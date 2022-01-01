  • Home
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Papi's Waterfront & Beach Bar - 301 OHIO STREET SUITE
A map showing the location of Papi's Waterfront & Beach Bar 301 OHIO STREET SUITEView gallery

Papi's Waterfront & Beach Bar 301 OHIO STREET SUITE

review star

No reviews yet

301 OHIO STREET SUITE

BUFFALO, NY 14202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Papis Nachos

$16.99

Veggie Papi Nachos

$13.99

Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Brunch

Brunch Taco

$6.50

Hangover Fries

$12.99

Brunch Burrito

$13.99

Happy Hour

Birria Taco

$6.50

Dessert

Choco Taco

$5.00

Giant Freeze Pop

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

OJ

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00Out of stock

Tap Water

Sides

Side of Queso

$3.99

Side of Guac

$3.99

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side Of SC

$0.50

Specials

2 For 12 Birria

$12.00

2 For 1 Sangria

$11.00

Tropical Blue Shot

$5.00

Drink Specials

Mimosa

$6.00

Pbr Coffee

$6.00

Brunch Taco

$6.50

Brunch Burrito

$13.99

Hangover Fries

$12.99

Specials

Fiesta Wings

$12.00

Pineapple Shot

$5.00

2 For 1 Summer Ale

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Escape Buffalo for a drink in the sand right on the water!

Location

301 OHIO STREET SUITE, BUFFALO, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bocce Club Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 92
235 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Soho Buffalo - 64 West Chippewa Street
orange starNo Reviews
64 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Chippewa
orange starNo Reviews
92 West Chippewa St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Delaware
orange star4.6 • 494
227 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
235 South Elmwood Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bar - Buffalo
orange starNo Reviews
114 Chippewa Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BUFFALO

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BUFFALO
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston