.00

FRIED CORN TORTILLAS SMOTHERED IN CRAB DIP TOPPED WITH LUMP CRAB & SLICED JALAPENOS SERVED WITH MOUNDS OF HOUSE GUAC, PICO DE GALLO & CREMA

VERY VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VERY VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.00

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH SPICED MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS & OAXACA CHEESE SERVED WITH MOUNDS OF HOUSE GUAC, PICO DE GALLO & CREMA

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

TORTA BREAD STUFFED WITH ADOBO SHORT RIB, OAXACA & CHIHUAHUA CHEESES & CARMELIZED ONIONS SERVED WITH FRIED PLANTAIN CHIPS & CHIPOTLE CREMA LATINA

CINNA-NACHOS

CINNA-NACHOS

$7.00

FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA POINTS DUSTED IN CINNA-SUGAR, SERVED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH A STRAWBERRY & CHOCOLATE DRIZZLES

CHIPS/SALSA

TO GO CHIPS AND SALSAAAAA

$2.00

$6 CHIPS & 4oz GUAC (To Go Only)

$6.00

STREET TACOS-2 PER ORDER

ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS

ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS

$8.00

CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)

CHORIZO TACOS

$7.50
AL PASTOR TACOS

AL PASTOR TACOS

$8.50

ROASTED PINEAPPLE-MARINATED PORK

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$8.00

CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN

CARNITAS PORK TACOS

CARNITAS PORK TACOS

$8.00

BRAISED SHREDDED PORK

GRINGO MEAT TACOS

GRINGO MEAT TACOS

$7.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF

CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$9.50

MARINATED GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS

CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS

$9.50

ROJA SALSA SAUTEED SHRIMP

LENGUA TONGUE TACOS

LENGUA TONGUE TACOS

$9.00

SEASONED BEEF TONGUE

BAJA TILAPIA TACOS

BAJA TILAPIA TACOS

$8.00

AGAVE MARINATED AND SAUTEED WITH SALSA PINA

VEGETARIANOS TACOS

$8.00

BEANS/AVO TACOS

$7.00
BEYOND TACO TACOS

BEYOND TACO TACOS

$8.50

SEASONED BEYOND PLANT-BASED MEATLESS BEEF

LITTLE CRAVINGS

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Calamari, tilapia, and shrimp marinated in fresh lime and orange juices, red onion, red and green peppers, and habanero chiles served on a bed of lettuce with house chips.

Elote

Elote

$10.00

Epazote-braised corn cobs garnished with Mexican mayo, lime, cotija cheese, fire salt, and Mexican green onions.

Esquites

Esquites

$9.00

Epazote-braised corn shaved off the cob, sauteed with Mexican mayo, drizzled with crema Mexicana, cotija, lime, fire salt, and Mexican green onions. Served with house chips.

Gringo Nachos

Gringo Nachos

$11.00

House-fried corn tortilla chips layered with frijoles refritos, jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chihuahua, and crema Mexicana.

Tableside Guacamole

Tableside Guacamole

$16.00

Molcajete filled with avocado, white onions, jalapeno, plum tomato, cilantro, garlic, fire salt and lime mortared tableside with a tejolote.

Tamale APP

Tamale APP

$5.50

Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.

Platano

Platano

$9.00

Fire salted plantains drizzled with agave nectar served with salsa blanca, garnished with shredded lettuce and salsa pina.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Queso chihuahua and cotija spiked with poblano, jalapeno, Mexican green onions and mulato chiles. Served with house chips.

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$8.50

Crispy yuca root served with Mexican mayo, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Papi's Wings

$14.00

ENSALADAS

Papi’s Ensalada

$9.00

Romaine and cilantro topped with radish, avocado, plumb tomato, pepitas, and white onion served with choice of dressing.

Fajita Taco Ensalada

Fajita Taco Ensalada

$13.00

Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. (Carne Asada no longer included; price change)

BAJA BURRITO BOWL

BAJA BURRITO BOWL

$11.00

LETTUCE, ESQUITES, YOUR CHOICE OF CHARROS OR REFRITOS, AVOCADO, RICE, AND PICO DE GALLO. DRIZZLED WITH CREMA AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA

SOPA

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.50

Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.

BIRRIA CONSOMME

$7.00

MAIN ENTREES

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

House chips tossed with your choice of salsa, topped with queso de Oaxaca, white onion, avocado, cotija cheese, chiles en vinagre, Mexican green onion, and crema Mexicana.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.00

Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.

