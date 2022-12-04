Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappas Restaurant Rebuilding

1130 Main Street

Crown Point, IN 46307

Popular Items

Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)
Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Starters

Avocado Fries

$7.49

Served with choice of sauce.

Battered Mushrooms

$6.29

Served with choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

$6.99

Choice of BBQ or Buffalo.

Calamari

$6.49

Hand-breaded and fried crispy. Served with choice of sauce.

Cheese Curds

$6.59

Served with marinara.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, peppers & onions.

Crispy Pickle Spears

$6.89

Served with choice of sauce.

Saganaki

$6.89

Traditional flaming fried cheese.

Eggs & More

One Egg Breakfast

$4.69

One egg any style with choice of toast. Add bacon, sausage links, chicken sausage, sausage patties, ham off the bone or corned beef for $2.99

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.69

Two eggs any style with choice of toast. Add bacon, sausage links, chicken sausage, sausage patties, ham off the bone or corned beef for $2.99.

Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$4.79

Toasted biscuits served with country gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$6.29

Toasted biscuits served with country gravy.

Country Benedict

$8.99

Two poached eggs & sausage patties served on a biscuit with country gravy.

Country Breakfast

$9.49

Two eggs any style, sausage patties served with biscuits & gravy.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.49

Two eggs any style, country sausage gravy, American fries & choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Two poached eggs, grilled ham served on top of a english muffin & hollandaise.

Hercules Breakfast

$10.49

Three eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausage links, American fries & choice of toast.

New York Strip Steak & Eggs

$14.49

Two eggs any style served with 6oz NY strip steak, American fries & choice of toast.

Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.99

Two eggs any style served with 12oz bone-in pork chop, garlic butter, American fries and choice of toast.

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Two eggs any style served with 8oz. USDA Choice skirt steak, American frites & choice of toast.

Skillets & Omelettes

Country Sausage & Swiss Omelette

$8.49

Three eggs scrambled with sausage and Swiss cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.

Denver Omelette

$9.29

Three eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green pepper and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.

Greek Omelette

$8.99

Three eggs scrambled with gyro meat, tomato, onion, green pepper and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.

Ham & American Omelette

$8.49

Three eggs scrambled with ham and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.

Meat-Lovers Omelette

$9.59

Three eggs scrambled with ham, country sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with American Fries and choice of toast.

Pappas Omelette

$9.49

Three eggs scrambled with country sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and Swiss cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.

Country Skillet

$9.49

Two eggs any style with country sausage, pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and biscuit gravy. Served with choice of toast.

Greek Skillet

$9.49

Two eggs any style with gyros, onion, tomato, green pepper, feta cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.

Meat-Lovers Skillet

Meat-Lovers Skillet

$9.89

Two eggs any style with ham, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.

Veggie Skillet

$8.59

Two eggs any style with green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.

Western Skillet

$8.69

Two eggs any style with ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with your choice of toast.

Sweet Stacks

French Toast

$6.49

Three pieces of French toast, whipped butter & maple syrup.

French Toast Sampler

$9.79

Two pieces of French toast, two eggs any style, bacon & sausage links.

Pancake Sampler

Pancake Sampler

$9.79

Three pancakes, two eggs any style, two sausage links & two bacon strips.

Pancakes

$6.29

Four pancakes, whipped butter and maple syrup.

Waffle *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*

$6.29

One Belgian waffle, whipped butter & maple syrup. *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*

Waffle Sampler *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*

Waffle Sampler *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*

$9.89

One waffle, two eggs any style, bacon & sausage links. *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*

Salads

Angelo's

$11.39

Beef sirloin, crisp clam strips, bacon, Swiss cheese, mushroom, cucumber, tomato, egg, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.

California Cobb

$10.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomato, cucumber, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$10.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber & spring mix greens. Served with choice of dressing.

El Taco Loco

$8.89

Crispy tortilla strips, black olives, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg & romaine lettuce.

The Greek

The Greek

$7.89

Feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion, iceberg, romaine with a spice-infused vinaigrette.

The Julienne

$10.49

Ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Bacon Triple Decker

$9.89

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.

BLT Triple Decker

BLT Triple Decker

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.

The Ruben

$9.49

Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.

Monte Cristo

$9.59

Ham, turkey & melted Swiss cheese on French toast. Served with choice of one side.

French Dip

$9.99

Slow cooked beef sirloin & melted mozzarella cheese on a French roll. Served with au jus. Choice of one side.

Chicken & Swiss Brioche

$9.89

Grilled chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on brioche. Served with a choice of one side.

Chicken Pita

$9.59

Grilled Chicken breast, mushroom, sauteed onion, green pepper, tomato & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce and choice of one side.

Steak Pita

$10.49

USDA Choice Top Sirloin with sauteed onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce and choice of one side.

Gyro Sandwhich

Gyro Sandwhich

$8.99

Sliced gyros, tomato, red onion & cucumber sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Supreme Sandwhich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, ham & Swiss cheese on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.99

Gryos, red onion, tomato, feta cheese & cucumber sauce on a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one side.

Hungry Mans Wrap

Hungry Mans Wrap

$9.59

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & garlic spread on a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Fiery crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese crumbles on a flour tortilla. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choice of one side.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.59

Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese & salsa on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.

BLT Wrap

$8.89

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.

California Club Wrap

$9.59

Ham, turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, spring mixed greens & ranch on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Burger patty, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.29

Chicken salad, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.29

Tuna salad , onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.

Turkey Melt

$9.29

Sliced turkey breast, green pepper, onion, mushroom & Swiss cheese on a French roll. Served with choice of one side.

Burgers & Croissants

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.89

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.

Smokey Mountain Burger

$10.29

Smoked bacon, sweet BBQ, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a pretzel bun. Served with choice of side.

Chipotle Sunrise Burger

$10.49

One sunny side egg, crispy bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a pretzel roll. Served with choice of one side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.79

Mushroom, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with a choice of one side.

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Chipotle black bean burger, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, avocado & crispy onion on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.

Turkey Croissant

$9.89

Sliced roasted turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.29

Home-made chicken salad & American cheese. Served with choice of one side.

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.29

House-made tuna salad & American cheese. Served with choice of one side.

Classic Comforts

Chicken Livers

$10.99

Chicken livers topped with sauteed onions and choice of two sides.

Meatloaf Stack

$11.49

House-made meatloaf served with choice of two sides.

Beef Manhattan

$11.99

Sliced beef sirloin served over white toast & topped with beef gravy. Served with choice of two sides.

Turkey Manhattan

$10.99

Sliced roasted turkey breast served over white toast & topped with chicken gravy. Served with choice of two sides.

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Crispy fried beef steak topped with country sausage gravy. Served with choice of two sides.

Braised Lamb

$14.99

Slow cooked lamb shank in a tomato, garlic & wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Mediterranean Combo

$12.49

Sliced gyros, pastitsio, mousaka & spanakopita.

Beef Livers

$10.99

Beef livers topped with sauteed onions. Served with choice of two sides.

Heart Healthy

Stuffed Tomato w/ Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken salad inside a tomato served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, hard-boiled egg & wheat toast.

Stuffed Tomato w/ Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna salad inside a tomato served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, hard-boiled egg & wheat toast.

Low Calorie Plate

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, seasonal fruit, hard boiled egg & wheat toast.

Lemon Herb Salmon

$12.89

Grilled Alaskan salmon, olive oil & lemon served over a steamed vegetable medley.

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$10.49

Cilantro lime seasoned chicken breast topped with tomato & avocado. Served over rice.

Beef & Pork

Smothered Ground Sirloin

$13.29

8oz. ground sirloin smothered with sauteed onions. Served with choice of two sides.

12oz Prime Rib

$19.99

12oz slow roasted USDA Choice Prime Rib cooked to your preference. Served with choice of two sides.

16oz Prime Rib

$23.99

16oz slow roasted USDA Choice Prime Rib cooked to your preference. Served with choice of two sides.

Skirt Steak

$16.69

8oz USDA Choice skirt steak marinated in garlic oregano & lemon. Served with choice of two sides.

