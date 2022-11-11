- Home
- /
- Lexington
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Papi's Palomar - 3901 Harrodsburg Rd
Papi's Palomar 3901 Harrodsburg Rd
No reviews yet
3901 Harrodsburg Rd
Lexington, KY 40514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Enchiladas
Blancas (Cheese Dip)
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Poblanas (Mole Sauce)
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese, or one of each. Then topped with our traditional mole sauce made with a blend of dried peppers and spices. Peanuts, almonds and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice and beans.
Rancheras
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house made chunky tomato, onion, and jalepeno salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Verdes o Suizas
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house made tomatillo and jalepeno verde salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Sides
6oz Ground Beef
Big bag of chips
French Fries
Side Rice and Beans
Side Cheese Dip
Side Fajita Salad
Side Fajita Veggies
Side Grilled Veggies
Side ground beef large 8oz
Side Ground Beef small 6oz
Side Guacamole
Side lettuce
Side of Avocado
Side of Black Beans
Side of charro bean soup
Side of Chorizo
Side of cilantro
Side of corn tortilla
Side of Cotija Cheese
Side of flour tortilla
Side of fresh jalapenos
Side of grilled chicken
Side of grilled jalapenos
Side of grilled steak
Side of onions
Side of pickled jalapenos
Side of refried beans
Side of shredded chicken
Side of tomato
Side of tortilla soup
Side Pico
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Shredded Cheese
Side sour cream
Small bag of chips
Toreados Peppers
Tortilla para sopa tortilla
Salsa
Party Size
Desserts
Cajeta
Milk based caramel flavored with vanilla and a dash of brandy. Served with Maria cookies
Flan
Creamy mexican custard
Churros
Two large churros, deep fried, then rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel dipping sauce.
Churros a la mode
Ice Cream, 1 scoop on dessert
3 Churros
Tres Leches
Ice Cream
Helado Crunch
Fajitas
Vegetable Fajita
Chicken Fajita
Steak Fajita
Shrimp Fajita
Chicken and Steak Fajita
Shrimp and Chicken Fajita
Shrimp And Steak Fajita
Shrimp, chicken and steak Fajita
Fajita For 2 (Chicken and Steak)
Fajita for 2 (Shrimp, chicken and Steak)
Fajita for 2 Chicken
Fajita for 2 Steak
Tacos
Street Tacos
Four double stacked, soft, corn torillas with your choice of TWO meats or all of one. Garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with charro bean soup.
Tacos al Carbon
3 flour tortilla tacos with your choice of ONE. Grilled chicken, steak, or pork. The inside is drizzled with our cheese dip, yum! Served with rice and beans and pico de gallo.
Fish Tacos Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with lightly breaded Swai fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Topped with Papi's creamy chipotle sauce, and served with two sides.
2 Soft Tacos Dinner
Served with rice and beans
2 Hard Tacos DInner
Served with rice and beans
1 hard 1 soft taco Dinner
Served with rice and beans
Fajita Taco Dinner (3)
3 Soft Flour Tortillas, Grilled fajita veggies, Cheese Dip, ONE MEAT OPTION
A la carte
French Fries
2 street tacos a la carte
3 street tacos a la carte
4 street tacos a la carte
2 Tacos al Carbon a la carte
1 Taco a la carte
2 Fish Tacos a la carte
2 Tacos al carbon a la carte
Burrito a la carte
Enchilada a la carte
Tamal a la carte
Quesadilla a la carte
6 oz. order of grilled chicken
6 oz. order of grilled steak
Order of shrimp
Chimichanga a la carte
Tostada Vegana, Frijoles, Lechuga, pico & aguacate
Chili Rellenos (1) a la carte
Nachos/Soups and Salads
Muchos Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips spread with refried beans, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled meat or avocado. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
Fajita Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers, and onions. Upgrade to shrimp for $3.
Cheesy Deluxe Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and cheese!! Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
Cheesy Nachos
Just cheese, cheese, and more cheese!
Garden Salad
A mixture of lettuce, thin sliced carrots, cucumber, tomato, and avocado. Garnished with shredded cheese. Dressing of your choice.
Taco Salad
Our garden salad served with tortillas chips, then topped with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Upcharge for grilled meat.
Mexican Chicken Soup
Chicken Broth filled with shredded chicken breast, rice, pico de gallo. fresh cilantro, and chopped avocado.
Frijoles Charros
Pinto beans, bacon, ham and onion in a thick broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.
Sopa de Tortilla
Vegetable broth kicked up with pasilla peppers, then garnished with crispy tortilla strips, a dash of sour cream. and cotija cheese.
Pozole
Traditional mexican soup filled with hominy and tender pork. Served with chopped onion, shredded lettuce, oregano, dried peppers, and lime.
