Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

TOAST DELIVERY ORDER STAFF TIPS

Similar to most third party apps, our delivery system does not allow you to tip our restaurant staff (tips for delivery orders only go to delivery drivers). This screen is a suggested option to show our staff members some love! Any delivery order tips from this page will 100% go to our staff members. We thank you for your business and hope you enjoy everything! **TOAST CARRYOUT PICKUP TIPS 100% GO TO STAFF**