Pappas' Sweet Shop Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1201 South 2nd Street

Raton, NM 87740

Breakfast

One Egg Breakfast

$7.50

One egg, sausage patty or link, bacon, papitas or hash browns with a side of toast or tortilla

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.50

Two eggs, sausage or bacon, papitas or hash browns and a side of toast or tortilla

Breakfast Burrito-Handheld

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, papitas or hash browns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage

Breakfast Burrito Smothered

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, papitas or hash browns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage. Smothered in Red or Green Chile.

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50

Two old fashioned homemade biscuits smothered with diced sausage and pepper gravy

Half Bisquits and Gravy

$3.50

Breakfast 2's

$6.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage links or patties!

Breakfast Enchilada

$9.95

A traditional stacked enchilada with sausage or bacon and papitas or hash browns then smother it with red or green chile. sopapilla or tortilla on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

One egg, bacon sausage patty, american or pepper jack cheese on homemade bread

Breakfast Sopapilla

$9.95

A stuffed sopapilla with scrambled eggs, papitas or hashbrowns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage smothered in red or green chile

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$7.50

Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

Short Stack

$6.00

Two fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

One Pancake

$2.95

French Toast

$7.50

French Toast made with homemade bread, white, wheat or raisin

Spanish Omelette

$9.95

Three egg omelette with diced green chile, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and onion. Served with a side of papitas or hash browns and toast, tortilla or sopapilla

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Three egg ham and cheese omelette served with a side of papitas or hash browns, toast or a tortilla

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Com tortillas with two eggs, smothered in red or green chile with papitas or hash browns on the side. Served with a sopapilla or flour tortilla

Potato Smothered in Chile

$5.50

A side of our homemade papitas smothered with red or green chile and cheese (Add an egg on top for $1.00)

Potato Smothered in Chile -Half Order

$3.00

Rolled smothered beef and cheese enchiladas

$4.95

Two rolled beef and cheese enchiladas with red or green chile

One Rolled smothered Enchilada

$2.95

Cheese Omelet

$6.95

New Mexican Food

Pancake Style Enchiladas

$9.95

Three com tortillas, cheese and onions, smothered with red or green chile, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with a sopapilla on the side. Add beef, chicken or an egg on top for an additional charge

Smothered Burrito

$9.95

Your choice of beef,bean, chicken or a combo smothered in red or green chile. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and onion

Stuffed Sopapilla

$9.95

A large sopapilla stuffed with beans, beef, cheese, onions then smothered with your choice of red or green. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and onions

New Mexican Burger

$11.50

An open faced burger with topped with french fries then smothered red or green chile. Garnished with shredded cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.

Combination Plate

$11.95

Three beef and cheese enchiladas smothered with your choice of red or green two tacos, beans and a sopapilla.

Chile Fries

$7.95

French Fries smothered with Red or Green and garnished with cheese, lettuce, tomatos and onions

Half Order Chile Fries

$4.25

Taco Plate

$7.95

Three beef tacos in a crispy or soft flour tortilla, with a side of beans and a sopapilla

Tacos

$3.95

Two beef tacos in crispy shell or soft flour tortilla

One Taco

$1.95

Rolled Smothered Enchiladas Beef and Cheese

$4.95

Two rolled beef and cheese enchilada with red or green chile and cheese.

One Rolled Smothered Enchilada

$2.75

Frito Pie

$5.50

A dish of Fritos smothered with your choice of green or red chile, cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato.

Deluxe Frito Pie

$7.50

A dish of Fritos smothered with your choice of green or red chile, cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato, with beef and beans.

Chile Dog

$4.50

An all beef hot dog smothered with red chile and cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Most popular sandwhich since 1923! Served with french fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

A grilled chicken breast on a hamburger bun, pepperJack cheese and lots of green chile. Served with french fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings.

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich

$9.75

An all time favorite with lots of bacon that's even better on our homemade bread

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.75

Grilled or Crispy Chicken on a bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes

Burgers

Sweet Shop Burger

$9.50

All burgers come with lettuce, tomates, onion and a pickle. Your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders and Fries

$5.50

Kid's Hot Dog and Fries

$4.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arizona Brand Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.50

Stewarts Diet Root Beer

$2.50

Stewarts Grape

$2.50

Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.50

Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.50

Orange or Apple Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned restaurant since 1923!

1201 South 2nd Street, Raton, NM 87740

PAPPAS' SWEET SHOP RESTAURANT image
PAPPAS' SWEET SHOP RESTAURANT image
PAPPAS' SWEET SHOP RESTAURANT image

