  • Home
  • /
  • Macon
  • /
  • Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Macon - 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Macon 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard

Macon, GA 31210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Gyros
Greek Salad
Spartan Gyros

Pita Wraps

Classic Gyros

Classic Gyros

$10.49

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, lettuce, onion, tomato, house-made tzatziki sauce

Spartan Gyros

$10.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, grilled onion, green pepper and mushroom, mozzarella, house-made tzatziki sauce

Athenian Gyros

$10.49

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, French fries, onions, tomatoes, Greek mustard sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$10.49

marinated & grilled chicken breast, zhug, French fries, tomato, onion, house-made tzatziki sauce (H)

Lamb Bifteki Wrap

$11.49

feta stuffed ground lamb with fresh herbs, zhug, French fries, tomato, onion, house-made tzatziki sauce (H)

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.49

fried patties of ground chickpeas, herbs & spices, pickled radish, tabbouleh, lettuce, tomato, onion, tahini sauce (V+)

Starters

Spanakopitas

Spanakopitas

$5.49

petite Greek pies of spinach, feta and herbs baked between layers of filo (V)

Falafel Bites

$4.49

ground chickpeas, onions, fresh herbs, spices, fried, served with pickled radish and tahini sauce (V+, GF)

Dolmas

$4.49

grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs (V+, GF)

Marinated Olives

$4.99

Kalamata, black and green Greek olives, herbs and spices (V+, GF)

Greek Fries

$4.99

tossed with herbs, spices, feta and lemon (V, GF)

Humus

$5.49

chickpeas, sesame tahini, and seasonings served with pita (V+, GF w/ no pita)

Babaganouj

$5.49

roasted eggplant, sesame tahini, yogurt and seasoning served with pita (V, GF w/ no pita)

Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$7.49

hummus, babaganouj, dolmas, tzatziki and marinated olives with pita (V, GF w/ no pita)

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Papouli’s Greek vinaigrette and pita (V, GF w/o pita)

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

lettuce, green onion, bulgur wheat, fava beans, mint, parsley, lemon, cucumber dressing, chicken souvlaki and pita (H)

Fattoush Salad

$9.99

lettuce, toasted pita pieces, tomato, onions, cucumber, parsley, mint, sumac, pickled radish, pomegranate vinaigrette, falafel patties, sesame tahini and pita (V+)

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

mozzarella melted between grilled pita slices, French fries (V)

Kids Souvlaki

$4.99

marinated & grilled chicken breast kebab, rice pilaf (H, GF)

Kids Pastitsio

$4.99

ground beef, white sauce, noodles

Beverages

16oz Beverage

$2.49

Acqua Panna

$2.49

San Pellegrino Natural

$2.49

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$1.99

Lemon San Pellegrino

$1.99

Pomegranate Orange San Pellegrino

$1.99

Plates

Regular Gyros Plate

Regular Gyros Plate

$11.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish

Large Gyros Plate

$14.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish

Spanakopita Plate

$10.99

savory Greek pie of spinach, feta and herbs baked between layers of filo (V)

Pastitsio Plate

$12.49

“Greek lasagna” macaroni, ground beef & cheeses topped with béchamel sauce

Falafel Plate

$10.99

fried chickpea patties, tahini sauce, pickled radish, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (V+)

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$12.99

marinated & grilled chicken breast kebabs, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (H, GF w/o pita & tabbouleh)

Lamb Bifteki Plate

Lamb Bifteki Plate

$13.99

feta stuffed ground lamb with fresh herbs, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (H)

Chicken Riganato Plate

$12.99

roasted half chicken marinated Greek style in lemon, olive oil & herbs (H, GF w/o pita)

Tour Of Greece

$14.49

spanakopita, pastitsio, souvlaki and tzatziki

Family Meal To Go

$57.99

feeds 4-6 people.1.5 lbs of chicken or beef & lamb* gyros meat, 16oz tzatziki, classic veggies, 10ct bag pita,16oz hummus, large greek salad

Sides

Fries

$3.49

V+, GF

Rice Pilaf

$2.49

white rice, veggie broth, sauteed onion (V+, GF)

Fava Bean Salad

$3.99

fava beans, chickpeas, green onion, yellow onion,parsley, spices, oil and lemon dressing

Tabbouleh Salad

$3.99

parsley, green onion, tomato, mint, bulghar wheat, spice, oil and lemon dressing

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Papouli’s Greek vinaigrette and pita (V, GF)

Greek Fries

$4.99

our regular fries tossed in spices, herbs, feta and lemon (V, GF)

Soups

Cup Lentil Soup

Cup Lentil Soup

$4.49

lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)

Bowl Lentil Soup

$5.99

lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.49

chicken, rice, lemon sauce, chicken broth

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$5.99

chicken, rice, lemon sauce, chicken broth

Extras

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

yogurt, cucmber, spices, lemon (V, GF)

Feta Dip

$0.99

feta cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, spices (V, GF)

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

ground sesame, spices, garlic, lemon (V+, GF)

Greek Mustard

$0.99

dijon mustard, yogurt, honey, spices (V, GF)

Zhug

$0.99

cilantro, parsley, green pepper, lemon, spices (V+, GF)

Side Gyros Meat

$3.99

Souvlaki Kebab

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$0.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.99

Grilled Pita Slice

$0.99

Sweets

Baklava

Baklava

$2.99

filo, spice, walnuts, honey syrup

Floyeres

$2.99

filo, walnuts, almonds, honey syrup, chocolate drizzle

Kourabiethes

Kourabiethes

$1.99

butter “cookie”, almonds, powdered sugar

Almond Crescent

Almond Crescent

$3.49

almond pastry, sweet glaze

Karithopita

$4.99

walnut cake, honey lemon syrup

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

with chocolate sprinkles

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.99

Greek Pastry Sampler

$7.49

baklava, floyeres, kourabiethes

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated cafe & market proudly serving authentic Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine since 1986

Website

Location

121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard, Macon, GA 31210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZUAREPA - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
975 Dawsonville Highway Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurantnext
The Angry Chicken - 1620 Highway 76, Suite 13
orange starNo Reviews
1620 US Route 76 Hiawassee, GA 30546
View restaurantnext
Frozen Joe's LLC - 86 East Agency Street
orange starNo Reviews
86 East Agency Street Roberta, GA 31078
View restaurantnext
Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US
orange starNo Reviews
700 Baxter Street Athens, GA 30605
View restaurantnext
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Village Shoppes at Simonton - 930 New Hope Road Ste 2
orange starNo Reviews
930 New Hope Road Lawrenceville, GA 30045
View restaurantnext
Georgia Mountain Restaurant - 8546 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
425 US Route 76 Hiawassee, GA 30546
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Macon

Kudzu Seafood Company
orange star5.0 • 423
512 Poplar St Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Corner Bistro
orange star4.7 • 266
496 Second Street Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Macon
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston