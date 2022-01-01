Mammas & Pappas imageView gallery

Mammas & Pappas

766 Reviews

$$

2615 Mitchell Rd

Bedford, IN 47421

Pepperoni Breadsticks
Full Cheese Fries
Chicken Tender(6)Dinner

Soft Drinks

Diet Mt Dew

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Mt. Dew

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Water

Milk

$2.39

Sm Pepsi To Go

$2.39

Sm Diet Pepsi To Go

$2.39

Sm Mt Dew To Go

$2.39

Sm Rt Beer To Go

$2.39

Sm Sierra Mist To Go

$2.39

Sm Dr Pepper To Go

$2.39

Lg Pepsi To Go

$2.59

Lg Diet Pepsi To Go

$2.59

Lg Mt Dew To Go

$2.59

Lg Root Beer To Go

$2.59

Lg Sierra Mist To Go

$2.59

Lg Dr Pepper To Go

$2.59

Lg Pink Lemonade

$2.59

LG Cup Of Ice

$0.25

Coffee

Regular

$2.39

Decaf

$2.39

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweetened Tea

$2.39

Half/Half

$2.39

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Kids Drink

With Lemon

Hot Tea

$2.39

Sm Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Sm Sweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.59

Lg Half\half Tea To Go

$2.59

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Starters (TG)

Bang Bang Shrimp 10

$9.99

Boneless Wings(4)

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Full Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chicken Fingers(4)

$6.99

Chicken Livers

$7.99

Coconut Chicken(4)

$7.99

Combo Plate

$10.99

Irish Nachos

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips And Queso

$7.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Tater Skins

$8.99

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pepperoni Breadsticks

$7.49

Full Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Half Nacho Supreme

$8.49

Half Cheese Fries

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Zucchini

$8.99

Half Breaded Mushrooms

$5.49

Half Cheese Curds

$5.49

Half fried Pickles

$5.49

Sweet Chili Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Salads (TG)

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad(8)

$14.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.99

Low-Carb Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.99

Soups (TG)

Cup Potato Soup

$2.69Out of stock

Bowl Potato Soup

$3.69Out of stock

Cup SOD

$2.69

Bowl SOD

$3.69

Cup Chili

$2.69

Rice Bowls (TG)

Blackened Chic Rice Bowl

$11.99

Gr. Shrimp Rice Bowl(10)

$15.99

Teriyaki Chick Rice Bowl

$11.99

Teriyaki Steak Rice Bowl

$14.99

Sandwiches (TG)

BLT

$9.99

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Catfish

$12.99

Chick Breast Breaded

$9.99

Chicken Breast

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Pappa’s Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Beef & Cheese

$11.99

Reuben

$9.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Roast Beef Manhattan

$11.99

Southwest Chicken

$11.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Nasville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Pork

$9.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Half Roast Beef Manhattan

$7.49

Burgers (TG)

Alpine Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Alpine Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

BYO Burger 1/2 lb.

$10.99

BYO Burger 1/4 lb.

$8.49

Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Frisco Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Frisco Melt Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Mexican Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Mexican Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Mushroom & Swiss Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Rueban Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Rueban Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Texas Burger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Texas Burger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Toasted Chburger 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Toasted Chburger 1/4 lb.

$9.49

Deep Fried Burger

$9.99

Wraps

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap(8)

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap(3)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Bbq Chicken Wrap(3)

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fajitas (TG)

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Fajita Trio

$20.99

Mushroom Jack Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas(12)

$15.99

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Pastas (TG)

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Shrimp Scampi(10)

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Spaghetti And Mammas Meatsauce

$10.99

Mammas M/sauce W/balls

$12.99

Spaghetti Marinara / Meatballs

$11.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Blacken Chick Alfredo

$13.49

Chicken (TG)

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Lettie’s Chicken

$12.99

Maxine’s Creamy Parmesan Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tender(6)Dinner

$11.99

Coconut Chick Din(6)

$12.99

2 Piece Chicken Dinner

$11.99

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Liver Dinner

$9.99

8 Piece Chicken

$16.99

All White 8 Piece

$20.99

2piece Nachville Hot Chicken

$12.99

Seafood (TG)

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp(6)

$13.99

New Orleans Catfish(4)

$15.99

Catfish

$13.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp 8

$13.99

Pork (TG)

Country Fried Pork Steak

$12.99

One Grilled Pork Chop

$10.99

Two Grilled Pork Chops

$13.99

Pappa’s Steakhouse (TG)

12 Oz Don’s Ribeye

$20.99

Beef Fillet

$19.99Out of stock

6 Oz Pappa’s Special Steak

$12.99

6 Oz Sirloin Steak

$12.99

6 Oz Surf & Turf(8)

$18.99

8 Oz Don’s Ribeye

$17.99

8 Oz Prime Rib

$16.99Out of stock

8 Oz Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Sirloin Tips

$13.99

N.Y.Strip

$16.99

Add on Shrimp(8)

$5.99

Sides (TG)

Baked Potato

$2.25

Rice

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Seasoned Fries

$2.25

Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Steamed Broccoli

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.25

Homemade Chips

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Side Salad

$1.99

No Side

Cup Potato Soup

$2.69

Bowl Potato Soup

$3.69

Corn

$2.25

Peas

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Stuffed Potatoes (TG)

Veggie Po

$7.49

Chicken Po

$8.99

Loaded Po

$7.49

Desserts (TG)

Apple Pie

$2.99

Ice Cream

$1.49

Pecan Pie

$2.99

Cherry Pie

$2.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99

Homemade Cheesecakes

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade Cakes

$6.99Out of stock

Persimmon Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

Specials (TG)

4 piece Chicken Special

$12.50

Fish Taco

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$8.49

Meat loaf Special

$10.99

Zucchini Parmesan

$8.49

Beef Stroganoff

$13.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Chicken And Dumplings

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Club

$11.99Out of stock

Beer BAttered Fish

$13.99

BBQ Ribs

$14.99

BBQ Ribs

$14.99Out of stock

Ultimate Grilled Cheese W/ Cup Soup

$8.99

French Dip Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Extras (TG)

Large Alfredo Sauce

$2.29

Large Cheese Sauce

$1.19

Large Meat Sauce

$1.19

Large Garlic Butter

$1.19

Large White Queso

$2.29

Side Brown Gravy

$0.50

Side White Gravy

$0.50

Add Meatball (1)

$0.75

Small Dressing

$0.60

Large Dressing

$1.19

Extra Bacon

$0.80

Garlic Bread (1)

$0.50

Large Marinara Sauce

$1.19

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Biscuit

$0.25

Sour Cream

Small Cheese Sauce

$0.60

Dressed

Extra Cheese

$0.80

Salsa

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.50

Waiting

On Side

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.75

Mexican (TG)

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Bean Burrito

$7.49

Beef & Bean Burrito

$8.49

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Taco Salad

$9.49

Taco Salad w/ Melted Cheese Sause

$9.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Beef Chimi

$9.99

Chicken Chimi

$9.99

Kid’s Menu (TG)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Alfredo

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

Kids Salad Bar

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$4.99
