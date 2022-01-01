Pappas' Sweet Shop Restaurant

- Home
1201 South 2nd Street
Raton, NM 87740
Breakfast
One Egg Breakfast
One egg, sausage patty or link, bacon, papitas or hash browns with a side of toast or tortilla
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs, sausage or bacon, papitas or hash browns and a side of toast or tortilla
Breakfast Burrito-Handheld
Scrambled eggs, papitas or hash browns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage
Breakfast Burrito Smothered
Scrambled eggs, papitas or hash browns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage. Smothered in Red or Green Chile.
Biscuits and Gravy
Two old fashioned homemade biscuits smothered with diced sausage and pepper gravy
Half Bisquits and Gravy
Breakfast 2's
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage links or patties!
Breakfast Enchilada
A traditional stacked enchilada with sausage or bacon and papitas or hash browns then smother it with red or green chile. sopapilla or tortilla on the side
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg, bacon sausage patty, american or pepper jack cheese on homemade bread
Breakfast Sopapilla
A stuffed sopapilla with scrambled eggs, papitas or hashbrowns, diced green chile, shredded cheddar and bacon or sausage smothered in red or green chile
Old Fashioned Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
Short Stack
Two fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
One Pancake
French Toast
French Toast made with homemade bread, white, wheat or raisin
Spanish Omelette
Three egg omelette with diced green chile, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and onion. Served with a side of papitas or hash browns and toast, tortilla or sopapilla
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Three egg ham and cheese omelette served with a side of papitas or hash browns, toast or a tortilla
Huevos Rancheros
Com tortillas with two eggs, smothered in red or green chile with papitas or hash browns on the side. Served with a sopapilla or flour tortilla
Potato Smothered in Chile
A side of our homemade papitas smothered with red or green chile and cheese (Add an egg on top for $1.00)
Potato Smothered in Chile -Half Order
Rolled smothered beef and cheese enchiladas
Two rolled beef and cheese enchiladas with red or green chile
One Rolled smothered Enchilada
Cheese Omelet
New Mexican Food
Pancake Style Enchiladas
Three com tortillas, cheese and onions, smothered with red or green chile, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with a sopapilla on the side. Add beef, chicken or an egg on top for an additional charge
Smothered Burrito
Your choice of beef,bean, chicken or a combo smothered in red or green chile. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
Stuffed Sopapilla
A large sopapilla stuffed with beans, beef, cheese, onions then smothered with your choice of red or green. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and onions
New Mexican Burger
An open faced burger with topped with french fries then smothered red or green chile. Garnished with shredded cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
Combination Plate
Three beef and cheese enchiladas smothered with your choice of red or green two tacos, beans and a sopapilla.
Chile Fries
French Fries smothered with Red or Green and garnished with cheese, lettuce, tomatos and onions
Half Order Chile Fries
Taco Plate
Three beef tacos in a crispy or soft flour tortilla, with a side of beans and a sopapilla
Tacos
Two beef tacos in crispy shell or soft flour tortilla
One Taco
Rolled Smothered Enchiladas Beef and Cheese
Two rolled beef and cheese enchilada with red or green chile and cheese.
One Rolled Smothered Enchilada
Frito Pie
A dish of Fritos smothered with your choice of green or red chile, cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato.
Deluxe Frito Pie
A dish of Fritos smothered with your choice of green or red chile, cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato, with beef and beans.
Chile Dog
An all beef hot dog smothered with red chile and cheese
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Most popular sandwhich since 1923! Served with french fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast on a hamburger bun, pepperJack cheese and lots of green chile. Served with french fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings.
Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich
An all time favorite with lots of bacon that's even better on our homemade bread
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Burgers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned restaurant since 1923!
1201 South 2nd Street, Raton, NM 87740