Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Papi's Tacos Hampden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Inspired by the antojitos of Mexican street food trucks, carts, and markets, our menu captures the art of small plates and signature cocktails creating authentic and flavorful bites- using only the freshest ingredients available. Our dining options include a fully-stocked bar with an extensive tequila, beer, margarita, and signature cocktail list, and a cozy outdoor dining area embracing the lovely architecture and artwork of Mexico.
Location
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden, MD 21211
Gallery