FAJITA MIXTO

$24.00

CHICKEN, BEEF, AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS & ONIONS IN A SIZZLING CAST IRON PAN SERVED WITH 4 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO CHIHUAHUA.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Mission-Style Burrito

Mission-Style Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.

BIRRIA TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$19.00
Tamales

Tamales

$13.00

Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese with your choice of salsa.

DESSERT

Churros

Churros

$8.00

4 fried churro dough sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with agave nectar and served with a side of cajeta.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.

SIDES and EXTRAS

$2 ARROZ ROJO (5.5oz)

$2.00

$2 REFRITOS (5.5oz)

$2.00

$2 CHARROS (5.5oz)

$2.00
Frijoles Charros LARGE 8oz

Frijoles Charros LARGE 8oz

$3.50
Frijoles Refritos LARGE 8oz

Frijoles Refritos LARGE 8oz

$3.50
Arroz Rojo LARGE 8oz

Arroz Rojo LARGE 8oz

$3.50

Chile Toreado

$1.00

1 Corn Torilla

$0.25

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.25

1 Crunchy Tortilla

$0.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Jalapenos FRESH

$0.50

Jalapenos VINAGRE

$0.50

Extra DRESSING

$0.50

JALAPENO CREMA

$0.75

MEXICAN MAYO

$0.50

OVER EASY EGGS

$2.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$2.00

ADD 2oz CHEESE

$2.00

ADD EXTRA CILANTRO (2oz)

$0.25

ADD LETTUCE (4oz)

$0.25

ADD ONION (2oz)

$0.25

ADD CHOPPED TOMATO (2oz)

$0.50

ADD NOPALES 4oz

$0.50

ADD FUNDIDO (4oz)

$4.50

ADD FAJITA PEPPERS (4oz)

$2.00

APPLESAUCE

$1.50

AUTHENTIC SALSAS

PAPI'S TRIO (Guacamole, Queso Fundido, & Choice of Salsa)

PAPI'S TRIO (Guacamole, Queso Fundido, & Choice of Salsa)

$8.50

4OZ OF EACH: HOUSE GUACAMOLE, QUESO FUNDIDO, AND YOUR CHOICE OF AUTHENTIC SALSA.

Small Casa

$0.75

MILD: Pureed tomatoes laced with herbs and spices.

Small Roja

$0.75

MEDIUM: Fire grilled tomato, guajillo, chile de arbol, and chipotle.

Small Verde

$0.75

MEDIUM: Roasted tomatillo, jalapeno, and poblano.

Small Picosa

$0.75

HOT: Comal toasted jalapeno, chipotle, and chile de arbol.

Small Pico De Gallo

$0.75

MILD: Petite diced garden veggies and herbs.

Small Pina

$0.75

MILD: Confetti of pineapple and poblano.

Small Blanca

$0.75

MILD: Creamy Mexican-style ranch.

Small Crema

$0.75

MILD: Mexican-style sour cream.

Small Mole Poblano

$0.75

MEDIUM: Mexican chocolate & 20 other ingredients! **peanut allergy; contains peanuts**

House Guacamole SMALL 2oz

$2.50

House Guacamole LARGE 4oz

$4.50

LARGE SALSA 4OZ

$1.75

Pints To Go

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids 2 Beef Tacos

$7.00

Kids Beef Burrito

$7.00

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chips/Queso4oz

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

WINTER GRINGO

CHILI

$8.00

Chili with white onions, cheese and crema

TORTA GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Grilled Cheese on Mexican torta bread with caramelized onions and choice of filling served with plantain chips.

CORNER STORE HOT DOGS

$8.00

Your choice of hot dog style served with plantain chips

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$5.00

TO GO

MINUTE MAID AGUA FRESCA MANGO

MINUTE MAID AGUA FRESCA MANGO

$3.00
GOLD PEAK SWEET GREEN TEA

GOLD PEAK SWEET GREEN TEA

$3.00
POWERADE RED

POWERADE RED

$3.00
BODY ARMOR STRAWBERRY BANANA

BODY ARMOR STRAWBERRY BANANA

$3.50
BODY ARMOR PINEAPPLE COCONUT

BODY ARMOR PINEAPPLE COCONUT

$3.50
BODY ARMOR ORANGE MANGO

BODY ARMOR ORANGE MANGO

$3.50

COCA-COLA 20oz

$3.00

SPRITE 20oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast-casual neighborhood taco joint inspired by the antijitos of Mexico featuring street-style bites, main entrees, tacos, and a full service bar of tequilas, margaritas, cervezas, and more!

1500 Philadelphia Ave, 15th St., Ocean City, MD 21842

