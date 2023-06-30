Pollo And Papas Fayetteville 7071-A Raeford Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7071-A Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nita’s kitchen - 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102
No Reviews
8200 Cliffdale Rd #102 Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville