Appetizers

1 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$10.99

Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Our traditional chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.99

Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bary, served with warm pita bread

Crab Eggrolls

$20.95

Crab Mac & Cheese

$15.99

A blend of creamy cheese baked with pasta and lump crab meat, served with tricolor tortilla chips

Crab Pretzel

$14.99

A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce

Fried Green Beans

$9.99
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce

Markos Grilled Octopus

$17.99

A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style

Mini Crab Cakes

$22.99

Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version of

Mussels

$12.95

Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning

Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheeses

Pappas Wings

Pappas Wings

$14.99

Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of Sauce

Pork Potstickers

$8.99

Tender pork potstickers werved with a sweet and spicy Tso sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.99

Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$11.99

Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce

Seafood Sampler

$32.99

(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops

Spinach & Cheese Pie

$13.99

Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$22.99

Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce

Seafood Entrees

Bay & Turf

$46.99

16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon

New York Christopher

$36.99

Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial

Broiled Scallops

$27.99

Sea scallops broiled with delicious herbed lemon-butter with choice of two sides

Chicken Chesapeake

$32.99

House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides

Crab Imperial

Crab Imperial

$35.99

Colossal lump crab meat blended in our secret recipe, finished with Imperial sauce and backed until golden brown, with choice of two sides

Single Crab Cake Platter

Single Crab Cake Platter

$27.99

World Famous 8oz Crab Cake with choice of two sides

Double Crab Cake Platter

Double Crab Cake Platter

$49.99

Two of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cakes with choice of two sides

GF Single Crab Cake Platter

$27.99

GF Double Crab Cake Platter

$49.99

Seafood Platter

$43.99

The perfect combination prepared to your liking! Crab cake, two scallops, orange roughy filet, two shrimp, and two fried oysters

Orange Roughy

$20.99

A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter with choice of two sides

Rockfish

$24.99

Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet with choice of two sides

Salmon

Salmon

$20.99

fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled or broiled to perfection with choice of two sides

Stuffed Orange Roughy

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$35.99

A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter, stuffed with imperial crab with choice of two sides

Stuffed Rockfish

$39.99

Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet stuffed with Imperial Crab with choice of two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.99

Three jumbo shrimp, butterflied, seasoned and stuffed with our lump crab imperial

Triple Crab Cake Platter

$74.98

Three of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cakes with choice of two sides

Land Entrees

Chicken Chesapeake

$32.99

House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Chicken breast lightly floured, dipped in egg and sauteed in a wine, lemon butter sauce with choice of two sides

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in a Marsala wine sauce, with choice of two sides

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Hand breaded chicken, pan-fried until crisp, topped with house marinara sauce, finished with melted mozzarella cheese, served wtih choice of two sides

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$33.99

Full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$20.99

Two of the most tender chops, rubbed with our Montreal spice rub and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

A full rack of fall off the bone tender pork ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy Jack Daniels BBQ sauce

Bay & Turf

$46.99

16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon

Rib Eye

$34.99

16oz melt in your mouth steak, cooked to perfection. Served untrimmed to lock in natural flavors and juices

Filet Mignon

$34.99

8oz of the best quality Black Angus filet. This steak will melt in your mouth

New York Christopher

$36.99

Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial

New York Strip Steak

$34.99

14oz strip loin grilled to your liking with choice of two sides

Yia Yia's Favorite

Yia Yia's Favorite

$26.99

4 oz filet mignon with 3 jumbo shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and herbs with choice of two sides

Platters

Fish & Chips Platter

$14.99

Beer battered cod served with choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Eight panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried until golden and crispy, served with choice of two sides

Fried Oyster Platter

$26.99

Shrimp Salad Platter

$16.99

Creamy shrimp salad served with choice of two sides

Thanksgiving Turkey Platter

$14.99

Homemade, oven roasted and hand-cut turkey breast, served with walnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$14.99

Roast beef cooked in au jus, served over white bread with choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy

Pastas

Build your own Pasta

$15.99

Pasta the way you want it, served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce finished with parmesan cheese served with garlic bread and one side

Chicken a la Pappas

$20.99

Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed chicken breast and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side

Fruitti Di Mare Fra Diablo

Fruitti Di Mare Fra Diablo

$29.99

shrimp, tender scallops, and colossal crab meat sauteed in a homemade spicy marinara with red pepper flakes, served with garlic bread and one side

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$17.99

Homemade marinara, linguini, and meatballs, served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Penne Louisiana

Penne Louisiana

$21.99

Blackened chicken and shrimp, with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce with a touch of fresh tomato over penne with garlic bread and choice of one side

Shrimp a la Pappas

$22.99

Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed jumbo shrimp and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side

Shrimp a la Vodka

Shrimp a la Vodka

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, spring onions and garlic tossed with a creamy rose sauce with a touch of vodka, served with garlic bread and one side

Seafood Alfredo

$29.99

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Blackened chicken with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeses on a flour tortilla spread with creamy ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken SANDWICH

$13.99

House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection then tossed in our spicky buffalo sauce and served on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken WRAP

Buffalo Chicken WRAP

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and spread with bleu cheese dressing

Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Sliced, grilled chicken breast, creamy Caesar dressing and crispy romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chopped chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.99

Our crab cake served on a fresh brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoe, and french fries

Seafood Club

Seafood Club

$26.99

The best of both worlds! Our creamy shrimp salad on the bottom and 4oz of our famous crab cake on top, served club style with lettuce and stomato stacked between three slices of white toast or open faced

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise

Cheesesteak

$12.99

8oz of sliced rib-eye topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese

NY Strip Sandwich

$21.99

8oz strip steak grilled and served open face on your choice of bread

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef or sliced turkey piled high on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Roast Beef Melt

$11.99

Thinly sliced Angus Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions and a combination of Swiss and cheddar cheese, served on sliced, buttery, whole wheat toast

Turkey Club

$12.99

Homemade, oven roasted turkey, hand sliced and served club style, stacked on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon

Turkey Rachel

$13.95

BLT

$8.99

Burgers

Cheesy Crab Burger

$13.99

Smothered in creamy crab dip and shredded cheeses

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Beyond delicious plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef!

Bacon-Bleu Burger

$11.99

Blackened and topped with crispy bacon strips and bleu cheese crumbles

BBQ Texas Burger

$11.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring

Beef Burger

$9.99

California Burger

$13.99

topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, grilled onion and pepper jack cheese

Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Complete with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine with croutons, parmesan in creamy caesar

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Spring mix with tender grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Garden Salad

$5.99

A mix of iceberg, romaine and arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers

Greek Salad

$9.99

A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with pepperoncinis, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing

Lo Mein Ahi Tuna Salad

Lo Mein Ahi Tuna Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens tossed with lo mein noodles, julienne peppers, walnuts, onions, carrots with blackened, rare Ahi tuna and sweet-chili cilantro vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$4.99

Small Garden

$4.99

Small Greek

$5.99

Small Wedge

$5.99

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Boneless fried chicken breast served over mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheeses, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortillas

Wedge Salad

$9.99

A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and bleu cheese crumbles

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Half & Half Soup

$5.99
Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.49

C/O Cream of Crab

$5.99

C/O Maryland Crab

$4.99

C/O Soup of the Day

$4.49

Specials

Stuffed Soft Shell

$34.95

Seafood Pesto

$32.95

Grouper Delight

$31.95

Cowboy Ribeye Steak

$40.95

Brownie ala mode

$5.50

Daily Specials

Wed Single CC Special

$24.99

Wed Double CC Special

$46.99

Wed GF Single CC Special

$24.99

Wed GF Double CC Special

$46.99

Thurs Prime Rib

$21.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.99

4oz hamburger served with choice of one side

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

4oz cheeseburger served with choice of one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Three chicken tenders served with choice of one side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$11.99

4 panko fried shrimp and choice of one side

Kids Mini Crabcakes

$19.99

3 mini crabcakes and choice of one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Turkey Platter

