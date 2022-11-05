A map showing the location of Papi's Wood Fire Chicken 61 wicks rdView gallery

Papi's Wood Fire Chicken 61 wicks rd

review star

No reviews yet

61 wicks rd

brentwood, NY 11717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wood Fire Chicken

Half Chicken 2 Sides

$11.99

Half wood fire chicken with Rice and potatoes

Half Chicken (Solo)

$9.99

Half Chicken W/ No Side

Whole Chicken (Solo)

$12.99

1 Whole Chicken W/ No Side

Whole Chicken 2 Sides

$20.99

1 Whole Chicken W/ 2 Sides

Whole Chicken Rib Combo

$26.99

whole Wood Fire chicken 3 jumbo pork ribs and 2 sides

Jumbo Pork Ribs 2 Sides

$12.99

3 jumbo pork ribs with 2 sides

Half Chicken Ribs Combo

$20.99

Half wood fire chicken with 3 jumbo pork ribs and 2 sides

Jumbo Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Wings (6) 2 Sides

$8.99

WIngs (6) Ribs Combo

$16.99

Angus Burgers (8oz)

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Bacon Swiss Burger

$11.99

Delancy Burger

$13.99

Texas Burger

$13.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Toss Salad

$8.99

Pappis Salad

$13.99

Exotic Fruit Juice

Horchata

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Orchata

$3.99

Pina Colada

$3.99

Tamarindo

$3.99

Small Bites

1 chicken 1 beef empanada

Chicken Parm Roll

$7.99

Fresh hand roll dough home made chicken cutlet and marinara topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection

Chicken Empanada (2)

$5.99

Home made oven Baked Argentinian style 2 to an order

Beef Empanada (2)

$5.99

home made oven baked Argentinian style 2 to an order

Empanada Sampler (2)

$5.99

Pepperoni Rolls (2)

$3.99

hand roll fresh dough, pepperoni, cheese served with marinara

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 wicks rd, brentwood, NY 11717

Directions

