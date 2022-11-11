Papi's Palomar imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Papi's Palomar 3901 Harrodsburg Rd

No reviews yet

3901 Harrodsburg Rd

Lexington, KY 40514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Street Tacos
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice

Elotes

Regular Elote

$5.00

Flaming Hot Cheetos Elote

$5.00

Regular Cheetos Elote

$5.00

Enchiladas

Blancas (Cheese Dip)

$12.95

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Poblanas (Mole Sauce)

$12.95

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese, or one of each. Then topped with our traditional mole sauce made with a blend of dried peppers and spices. Peanuts, almonds and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice and beans.

Rancheras

$12.95

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house made chunky tomato, onion, and jalepeno salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Verdes o Suizas

$12.95

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house made tomatillo and jalepeno verde salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Sides

6oz Ground Beef

$4.00

Big bag of chips

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side Cheese Dip

$2.00

Side Fajita Salad

$3.00

Side Fajita Veggies

$2.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side ground beef large 8oz

$6.00

Side Ground Beef small 6oz

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side lettuce

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Black Beans

$2.00

Side of charro bean soup

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of cilantro

$1.00

Side of corn tortilla

$1.00

Side of Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side of flour tortilla

$1.00

Side of fresh jalapenos

$1.00

Side of grilled chicken

$8.00

Side of grilled jalapenos

$1.00

Side of grilled steak

$9.00

Side of onions

$1.00

Side of pickled jalapenos

$1.00

Side of refried beans

$2.00

Side of shredded chicken

$6.00

Side of tomato

$1.00

Side of tortilla soup

$3.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Small bag of chips

$3.00

Toreados Peppers

$2.00

Tortilla para sopa tortilla

Salsa

Party Size

Beans 1/2 tray

$20.00

Beans tray

$40.00

Pint of Cheese Dip

$10.00

Pint of Guacamole

$12.00

Salsa

$2.00+

Quart of Cheese Dip

$20.00

Quart of guacamole

$20.00

Quart of Salsa

$11.00

Rice 1/2 tray

$20.00

Rice Tray

$40.00

Street Tacos kit 10pc

$25.00

Street Tacos kit 20pc

$50.00

Street Tacos kit 50pc

$100.00

Desserts

Cajeta

$5.00

Milk based caramel flavored with vanilla and a dash of brandy. Served with Maria cookies

Flan

$5.00

Creamy mexican custard

Churros

$5.00

Two large churros, deep fried, then rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel dipping sauce.

Churros a la mode

$6.50

Ice Cream, 1 scoop on dessert

$1.50

3 Churros

$7.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Helado Crunch

$5.00

Fajitas

Vegetable Fajita

$16.95

Chicken Fajita

$16.95

Steak Fajita

$17.95

Shrimp Fajita

$20.95

Chicken and Steak Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp and Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp And Steak Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp, chicken and steak Fajita

$20.95

Fajita For 2 (Chicken and Steak)

$25.00

Fajita for 2 (Shrimp, chicken and Steak)

$28.00

Fajita for 2 Chicken

$25.00

Fajita for 2 Steak

$25.00

Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.95

Four double stacked, soft, corn torillas with your choice of TWO meats or all of one. Garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with charro bean soup.

Tacos al Carbon

$13.95

3 flour tortilla tacos with your choice of ONE. Grilled chicken, steak, or pork. The inside is drizzled with our cheese dip, yum! Served with rice and beans and pico de gallo.

Fish Tacos Dinner

$14.95

Two flour tortillas filled with lightly breaded Swai fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Topped with Papi's creamy chipotle sauce, and served with two sides.

