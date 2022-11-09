Papi's Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Graziano's Pizzeria is now Papi's Pizza! Enjoy your favorites from Graziano's and some delicious additions from Papi's. You can still get clam chowder, Italian grinder, chicken parm, and others. Be sure to try Papi's new stuffed mushroom appetizer! Enjoy the dine-in happy hour specials you have come to love, including the best wings in town and beer in icy mugs. Can't wait to see you!
Location
20329 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Haldi Indian Cuisine - Glendale
No Reviews
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122 Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub were you can do more than just eat dinner
4.3 • 744
6729 N 57th Dr Glendale, AZ 85301
View restaurant