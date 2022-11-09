Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

20329 North 59th Avenue

Glendale, AZ 85308

Order Again

Popular Items

Ya Basic Cheese
12 pc Wings
6 pc Wings

Appetizers

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

$5.95

Buttery garlic bread, topped with mozzarella and toasted til melty. Served w/ marinara for dipping.

6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$7.99

Big juicy wings, breaded, naked or boneless, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce. Includes celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping. (Naked with Mango Habanero sauce shown)

12 pc Wings

12 pc Wings

$14.99

Big juicy wings, breaded, naked or boneless, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce. Includes celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping. (Breaded with garlic parmesan shown)

2 pc Meatballs

2 pc Meatballs

$7.99

Two large handmade meatballs, smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.99

Homemade pizza dough with garlic butter, parmesan, & mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

6 pc Stuffed Mushrooms

6 pc Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Papi's original recipe, stuffed with a cream cheese, parmesan, and sausage filling, broiled 'til bubbly.

6 pc Mozzarella Sticks

6 pc Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Melty, gooey goodness. Served with marinara sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Classic golden brown french fries with your favorite toppings. Your choice of garlic parmesan, chili cheese, or cheese & bacon. (Cheese and bacon shown)

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$3.95+

New England white chowder, from authentic Cape Cod recipe

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Homemade pizza dough stuffed with pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella. Oven baked until golden brown. Add any pizza toppings to make your custom calzone.

Stromboli

Homemade pizza dough, layered with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Regular Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$13.99

Homemade pizza dough, layered with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Family Stromboli

$20.99

Homemade pizza dough, layered with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Pizza

Ya Basic Cheese

Ya Basic Cheese

$9.99+

Traditional NY style pizza. Add custom toppings to create your masterpiece.

Bianca

Bianca

$10.99+

White pizza, with roasted garlic spread, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and an Italian cheese blend.

Margherita

Margherita

$10.99+

Red sauce, garlic, tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, topped with fresh basil.

Nice to Meat You

$13.99+

A carnivore's dream - pepperoni, sausage, and bacon, red sauce, shredded mozzarella

Kiki

$11.99+

A veggie lover's favorite - mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, red sauce, shredded mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.99+

BBQ sauce, chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions.

Papi's Favorite

$11.99+

Red sauce, sausage, pineapple, sliced jalapenos, and shredded mozzarella.

Greek

Greek

$13.99+

Roasted garlic spread with ricotta, topped with chicken, greek olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, feta, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust 10" ONLY

$12.99

Create your own masterpiece on our gluten free cauliflower crust. Comes with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, add topping if desired.

Not Pizza

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.99

Top quality mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, mayo, and balsamic, toasted til bubbly, Served with french fries or garden salad.

Classic Pasta

$11.99

Angel hair, spaghetti or ziti with marinara sauce. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Handmade Italian meatballs, topped with marinara sauce and provolone on a fresh sub roll. Toasted 'til melty. Served with french fries or garden salad.

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Ziti, meatballs, sausage, and ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked until bubbly. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Chicken cutlets, breaded and fried until crispy. Smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked until bubby. On a sub roll w/ french fries OR As a dinner with pasta, garden salad, & garlic bread. (Shown as a dinner with ziti)

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Eggplant breaded and fried until crispy. Your choice - On a sub roll w/ french fries OR as a dinner with pasta, garden salad, & garlic bread.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Jumbo shells, filled with ricotta cheese. Smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Includes a garden salad and garlic bread.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.99

Layers of lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara, baked until bubbly. Served with garden salad and garlic bread.

Spaghetti Meatball Special w/ garlic bread

$7.99

SPECIAL baked ziti w salad bread

$11.99

Sides

French fries

$4.99+

Choose from regular or large size for sharing.

Pasta Buttered or w/ Sauce

$4.99

Meatballs (No cheese or sauce)

$5.99

Sausage

$5.99

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Salad

$2.50

ranch

$1.00

blue cheese

$1.00

one piece of garlic bread

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Your choice of pasta w/ marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Kids Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids 1/2 Italian Grinder with French Fries

$6.99

Salads

House Salad w/ Garlic Bread

$6.99+

Roma tomatoes, cucumber, onion, black olives, and your choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken or buffalo chicken strips. Served with garlic bread.

Ceasar Salad w/ Garlic Bread

$6.99+

Fresh lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Antipasto Salad w/ Garlic Bread

Antipasto Salad w/ Garlic Bread

$10.99+

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, genoa salami, and capicola. Served with garlic bread.

Greek Salad w/ Garlic Bread

$9.99+

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, greek olives, mushrooms, feta, & pepperoncini. Served with garlic bread.

Desserts

Buried Brownie

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Lemon Bar

$2.99Out of stock
Cookies

Cookies

$3.00

Fresh baked cookies from Noble Bread.

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

2 Liter

$2.99

Soda 12 oz can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Graziano's Pizzeria is now Papi's Pizza! Enjoy your favorites from Graziano's and some delicious additions from Papi's. You can still get clam chowder, Italian grinder, chicken parm, and others. Be sure to try Papi's new stuffed mushroom appetizer! Enjoy the dine-in happy hour specials you have come to love, including the best wings in town and beer in icy mugs. Can't wait to see you!

Location

20329 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