2 Soft Tacos Dinner

$10.50

Served with rice and beans

2 Hard Tacos DInner

$10.50

Served with rice and beans

1 hard 1 soft taco Dinner

$10.50

Served with rice and beans

Fajita Taco Dinner (3)

$14.95

3 Soft Flour Tortillas, Grilled fajita veggies, Cheese Dip, ONE MEAT OPTION

A la carte

French Fries

$2.00

2 street tacos a la carte

$5.50

3 street tacos a la carte

$8.25

4 street tacos a la carte

$11.00

2 Tacos al Carbon a la carte

$5.50

1 Taco a la carte

$2.00

2 Fish Tacos a la carte

$7.95

2 Tacos al carbon a la carte

$5.50

Burrito a la carte

$8.00

Enchilada a la carte

$3.00

Tamal a la carte

$3.00

Quesadilla a la carte

$4.00+

6 oz. order of grilled chicken

$8.00

6 oz. order of grilled steak

$8.00

Order of shrimp

$12.00

Chimichanga a la carte

$6.50

Tostada Vegana, Frijoles, Lechuga, pico & aguacate

$5.00

Chili Rellenos (1) a la carte

$5.50

Nachos/Soups and Salads

Muchos Nachos

$13.95

A bed of tortilla chips spread with refried beans, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled meat or avocado. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.

Fajita Nachos

$12.95

A bed of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers, and onions. Upgrade to shrimp for $3.

Cheesy Deluxe Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and cheese!! Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.

Cheesy Nachos

$9.95

Just cheese, cheese, and more cheese!

Garden Salad

$8.00

A mixture of lettuce, thin sliced carrots, cucumber, tomato, and avocado. Garnished with shredded cheese. Dressing of your choice.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Our garden salad served with tortillas chips, then topped with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Upcharge for grilled meat.

Mexican Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Chicken Broth filled with shredded chicken breast, rice, pico de gallo. fresh cilantro, and chopped avocado.

Frijoles Charros

$4.95+

Pinto beans, bacon, ham and onion in a thick broth. Garnished with fresh cilantro.

Sopa de Tortilla

$3.50+

Vegetable broth kicked up with pasilla peppers, then garnished with crispy tortilla strips, a dash of sour cream. and cotija cheese.

Pozole

$9.95

Traditional mexican soup filled with hominy and tender pork. Served with chopped onion, shredded lettuce, oregano, dried peppers, and lime.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Specialties

Marcos' Camarones de Aijillo

$15.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil with garlic, chile de arbol, lime juice, and white wine. Served with rice and a salad.

Mami's Torta

$13.95

Fresh, mexican bolilos (buns) stuffed with our pork adobo, black beans, and oaxaca cheese. Served with fries.

Pescado Veracruzano

$16.50

Swai fish lightly breaded with our corn flour mix, then cooked in a Veracruzana style sauce, made with olive oil, julianne onions, bell pepper, tomato, and herbs. Served with rice and a salad.

Carnitas

$16.50

Pork slow cooked, then fried to a perfect crisp. Served over a skillet of onion, green peppers. A side of rice and beans, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Chile Verde

$15.95

Pork slow cooked in our house made tomatillo and jalepeno salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo en Mole

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, sliced then covered with Mami Francis semi-sweet, savory mole recipe. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Barbacoa de Res

$16.50

Beef shoulder slow cooked in banana leaves with garlic and papi's special blend of spices and herbs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Rajas Poblanas

$13.95

Poblana pepper and onion cooked with a creamy sauce, then mixed with queso fresco slices. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.

Chicken, Cheese, and Rice

$13.95

Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.

Shrimp Cheese and Rice

$16.95

Steak Cheese and Rice

$13.95

Adobo de Puerco

$15.00

Pork slow cooked in a multi-pepper, adobo sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.

Tampiquena

$16.95

A traditional dish meant to represent its region of origin. Grilled skirt steak served with a cheese enchilada ranchera, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Cochinita Pibil

$14.95

Slow cooked pork in a uniquely semi sweet, earthly flavor. Seville oranges, achiote, charred garlic, among other spices are added to make the taste wonderful. Garnished with pickle purple onion and habanero peppers which add a little kick of spiciness. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.

Barbacoa De Pollo

$13.95

Pollo Parilla

$16.50

Chef Alfredo's Pollo

$16.50

Molcajete Mixto

$24.95

Kids Menu

Chicken tenders and French fries

$4.50

Kids Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Burrito

$4.50

Kids Enchilada

$4.50

Kids Taco

$4.50

Chicken, Cheese & Rice - Kid Portion

$4.50

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Mini Taquitos

$9.50

Total of 8 deep fried chicken taquitos. Covered with salsa verde. Garnished with shredded lettuce, cojita cheese, pico de gallo, and a dash of sour cream.

