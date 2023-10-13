Popular Items

Medium Crab Cake

$24.95

Hush Puppies

$5.25

Crab Cakes

Gluten-Free Crab Cake

$24.95

Crab Cake Buckets

$42.00+

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.95+

Crab Cake Entree

$17.95+

Imperial Crab

$21.95

Small Crab Cake

$14.95

Starters

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$6.25

Crab Dip

$14.50

Clam Strips

$6.25

Humpty Lumptys

$1.50+

Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp

$1.95

Codfish Cake

$2.95

Seafood Egg Rolls (2)

$12.95

Shrimp

31-35

$3.00+Out of stock

21-25

$3.50+

16-20

$4.00+

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$6.95+

Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Pappas Club

$24.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Flounder Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.95+

Medium Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.95

Homemade Salads

Cole Slaw

$1.95+

Potato Salad

$1.95+

Macaroni Salad

$1.95+

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Gourmet Salads

$9.25+

Shrimp Salad

$6.95+

Tuna Salad

$3.95+

Entrees

Orange Roughy (2pc)

$14.95

Fried Flounder Entree

$14.95Out of stock

Salmon Entree

$15.95

Imperial Crab Dinner

$24.95

Fried Shrimp (6)

$14.95

Fried Seafood Combo

$26.95Out of stock

Crab Cake Entree

$17.95+

Medium Crab Cake Entree

$27.95

Soup

Maryland Crab

$4.25+

Cream of Crab

$6.75+

Specials

2 Coddies & Fries

$6.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Desserts & Other

Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Packed to Travel

$15.00

Funnel Fries

$3.95

OTS Condiments

Pappas Shaker

$4.25

Black Bottom

$1.95

Sides

Cole Slaw

$1.95+

Potato Salad

$1.95+

Macaroni Salad

$1.95+

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+

Macaroni & Cheese

$1.95+

Broccoli

$3.25+

French Fries

$3.75

Boardwalk Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Wings

6pc

$8.99

12pc

$17.50

18pc

$25.95

25pc

$34.95