$10.99

Fresh turkey breast, sliced and covered in gravy. Served with choice of one side

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$8.99

Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese served with tortilla chips and one side

Kids Mac-n-Cheese w/ Chopped Hot Dog

$9.99

Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese w/ a chopped up hot dog served with tortilla chips and one side

Kids Ribs

$10.99

1/2 rack of ribs served with choice of one side

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog, served wtih choice of one side

Kids Pasta with Meatballs

$8.99

Kids Pasta with Meatsauce

$8.99

Side pasta served wtih choice of one side

Oysters

Blue Points

$2.00

Delaware Bay

$2.00

HH Blue Points

$1.00

HH Delaware Bay

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$11.95

Dozen Oysters

$19.95

Oyster Shooter

$5.50

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

French Fries Large

$4.99

French Fries Small

$3.99

Garlic Bread 2 Pieces

$3.99

Jackknife Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Pasta Side

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Veg 1

$3.99

Veg 2

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$3.99

Dessert

Carry Out Dessert

$4.50

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$6.50

Black Bottom Cupcake

$1.99

Brownie Double Chocolate

$6.50

Brownie Peanut Butter GF

$6.50

Brownie S'mores

$6.50

Caramel Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Bavarian Fudge Cake

$6.50

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.50

Ice Cream

$4.99

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.50

Misc Pie

$4.99

Oreo Pie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Tiramisu Cake

$6.50

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Carry Out

Pappas Hat

$20.00

Pappas Seasoning

$3.99

Pick up Time

Pint Coleslaw

$8.99

Quart Coleslaw

$12.99

Raw 8oz Crab Cake

$23.99

Raw 10oz Crab Cake

$29.99

Raw 25oz Crab Cake

$73.00

Raw 50oz Crab Cake

$145.00

Raw 100oz Crab Cake

$285.00

Raw 150oz Crab Cake

$435.00

Shirt

$20.00

Private Dining

Garden Salad ala carte

$3.50

Caesar Salad ala carte

$4.00

Greek Salad ala carte

$4.50

MD crab ala carte

$3.50

SOD ala carte

$3.50

Caesar Salad Upcharge

$1.50

Greek Salad Upcharge

$2.50

Private Dining L Crab Cake

$31.99

Private Dining L Orange Roughy

$31.99

Private Dining L Broiled Salmon

$31.99

Private Dining L NY Strip

$31.99

Private Dining L Chicken Parmigiana

$31.99

Private Dining L Chicken Marsala

$31.99

Private Dining L Chicken Francaise

$31.99

Private Dining D Crab Cake

$35.99

Private Dining D Orange Roughy

$35.99

Private Dining D Broiled Salmon

$35.99

Private Dining D NY Strip

$35.99

Private Dining D Chicken Parmigiana

$35.99

Private Dining D Chicken Marsala

$35.99

Private Dining D Chicken Francaise

$35.99

Private Dining Double Crab Cake

$51.99

Private Dining Imperial Crab

$51.99

Private Dining Stuffed Shrimp

$51.99

Private Dining Stuffed Orange Roughy

$51.99

Private Dining Filet Mignon

$51.99

Private Dining NY Strip

$51.99

Private Dining Roasted Prime Rib

$51.99

Private Dining Athenian Orange Roughy

$51.99

Private Dining Fresh Catch of the Day

$51.99

Private Dining Chicken Chesapeake

$51.99

Private Dining Triple Deluxe Display

$6.00

Private Dining Crab Balls

$4.50

Private Dining Crab Dip

$4.50

Private Dining Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$5.00

Private Dining Shrimp Cocktail

$35.00

Private Dining Garlic Shrimp

$4.50

Private Dining Shrimp ala Pappas

$4.50

Private Dining Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$4.50

Private Dining Spinach Pie

$4.50

Private Dining Cheese Pie

$4.50

Private Dining Dolmades

$4.50

Private Dining Buffalo Wings

$4.00

Private Dining Meatballs

$4.00