New York Strip

$17.99

Two 6oz USDA Choice New York Strip. Served with choice of two sides.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$13.99

Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$16.99

Baby back ribs roasted low & slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Bone-In Pork Chops

$12.99

Two 8oz bone-in pork chops cooked your way: Cajun Grilled (topped with our Cajun house blend) or Greek (marinated in garlic, oregano & lemon). Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand-cut 1/2 chicken fried crispy. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.49

Choice of sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Marsala

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onion, mushroom & covered with marsala wine sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom & melted mozzarella. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast & stir fried vegetables. Served with choice of two sides.

Village Chicken

$12.99

Hand cut 1/2 chicken marinated in garlic, oregano & lemon roasted crispy. Served with a choice of two sides.

Seafood

Fantail Shrimp

$14.99

Six hand-breaded tiger shrimp served with choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$13.29

Beer battered Alaskan cod & tartar sauce. Served with choice of two sides. *We recommend French fries as one side.

Fried Catfish

$15.89

Two whole bone-in catfish served with tartar sauce. Choice of two sides.

Garlic Grouper

Garlic Grouper

$15.99

Grouper topped with our fresh garlic butter & fire broiled. Served with choice of two sides.

Lake Perch

$16.59

Hand-breaded & pan-fried served with choice of two sides.

Ocean Perch

$11.89

Hand-breaded & fried crispy. Served with a choice of two sides.

Salmon Bowl

$15.29

Alaskan salmon served over sauteed garlic, oregano, spinach, tomato, onion & green pepper. Served with choice of two sides. *We recommend rice pilaf as one side.

Baked Alaskan Cod

$12.89

8oz Cod fillet baked with spinach, cherry tomato, garlic & lemon. Served with a choice of two sides.

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

$9.59

Traditional spaghetti topped with a meat sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.49

Fettuccini tossed with broccoli & parmesan Alfredo. Served with choice of one side.

Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Cheese stuffed raviolis covered with marinara & parmesan cheese. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.89

Crispy chicken breast covered in melted mozzarella & parmesan served over spaghetti & tossed with marinara. Served with choice of one side.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.29

Eight layers of pasta, seasoned with ground beef, parmesan & basil whipped ricotta. Served with choice of one side.

Sides

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.49

3 Eggs

$3.29

2 Sausage Patties

$3.89

3 Sausage Links

$3.99

American Fries

$3.29

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon - 3 Pieces

$3.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.49

Bagel - Plain (No Cream Cheese)

$2.29

Baked Potato

$3.29

Baked Potato - Loaded

$3.89

Bread/Toast

$1.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken Sausage - 2 Links

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.29

Corned Beef Hash

$3.29

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Cream Cheese

$1.19

Fresh Fruit

$3.59

Gravy

$1.29

Greek Potato

$3.29

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Gyro Meat

$3.79

Ham

$3.59

Hardboiled Egg

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.29
Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)

Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)

$3.89
Lemon Rice Soup (Gallon)

Lemon Rice Soup (Gallon)

$36.99
Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)

Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)

$9.99

Mashed Potato - Side

$2.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.29

Side Salad

$3.49

Skillet Potatoes

$3.29

Soup + Salad + Bread

$6.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69

Tomato Slices

$1.99

Top Sirloin

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.64

Served on a sesame seed bun, with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.49

One egg any style, choice of two bacon strips or sausage links and choice of toast.

Kids Hamburger

$5.29

No Cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun, with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.39

Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.49

Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Fish Sticks

$4.69

Crispy Alaskan Cod. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$4.69

Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$4.69

Kraft elbow macaroni & cheese. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Spaghetti & Marinera

$4.49

Classic spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.

Kids Pancakes

$3.39

Two kiddo sized pancakes served with syrup and butter.

Kids Yogurt Parfait

$3.49

Kiddo sized parfait served with seasonal fruit and granola.

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Mt. Dew

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mug Root Beer

$2.69

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.69

Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Large Milk

$2.49

Small Milk

$1.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$2.39

Large Orange Juice

$2.59

Small Orange Juice

$2.29

Large Apple Juice

$2.59

Small Apple Juice

$2.29

Large Pineapple Juice

$2.59

Small Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Large Tomato Juice

$2.59

Small Tomato Juice

$2.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation. Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.

Location

1130 Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery
Pappas Restaurant image
Pappas Restaurant image
Pappas Restaurant image

