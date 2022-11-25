Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi’s Grill on the Go FoodTruck

4353 Glendale Ave

Toledo, OH 43614

Papi's Tacos

The best in the Midwest, Papi's Gourmet Tacos never disappoint!

Pollo Loco

$4.00

Grilled chicken with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with cilantro and red cabbage with cilantro lime sauce.

Captain Camaron

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, grilled peppers and onions Topped with cilantro & red cabbage with cilantro lime sauce.

Chingon

$6.00

Grilled ribeye with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with cilantro and red cabbage with salsa creme sauce.

No Way Jose

$6.00

Steak fajita taco with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with cilantro and red cabbage with cilantro lime sauce

Dolemite

$7.00

Chicken, shrimp, ribeye trio with grilled peppers and onions and guacamole sauce.

Low Rider Tacos

Traditional

$4.00

Traditional Street Tacos with your choice of meat. Simplicity at it's finest.

Loaded

$5.00

Our Traditional Tacos with all the fixings on top. Your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and sour cream.

Quesabirria Supreme

$5.00

Our twist on the popular "dippy tacos". Mexican cheese sandwiched between two corn tortillas, folded over our flavorful birria and topped fully loaded.

Barrio

$9.00

The "Kitchen Sink" Taco. All FOUR Lowrider meats on an 8" flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro and sour cream.

Burritos & Specials

Nachos Loco

$12.00

The ultimate Walking Taco. Your choice of meat served over Doritos and topped with queso, onions, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, and sour cream.

Sylviarado Bowl

$13.00

20 oz. bowl filled with mexican rice, beef, Al Pastor, Carnitas, and Chicken topped with queso, chorizo, onion, tomato, cilantro, and sour cream.

Burrito Unidos

$14.00

OVER 1 POUND!! A hefty serving of chicken, shrimp, and ribeye with rice, beans, queso, cilantro, peppers, onions, and guac sauce. Only available on the truck.

Quesadillas

12" flour tortilla folded over mexican cheese and stuffed full of your choice of meat with grilled peppers and onions.

Philly Q

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Chicken Q

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

Shrimp Q

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

Trio Q

$16.00

The Dolemite of Quesadillas! Loaded with Chicken, Ribeye, and Shrimp.

Sides

Extra Items & Sauces

Mexican Rice

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Pop

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 8:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 pm - 3:00 am
SERVICING TOLEDO WITH THEE FINEST GOURMET TACOS- -HIBACHI- BBQ & so many other options. DELICIOUS CUISINE WITH FLAVOR ON TOP OF FLAVOR ON LINE ORDERING, FOOD TRUCK, DELIVERY, & CATERING!!!

4353 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

