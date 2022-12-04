- Home
Pappas Restaurant Rebuilding
1130 Main Street
Crown Point, IN 46307
Starters
Avocado Fries
Served with choice of sauce.
Battered Mushrooms
Served with choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings
Choice of BBQ or Buffalo.
Calamari
Hand-breaded and fried crispy. Served with choice of sauce.
Cheese Curds
Served with marinara.
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, peppers & onions.
Crispy Pickle Spears
Served with choice of sauce.
Saganaki
Traditional flaming fried cheese.
Eggs & More
One Egg Breakfast
One egg any style with choice of toast. Add bacon, sausage links, chicken sausage, sausage patties, ham off the bone or corned beef for $2.99
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style with choice of toast. Add bacon, sausage links, chicken sausage, sausage patties, ham off the bone or corned beef for $2.99.
Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
Toasted biscuits served with country gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
Toasted biscuits served with country gravy.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs & sausage patties served on a biscuit with country gravy.
Country Breakfast
Two eggs any style, sausage patties served with biscuits & gravy.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Two eggs any style, country sausage gravy, American fries & choice of toast.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled ham served on top of a english muffin & hollandaise.
Hercules Breakfast
Three eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausage links, American fries & choice of toast.
New York Strip Steak & Eggs
Two eggs any style served with 6oz NY strip steak, American fries & choice of toast.
Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs any style served with 12oz bone-in pork chop, garlic butter, American fries and choice of toast.
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Two eggs any style served with 8oz. USDA Choice skirt steak, American frites & choice of toast.
Skillets & Omelettes
Country Sausage & Swiss Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with sausage and Swiss cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.
Denver Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green pepper and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.
Greek Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with gyro meat, tomato, onion, green pepper and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.
Ham & American Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with ham and American cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.
Meat-Lovers Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with ham, country sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with American Fries and choice of toast.
Pappas Omelette
Three eggs scrambled with country sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and Swiss cheese. Served with American fries and choice of toast.
Country Skillet
Two eggs any style with country sausage, pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and biscuit gravy. Served with choice of toast.
Greek Skillet
Two eggs any style with gyros, onion, tomato, green pepper, feta cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Meat-Lovers Skillet
Two eggs any style with ham, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Veggie Skillet
Two eggs any style with green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Western Skillet
Two eggs any style with ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with your choice of toast.
Sweet Stacks
French Toast
Three pieces of French toast, whipped butter & maple syrup.
French Toast Sampler
Two pieces of French toast, two eggs any style, bacon & sausage links.
Pancake Sampler
Three pancakes, two eggs any style, two sausage links & two bacon strips.
Pancakes
Four pancakes, whipped butter and maple syrup.
Waffle *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
One Belgian waffle, whipped butter & maple syrup. *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
Waffle Sampler *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
One waffle, two eggs any style, bacon & sausage links. *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
Salads
Angelo's
Beef sirloin, crisp clam strips, bacon, Swiss cheese, mushroom, cucumber, tomato, egg, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.
California Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomato, cucumber, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.
Chicken Bacon Avocado
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber & spring mix greens. Served with choice of dressing.
El Taco Loco
Crispy tortilla strips, black olives, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg & romaine lettuce.
The Greek
Feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion, iceberg, romaine with a spice-infused vinaigrette.
The Julienne
Ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey Bacon Triple Decker
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.
BLT Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.
The Ruben
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey & melted Swiss cheese on French toast. Served with choice of one side.
French Dip
Slow cooked beef sirloin & melted mozzarella cheese on a French roll. Served with au jus. Choice of one side.
Chicken & Swiss Brioche
Grilled chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on brioche. Served with a choice of one side.
Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken breast, mushroom, sauteed onion, green pepper, tomato & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce and choice of one side.
Steak Pita
USDA Choice Top Sirloin with sauteed onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce and choice of one side.
Gyro Sandwhich
Sliced gyros, tomato, red onion & cucumber sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken Supreme Sandwhich
Grilled chicken breast, ham & Swiss cheese on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
Mediterranean Wrap
Gryos, red onion, tomato, feta cheese & cucumber sauce on a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one side.
Hungry Mans Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & garlic spread on a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fiery crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese crumbles on a flour tortilla. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choice of one side.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese & salsa on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.
California Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, spring mixed greens & ranch on a spinach tortilla. Served with choice of one side.
Patty Melt
Burger patty, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken salad, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna salad , onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey breast, green pepper, onion, mushroom & Swiss cheese on a French roll. Served with choice of one side.
Burgers & Croissants
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
Smokey Mountain Burger
Smoked bacon, sweet BBQ, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a pretzel bun. Served with choice of side.
Chipotle Sunrise Burger
One sunny side egg, crispy bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a pretzel roll. Served with choice of one side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushroom, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with a choice of one side.
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger
Chipotle black bean burger, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, avocado & crispy onion on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
Turkey Croissant
Sliced roasted turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Home-made chicken salad & American cheese. Served with choice of one side.
Tuna Salad Croissant
House-made tuna salad & American cheese. Served with choice of one side.
Classic Comforts
Chicken Livers
Chicken livers topped with sauteed onions and choice of two sides.
Meatloaf Stack
House-made meatloaf served with choice of two sides.
Beef Manhattan
Sliced beef sirloin served over white toast & topped with beef gravy. Served with choice of two sides.
Turkey Manhattan
Sliced roasted turkey breast served over white toast & topped with chicken gravy. Served with choice of two sides.
Country Fried Steak
Crispy fried beef steak topped with country sausage gravy. Served with choice of two sides.
Braised Lamb
Slow cooked lamb shank in a tomato, garlic & wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Mediterranean Combo
Sliced gyros, pastitsio, mousaka & spanakopita.
Beef Livers
Beef livers topped with sauteed onions. Served with choice of two sides.
Heart Healthy
Stuffed Tomato w/ Chicken Salad
Chicken salad inside a tomato served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, hard-boiled egg & wheat toast.
Stuffed Tomato w/ Tuna Salad
Tuna salad inside a tomato served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, hard-boiled egg & wheat toast.
Low Calorie Plate
Grilled chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, seasonal fruit, hard boiled egg & wheat toast.
Lemon Herb Salmon
Grilled Alaskan salmon, olive oil & lemon served over a steamed vegetable medley.
Cilantro Lime Chicken
Cilantro lime seasoned chicken breast topped with tomato & avocado. Served over rice.
Beef & Pork
Smothered Ground Sirloin
8oz. ground sirloin smothered with sauteed onions. Served with choice of two sides.
12oz Prime Rib
12oz slow roasted USDA Choice Prime Rib cooked to your preference. Served with choice of two sides.
16oz Prime Rib
16oz slow roasted USDA Choice Prime Rib cooked to your preference. Served with choice of two sides.
Skirt Steak
8oz USDA Choice skirt steak marinated in garlic oregano & lemon. Served with choice of two sides.
New York Strip
Two 6oz USDA Choice New York Strip. Served with choice of two sides.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
Baby back ribs roasted low & slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Bone-In Pork Chops
Two 8oz bone-in pork chops cooked your way: Cajun Grilled (topped with our Cajun house blend) or Greek (marinated in garlic, oregano & lemon). Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken
Fried Chicken
Hand-cut 1/2 chicken fried crispy. Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Tender Basket
Choice of sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onion, mushroom & covered with marsala wine sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom & melted mozzarella. Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken breast & stir fried vegetables. Served with choice of two sides.
Village Chicken
Hand cut 1/2 chicken marinated in garlic, oregano & lemon roasted crispy. Served with a choice of two sides.
Seafood
Fantail Shrimp
Six hand-breaded tiger shrimp served with choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod & tartar sauce. Served with choice of two sides. *We recommend French fries as one side.
Fried Catfish
Two whole bone-in catfish served with tartar sauce. Choice of two sides.
Garlic Grouper
Grouper topped with our fresh garlic butter & fire broiled. Served with choice of two sides.
Lake Perch
Hand-breaded & pan-fried served with choice of two sides.
Ocean Perch
Hand-breaded & fried crispy. Served with a choice of two sides.
Salmon Bowl
Alaskan salmon served over sauteed garlic, oregano, spinach, tomato, onion & green pepper. Served with choice of two sides. *We recommend rice pilaf as one side.
Baked Alaskan Cod
8oz Cod fillet baked with spinach, cherry tomato, garlic & lemon. Served with a choice of two sides.
Pasta
Spaghetti Bolognese
Traditional spaghetti topped with a meat sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with broccoli & parmesan Alfredo. Served with choice of one side.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed raviolis covered with marinara & parmesan cheese. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken breast covered in melted mozzarella & parmesan served over spaghetti & tossed with marinara. Served with choice of one side.
Lasagna
Eight layers of pasta, seasoned with ground beef, parmesan & basil whipped ricotta. Served with choice of one side.
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
2 Sausage Patties
3 Sausage Links
American Fries
Apple Sauce
Avocado
Bacon - 3 Pieces
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Bagel - Plain (No Cream Cheese)
Baked Potato
Baked Potato - Loaded
Bread/Toast
Chicken Breast
Chicken Sausage - 2 Links
Coleslaw
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Cream Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Gravy
Greek Potato
Grilled Salmon
Gyro Meat
Ham
Hardboiled Egg
Hollandaise
Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)
Lemon Rice Soup (Gallon)
Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)
Mashed Potato - Side
Side Greek Salad
Side Salad
Skillet Potatoes
Soup + Salad + Bread
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomato Slices
Top Sirloin
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Served on a sesame seed bun, with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Egg Breakfast
One egg any style, choice of two bacon strips or sausage links and choice of toast.
Kids Hamburger
No Cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun, with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Mini Cheese Pizza
Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Fish Sticks
Crispy Alaskan Cod. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kraft elbow macaroni & cheese. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Spaghetti & Marinera
Classic spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce. Served with choice of French fries, fruit cup or vegetable dippers.
Kids Pancakes
Two kiddo sized pancakes served with syrup and butter.
Kids Yogurt Parfait
Kiddo sized parfait served with seasonal fruit and granola.
Kids Ice Cream
1 scoop of vanilla ice cream
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mug Root Beer
Raspberry Iced Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Lemonade
Large Milk
Small Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Large Orange Juice
Small Orange Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Pineapple Juice
Small Pineapple Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Small Tomato Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation. Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.
1130 Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307