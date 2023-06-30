Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pollo And Papas Fayetteville 7071-A Raeford Rd

review star

No reviews yet

7071-A Raeford Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Peruvian Chicken

1/4 Dark With One Side

$8.69

1/4 Dark With Two Sides

$9.65

1/4 White With One Side

$9.69

1/4 White With Two Sides

$10.65

1/2 Chicken With Two Sides

$14.49

1/2 Chicken White With Two Sides

$15.89

One Whole Chicken Only

$18.75

Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides

$27.89

Whole Chicken All White With Two Large Sides

$30.89

Family Deal With Two Whole Chickens and Four Large Sides

$59.98

Fiesta Meal W/ Two Whole Chickens and 6 sides and 4 large sauces

$79.98

Our Sides

Roasted Jalapenos

$1.00

4 Roasted Jalapenos

Regular Rice

$4.49

Large Rice

$6.49

Regular Beans

$4.49

Large Beans

$6.49

Regular French Fries

$4.49

Large French Fries

$6.49

Regular House Salad

$4.49

Large House Salad

$6.49

Regular Yuca

$4.99

Large Yuca

$6.99

Regular Plantains

$4.99

Large Plantains

$6.99

Regular Queso

$4.99

Large Queso

$6.99

Elote Regular

$3.49

Elote Large

$5.99

Fun Food

Chicken Sandwhich

$8.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, avocado, lettuce, choice of sauce

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese

Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, rice, pico de gallo, beans, queso

Chicken Salad

$11.89

Pulled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese.

3 Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese

Kids Meal

$4.99

Rice Bowl

$13.99

3 scoop of rice 1 scoop of beans sliced chicken breast pico 2 slices avocado cilantro

The Pollo & Papa

$11.99

Sauces

Yellow Sauce

$0.99+

Red Sauce

$0.99+

Green Sauce

$0.99+

White Sauce

$0.99+

Desserts

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.29

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.49

Drinks

Pepsi product

Pepsi products

$2.89

Inca Cola

Inca

$2.50

Chicha

Chicha

$3.99

Jarritos

Pineapple

$2.99

Tamarind

$2.99

Mandarina

$2.99

Open Food

Open Food

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

