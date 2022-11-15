Restaurant header imageView gallery
Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd

Hampden, MD 21211

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Mission-Style Burrito
Enchiladas

MONTHLY

CHORQUITES TORTA

$15.00

TORTA BREAD PILED WITH CHORIZO, ESQUITES, & OAXACA CHEESE SERVED WITH CHILI & LIME SEASONED SWEET FRIES

ENCHILADA GRANDE

$12.00

ONE LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH SHREDDED TURKEY & STUFFING AND SMOTHERED IN QUESO FUNDIDO & YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA SERVED WITH A BLACK BEAN & CORN SALSA

SALSA DE FRESA DESSERT NACHOS

$8.00

FRIED CINNAMON SUGAR DUSTED TORTILLA POINTS SERVED WITH A FRESH BERRY SALSA & DRIZZLED IN JAM

BYO TACO BAR

TACO BAR FOR 2

$29.00

TACO BAR FOR 4

$55.00

CHIPS/SALSA

TO GO CHIPS AND SALSAAAAA

$2.00

CHIPS & 4oz GUAC

$6.00

STREET TACOS-2 PER ORDER

ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS

$7.50

CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)

CHORIZO TACOS

$7.00
AL PASTOR TACOS

$8.00

ROASTED PINEAPPLE-MARINATED PORK

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$7.50

CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN

CARNITAS PORK TACOS

$7.50

BRAISED SHREDDED PORK

GRINGO MEAT TACOS

$6.50

SEASONED GROUND BEEF

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$9.50

MARINATED GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS

$9.00

ROJA SALSA SAUTEED SHRIMP

LENGUA TONGUE TACOS

$8.50

SEASONED BEEF TONGUE

BAJA TILAPIA TACOS

$7.50

AGAVE MARINATED AND SAUTEED WITH SALSA PINA

VEGETARIANOS TACOS

$7.50

BEANS/AVO TACOS

$6.50
BEYOND TACO TACOS

$8.00

SEASONED BEYOND PLANT-BASED MEATLESS BEEF

LITTLE CRAVINGS

Ceviche

$17.00

Calamari, tilapia, and shrimp marinated in fresh lime and orange juices, red onion, red and green peppers, and habanero chiles served on a bed of lettuce with house chips.

Elote

$9.00

Epazote-braised corn cobs garnished with Mexican mayo, lime, cotija cheese, fire salt, and Mexican green onions.

Esquites

$8.00

Epazote-braised corn shaved off the cob, sauteed with Mexican mayo, drizzled with crema Mexicana, cotija, lime, fire salt, and Mexican green onions. Served with house chips.

Gringo Nachos

$10.00

House-fried corn tortilla chips layered with frijoles refritos, jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chihuahua, and crema Mexicana.

Tableside Guacamole

$16.00

Molcajete filled with avocado, white onions, jalapeno, plum tomato, cilantro, garlic, fire salt and lime mortared tableside with a tejolote.

Tamale APP

$5.50

Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.

Tostadas

$8.00

Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.

Platano

$8.00

Fire salted plantains drizzled with agave nectar served with salsa blanca, garnished with shredded lettuce and salsa pina.

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Queso chihuahua and cotija spiked with poblano, jalapeno, Mexican green onions and mulato chiles. Served with house chips.

Yuca Frita

$7.50

Crispy yuca root served with Mexican mayo, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

ENSALADAS

Papi’s Ensalada

$9.00

Romaine and cilantro topped with radish, avocado, plumb tomato, pepitas, and white onion served with choice of dressing.

Fajita Taco Ensalada

$13.00

Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. (Carne Asada no longer included; price change)

BAJA BURRITO BOWL

$11.00

LETTUCE, ESQUITES, YOUR CHOICE OF CHARROS OR REFRITOS, AVOCADO, RICE, AND PICO DE GALLO. DRIZZLED WITH CREMA AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA.

SOPA

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.

BIRRIA CONSOMME

$6.00

MAIN ENTREES

Chilaquiles

$12.00

House chips tossed with your choice of salsa, topped with queso de Oaxaca, white onion, avocado, cotija cheese, chiles en vinagre, Mexican green onion, and crema Mexicana.

Enchiladas

$10.00

Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.

Mission-Style Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tamales

$12.00

Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese with your choice of salsa.

BIRRIA TACOS

$18.00

FAJITA MIXTO

$22.00

CHICKEN, BEEF, AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS & ONIONS IN A SIZZLING CAST IRON PAN SERVED WITH 4 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO CHIHUAHUA.

DESSERT

Churros

$7.00

4 fried churro dough sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with agave nectar and served with a side of cajeta.

Tres Leches Cake

$6.50

Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.

SIDES and EXTRAS

Frijoles Charros LARGE 8oz

$3.50
Frijoles Refritos LARGE 8oz

$3.50
Arroz Rojo LARGE 8oz

$3.50

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Add 2oz Cheese

$2.00

1 Corn Torilla

$0.25

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.25

1 Crunchy Tortilla

$0.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Jalapenos FRESH

$0.50

Jalapenos VINAGRE

$0.50

Extra DRESSING

$0.50

5.5 OZ ARROZ ROJO

$2.00

5.5 OZ REFRITOS

$2.00

5.5 OZ CHARROS

$2.00

OVER EASY EGGS

$2.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$2.00

Add EXTRA CILANTRO

$0.25

Add Extra Lettuce

$0.25

Add Extra Onion

$0.25

MEXICAN MAYO

$0.50

ADD 2OZ TOMATO

$0.50

ADD 4OZ NOPALES

$0.50

AUTHENTIC SALSAS

Papi's Trio (Guacamole, Queso Fundido & Choice of Salsa

$8.50

4OZ OF EACH: HOUSE GUACAMOLE, QUESO FUNDIDO, AND YOUR CHOICE OF AUTHENTIC SALSA.

Small Casa

$0.75

MILD: Pureed tomatoes laced with herbs and spices.

Small Roja

$0.75

MEDIUM: Fire grilled tomato, guajillo, chile de arbol, and chipotle.

Small Verde

$0.75

MEDIUM: Roasted tomatillo, jalapeno, and poblano.

Small Picosa

$0.75

HOT: Comal toasted jalapeno, chipotle, and chile de arbol.

Small Pico De Gallo

$0.75

MILD: Petite diced garden veggies and herbs.

Small Pina

$0.75

MILD: Confetti of pineapple and poblano.

Small Blanca

$0.75

MILD: Creamy Mexican-style ranch.

Small Crema

$0.75

MILD: Mexican-style sour cream.

Small Mole Poblano

$0.75

MEDIUM: Mexican chocolate & 20 other ingredients! **peanut allergy; contains peanuts**

House Guacamole SMALL 2oz

$2.50

House Guacamole LARGE 4oz

$4.50

LARGE SALSA 4OZ

$1.75

Pints To Go

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids 2 Beef Tacos

$7.00

Kids Beef Burrito

$7.00

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chips/Queso4oz

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

MERCHANDISE

STAFF SHIRT

$15.00

GUEST SHIRT

$25.00

MEXICAN BLANKET

$10.00

KOOOOOOZIE

$5.00

STAFF SHIRT PAYCHECK DEDUCTION

NEW EMPLOYEE STAFF SHIRT

DRINKS

64 OZ MARGARITA

$36.00Out of stock

32 OZ MARGARITA

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Inspired by the antojitos of Mexican street food trucks, carts, and markets, our menu captures the art of small plates and signature cocktails creating authentic and flavorful bites- using only the freshest ingredients available. Our dining options include a fully-stocked bar with an extensive tequila, beer, margarita, and signature cocktail list, and a cozy outdoor dining area embracing the lovely architecture and artwork of Mexico.

Website

Location

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden, MD 21211

Directions

