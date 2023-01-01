- Home
- /
- Sunrise Beach
- /
- Pappos Pizzeria HQ - HQ
Pappos Pizzeria HQ HQ
No reviews yet
2599 State Road MM
Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
6 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!
10 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!
20 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!
BREADED EGGPLANT
We take PaPPo's bread and herbs and make our own Italian bread crumbs. Then we dip the fresh sliced eggplant in egg and coat it in the bread crumbs. It's then roasted in EVO and then served with house made marinara sauce.
PAPPO'S BREADSTICKS
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
MOZZARELLA & TOMATO CRUSTINI
Fresh Pesto, Roma tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella Ovolini on toasted PaPPo’s bread, drizzled with balsamic reduction sauce.
BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP APPETIZER
GRILLED SHRIMP IN A BUTTER GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE, FINISHED WITH JUST A HINT OF LEMON.
JOAN'S MEATBALL'S
Joan’s authentic 4th generation hand rolled meatballs in house-made marinara and sprinkled Parmesan. Served with PaPPo’s bread.
TOASTED RAVIOLI
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping
SALADS
PAPPO'S HOUSE 'ITALIAN'
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES & WALNUT SALAD
Fresh harvest blend lettuce, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts & a homemade Lemon- Maple Vinaigrette
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Fresh Spinach, candied walnuts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
BACON LETTUCE & TOMATO SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, with PaPPo's homemade 1000 island dressing on a bed of fresh sliced roma tomatoes topped with bacon.
STEAK SALAD
Sliced Roasted Sirloin, chopped tomatoes, red onions, served over our fresh harvest blend lettuce with our homemade creamy ranch dressing.
INSALATA CAPRESE
Tender sliced fresh plumb tomatoes, fresh basil, Mozzarella Ovolini (fresh mozzarella), olive oil, balsamic reduction sauce, sea salt and Parmesan cheese.
VEGAN PAPPO'S HOUSE 'ITALIAN' SALAD
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
8" PIZZA
8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
8" APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese
8" BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
8" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Butter/Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
8" BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
8" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
8" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
8" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
8" SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
8" PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
8" FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
8" PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
8" ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
8" KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
8" LONE STAR BBQ
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
8" MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
8" PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
8" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
8" MEXICANA PIZZA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
8" NICK THE GREEK
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
8" PESTO & MOZZARELLA
House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
8" PHILLY PIZZA
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
8" PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
8" SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT
Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
8" THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
8" SPINACH RICOTTA
Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
8" THE STEAKHOUSE
Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
8" THE GOAT
Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese
8" THE VEGAN
Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
8" THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
8" WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
12" PIZZA
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
12 APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese
12 BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
12 BREAKFAST PIZZA
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
12 BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
12 AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
12 CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
12 CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
12 EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
12 SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
12 PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
12 FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
12 PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
12 ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
12 KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
12 LONE STAR BBQ
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
12 MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
12 PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
12 PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
12 MEXICANA PIZZA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
12 NICK THE GREEK
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
12 PESTO & MOZZARELLA
House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
12 PHILLY PIZZA
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
12 PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
12 SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT
Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
12 SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
12 THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
12 SPINACH RICOTTA
Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
12 THE STEAKHOUSE
Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
12 THE GOAT
Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese
12 THE VEGAN
Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
12 THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
12 WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
14" PIZZA
14 BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
14 APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese
14 BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
14 BREAKFAST PIZZA
Butter/Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
14 BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
14 AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
14 CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
14 CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
14 EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
14 SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
14 PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
14 FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
14 PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
14 ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
14 KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
14 LONE STAR BBQ
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
14 MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
14 PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
14 PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
14 MEXICANA PIZZA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
14 NICK THE GREEK
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
14 PESTO & MOZZARELLA
House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
14 PHILLY PIZZA
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
14 PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
14 SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT
Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
14 SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
14 THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
14 SPINACH RICOTTA
Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
14 THE STEAKHOUSE
Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
14 THE GOAT
Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese
14 THE VEGAN
Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
14 THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
14 WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
CALZONES & PIZZA BOWLS
CALZONE
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
PIZZA BOWL
PAPPO'S PIZZA BOWLS ARE MADE UP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TOPPINGS IN BAKING DISH MINUS THE CRUST! ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS EXTRA
PAPPO'S PIZZA KITS
Looking for some Great fun...make delicious PaPPo’s pizza at home! Introducing Pizza Kits ! Included: 4 - 8” PaPPo’s Hand Tossed or Thin Crust. 4 - Pepperoni or Sausage toppings. 4 - Mozzarella cheese cups 4 - Homemade Marinara sauce 1 - *Cup of Flour for hand tossed dough. 1 - PaPPo’s Baking instructions
FRESH OVEN BAKED SANDWICHES
APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK
Pulled pork soaked in homemade apple bourbon bbq sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, asiago cheese
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
CHICKEN AND CHEESE
roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped with melted cheddar cheese
BREADED CHICKEN PARM
marinara sauce, minced garlic, breaded chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, fresh grated parmesan cheese
VEGITARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT
fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade chipotle mayo
SMOKY KC BBQ
chicken or pulled pork with caramelized onions and our homemade smokey bbq sauce
THE LITTLE ITALY COLD CUT
canadian bacon, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes and homemade creamy italian dressing
THE MEATBALL SANDWICH
joan’s famous homemade italian meatballs,marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan cheeses
THE MIDWEST PHILLY
oven roasted hormone free chicken breast, caramelized onions, fresh green peppers, spicy pepper jack cheese, mayo
STEAK AND CHEESE
roasted slices of sirloin, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo with a side of au jus
VEGGIE SANDWICH
melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers and mayo
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
PASTAS
CLASSIC MARINIRA
our homemade marinara sauce over penne with freshly grated parmesan
BAKED MOSTACCIOLI
PaPPo’s Marinara Sauce with ground turkey, Ricotta Cheese, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese and Baked Until Golden Brown!