Bean Dip

$6.00

Conos de Frijol con Chorizo

$8.00

Six deep fried tortilla cones stuffed with refried beans and chorizo. Garnished with cojita cheese.

Cheese Dip with Ground Beef

$6.00

Cheese Dip with chorizo

$6.00

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.95

Filled with cheese and your choice of protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Upcharge for grilled meat.

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Generous portion of melted cheese, topped with chorizo, poblano peppers sauteed with onion. Served with pico de gallo and tortillas.

Papi's Wings

$8.95

Six wings fried, then coated in our spicy macho sauce.

Ceviche de Camaron

$10.95

Steamed shrimp marinated with onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalepeno, tomato, and avocado.

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.95

A flat, crispy tortilla, spread lightly with mayo, and topped with our ceviche de camaron.

Cazuela de Rajas Poblanas

$9.50

Tostada Pollo o molida

$4.00

Queso and Guacamole Duo

$6.95

Burrito Grande

Burrito Grande

$12.95

Dinner

Speedy Gringo Dinner

$12.00

Dinner Quesadilla

$12.00

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.00

Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.

2 Tamales Dinner

$10.50

2 tamales, choose from chicken, pork, or cheese. Served with black beans and rice.

2 Enchiladas Dinner

$10.50

2 Fajita tacos Dinner

$11.00

Combinations

Combo platter

$12.00

New Menu Items

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.95

Tacos der Alambre

$16.95

Ribeye

$19.50

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

House Salad

$9.00

Burrito de Papa

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Papi's Chili

$7.00

Shrimp Kabob

$16.95

Vegetable Kabob

$13.95

Margaritas

Premium Marg Large

$22.00

Margarita Online Only

$11.95+

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Coronita

$2.50

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

West 6th IPA

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

West 6th Strawberry Kolsch

$4.75

Seltzers and Ciders

Country Boy Original Hard CIder

$5.50

Horitos Ranch Water

$5.00

Pivot Gingham Strawberry Kiwi Cider

$6.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.00

Topo Chico Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Strawberry

$5.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Chambord

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Liquor

$7.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Fernet Bruna

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$5.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$5.00

Flights

Margaritas

Bourbon

Tequila

Mimosa Flight

Cinco de Mayo

12oz Margarita

$8.00

Beer

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Churros

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Street Tacos

$5.00

Lunch

2 Enchiladas Lunch

$8.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Then topped with either rancheras, verdes, mole, or cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Fajita Tacos Lunch

$9.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, or pork and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Tacos Lunch

$8.95

Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.

2 Tamales Lunch

$9.95

Your choice of chicken, pork, or queso fresco and poblanos. Served with black beans and rice.

Chicken, Cheese, and Rice LUNCH

$9.95

Served with flour tortillas.

Chimichanga Lunch

$8.95

Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas Lunch

$9.95

Served on top of bed of fajita veggies (green peppers and onions). Comes with rice and beans. And a fajita salad (lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo)

Huevos con Chorizo Lunch

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Papi's Burrito Lunch

$8.00

Garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with a side tortilla soup.

Pescado Veracruzano Lunch

$10.95

Swai fish cooked in Veracruzano style with onion, bell peppers, tomato, and herbs sauteed in olive oil and white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Lunch

$8.95

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or just cheese. Garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp and Rice Lunch

$12.00

Speedy Gringo Lunch

$8.95

One taco filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese, and one enchilada ranchera with either ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Steak, Cheese, and Rice Lunch

$9.00

Taco Salad Lunch

$8.00

Our salad with tortilla chips. Topped with your choice of avocado, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with sour cream and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Grilled Steak

$3.00

5 pc Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

10 pc Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Shirts

Shirt

$20.00

Tequila Pairings

May 26 Tequila Pairing

$65.00

May 26 Tequila Pairing Vegetarian

$65.00

May 26 Tequila Pairing No seafood

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40514

Directions

Gallery
Papi's Palomar image

