Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

625 heidelberg rd

toledo, OH 43615

Tacos

Classic Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Captain Camaron

$6.00

Pollo Loco

$5.00

Chingon

$6.00

Dolemite

$7.00

No Way Jose

$6.00

Hibachi

Veggie

$12.00

Chicken

$14.00

Ribeye

$16.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Trio

$18.00

Catering Hibachi

$90.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Shredded Pork

$5.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$2.00

XL Water

$2.00

Extras (Sauces)

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Soy Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Salsa

$0.50Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.50

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Trio Quesadilla

$18.00

Cheese

$10.00

Cheesecakes

Vanilla

$7.00

Creme brulee

$8.00

Specialty

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

625 heidelberg rd, toledo, OH 43615