Shrimp Cocktail
Specialties
Marcos' Camarones de Aijillo
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil with garlic, chile de arbol, lime juice, and white wine. Served with rice and a salad.
Mami's Torta
Fresh, mexican bolilos (buns) stuffed with our pork adobo, black beans, and oaxaca cheese. Served with fries.
Pescado Veracruzano
Swai fish lightly breaded with our corn flour mix, then cooked in a Veracruzana style sauce, made with olive oil, julianne onions, bell pepper, tomato, and herbs. Served with rice and a salad.
Carnitas
Pork slow cooked, then fried to a perfect crisp. Served over a skillet of onion, green peppers. A side of rice and beans, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Chile Verde
Pork slow cooked in our house made tomatillo and jalepeno salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo en Mole
Grilled chicken breast, sliced then covered with Mami Francis semi-sweet, savory mole recipe. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Barbacoa de Res
Beef shoulder slow cooked in banana leaves with garlic and papi's special blend of spices and herbs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Rajas Poblanas
Poblana pepper and onion cooked with a creamy sauce, then mixed with queso fresco slices. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
Shrimp Cheese and Rice
Steak Cheese and Rice
Adobo de Puerco
Pork slow cooked in a multi-pepper, adobo sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
Tampiquena
A traditional dish meant to represent its region of origin. Grilled skirt steak served with a cheese enchilada ranchera, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Cochinita Pibil
Slow cooked pork in a uniquely semi sweet, earthly flavor. Seville oranges, achiote, charred garlic, among other spices are added to make the taste wonderful. Garnished with pickle purple onion and habanero peppers which add a little kick of spiciness. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
Barbacoa De Pollo
Pollo Parilla
Chef Alfredo's Pollo
Molcajete Mixto
Kids Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Guacamole
Mini Taquitos
Total of 8 deep fried chicken taquitos. Covered with salsa verde. Garnished with shredded lettuce, cojita cheese, pico de gallo, and a dash of sour cream.
Bean Dip
Conos de Frijol con Chorizo
Six deep fried tortilla cones stuffed with refried beans and chorizo. Garnished with cojita cheese.
Cheese Dip with Ground Beef
Cheese Dip with chorizo
Quesadilla Appetizer
Filled with cheese and your choice of protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Upcharge for grilled meat.
Queso Fundido
Generous portion of melted cheese, topped with chorizo, poblano peppers sauteed with onion. Served with pico de gallo and tortillas.
Papi's Wings
Six wings fried, then coated in our spicy macho sauce.
Ceviche de Camaron
Steamed shrimp marinated with onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalepeno, tomato, and avocado.
Tostada de Ceviche
A flat, crispy tortilla, spread lightly with mayo, and topped with our ceviche de camaron.
Cazuela de Rajas Poblanas
Tostada Pollo o molida
Queso and Guacamole Duo
Burrito Grande
Dinner
Speedy Gringo Dinner
Dinner Quesadilla
Chimichanga Dinner
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
2 Tamales Dinner
2 tamales, choose from chicken, pork, or cheese. Served with black beans and rice.
2 Enchiladas Dinner
2 Fajita tacos Dinner
Combinations
New Menu Items
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Coronita
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Pacifico
Victoria
West 6th IPA
XX Amber
XX Lager
West 6th Strawberry Kolsch
Seltzers and Ciders
Country Boy Original Hard CIder
Horitos Ranch Water
Pivot Gingham Strawberry Kiwi Cider
Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple
Topo Chico Lime
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Topo Chico Tropical Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Strawberry
Cordials
Lunch
2 Enchiladas Lunch
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Then topped with either rancheras, verdes, mole, or cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Fajita Tacos Lunch
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, or pork and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Tacos Lunch
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.
2 Tamales Lunch
Your choice of chicken, pork, or queso fresco and poblanos. Served with black beans and rice.
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice LUNCH
Served with flour tortillas.
Chimichanga Lunch
Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas Lunch
Served on top of bed of fajita veggies (green peppers and onions). Comes with rice and beans. And a fajita salad (lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo)
Huevos con Chorizo Lunch
Huevos Rancheros
Papi's Burrito Lunch
Garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with a side tortilla soup.
Pescado Veracruzano Lunch
Swai fish cooked in Veracruzano style with onion, bell peppers, tomato, and herbs sauteed in olive oil and white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Lunch
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or just cheese. Garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp and Rice Lunch
Speedy Gringo Lunch
One taco filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese, and one enchilada ranchera with either ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Steak, Cheese, and Rice Lunch
Taco Salad Lunch
Our salad with tortilla chips. Topped with your choice of avocado, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with sour cream and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
5 pc Grilled Shrimp
10 pc Grilled Shrimp
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40514