EGGPLANT PARMESAN'
fresh breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, layered with pappo’s famous homemade marinara sauce, topped with pappo’s seasonings and parmesan cheese
JOAN'S MEATBALL MARINARA
joan’s famous homemade meatballs, marinara sauce over penne pasta & parmesan
COOKIES
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
PIZOOOKIE
PaPPo’s Deep Dish Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie. A dash of Sea Salt topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream drizzled with Caramel & Chocolate Sauce.
COOKIE DOUGH BALLS
Made from scratch with real brown butter & Ghiradelli Chocolate Chips. Cook these at home with our cookie dough Togo.
APPETIZERS
6 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
10 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
20 WINGS
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
BREADED EGGPLANT
We take PaPPo's bread and herbs and make our own Italian bread crumbs. Then we dip the fresh sliced eggplant in egg and coat it in the bread crumbs. It's then roasted in EVO and then served with house made marinara sauce.
BREADSTICKS
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
MOZZARELLA & TOMATO CRUSTINI
Fresh Pesto, Roma tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella Ovolini on toasted PaPPo’s bread, drizzled with balsamic reduction sauce.
BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP APPETIZER
GRILLED SHRIMP IN A BUTTER GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE, FINISHED WITH JUST A HINT OF LEMON.
JOAN'S MEATBALLS
Joan’s authentic 4th generation hand rolled meatballs in house-made marinara and sprinkled Parmesan. Served with PaPPo’s bread.
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
BREAD LOAF
iNSALATA CAPRESE
Tender sliced fresh plumb tomatoes, fresh basil, Mozzarella Ovolini (fresh mozzarella), olive oil, balsamic reduction sauce, sea salt and Parmesan cheese.
SALADS
PAPPO'S HOUSE "ITALIAN"
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES & WALNUT SALAD
Fresh harvest blend lettuce, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts & a homemade Lemon- Maple Vinaigrette
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Fresh Spinach, candied walnuts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
BACON, LETTUCE, & TOMATO SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, with PaPPo's homemade 1000 island dressing on a bed of fresh sliced roma tomatoes topped with bacon.
STEAK SALAD
Sliced Roasted Sirloin, chopped tomatoes, red onions, served over our fresh harvest blend lettuce with our homemade creamy ranch dressing.
iNSALATA CAPRESE
Tender sliced fresh plumb tomatoes, fresh basil, Mozzarella Ovolini (fresh mozzarella), olive oil, balsamic reduction sauce, sea salt and Parmesan cheese.
VEGAN PAPPO'S HOUSE "ITALIAN" SALAD
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
BUILD YOUR OWN & SPECIALTY PIZZAS
8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
8" APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese
8" BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
8" BLACKEND SHRIMP PIZZA
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
8" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
8" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
8" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
8” EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
8" SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
8" PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
8" FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
8" PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
8" ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
8" KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
8" LONE STAR BBQ
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
8" MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
8" PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
8" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
8" MEXICANA PIZZA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
8" NICK THE GREEK
olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
8" PESTO & MOZZARELLA
house pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
8" PHILLY PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
8" PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
8" SAUSAGE & SAUERKRAUT
red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
8" THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
8" SPINACH RICOTTA
olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
8” THE STEAKHOUSE
homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
8" THE GOAT
olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese
8" THE VEGAN
olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
8" THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
8" WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzza's come with one sauce and one cheese included
12" APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese
12" BIG ISLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
12" BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
12" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
12" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
dijon mustard & ketchup sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and dill pickle slices
12" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
12" SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
12" PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
12" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
12" FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
12" PAPPOS FRESH VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
12" ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
12" KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
12" LONE STAR BBQ PIZZA
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
12" MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
12" PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
12" MEXICANA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
12" NICK THE GREEK
olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
12" PESTO & MOZZARELLA
house pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
12" PHILLY PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast or steak, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
12" PROSCUITTO DI PARMA
olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
12" SAUSAGE & SAUERKRAUT
red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
12" THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
12" SPINACH RICOTTA
olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
12" THE STEAKHOUSE
homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
12" THE GOAT
olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped withgoat&mozzarellacheese
12" THE VEGAN
olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
12" THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
12" THE WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
14" APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK
olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our apple bourbon bbq sauce, red onions, smoked bacon, topped with asiago cheese
14” BIG ISLAND HAWAIIAN
House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.
14” BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
14" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.
14" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
dijon mustard & ketchup sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and dill pickle slices
14" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
14" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
14” CHICKEN CHOLULA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro
14" PAPPO'S DELUXE
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.
14" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
14" FIVE CHEESE
House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese
14" PAPPOS FRESH VEGGIE PIZZA
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.
14" ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE
Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!
14" KITCHEN SINK
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.
14" LONE STAR BBQ PIZZA
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.
14" MAMMA MIA MEATBALL
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!
14" PAPPO'S MARGHERITA
olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
14" MEXICANA PIZZA
Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.
14" NICK THE GREEK
olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives
14" PESTO & MOZZARELLA
house pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes
14" PHILLY PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese
14" PROSCUITTO DI PARMA
olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula
14" SAUSAGE & SAUERKRAUT
red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese
14" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
14" THE SICILIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.
14" SPINACH RICOTTA
olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese
14" THE STEAKHOUSE
homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese
14" THE GOAT
olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped withgoat&mozzarellacheese
14" THE VEGAN
olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms
14" THE WHITE PIZZA
White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.
14" THE WILD BUFFALO
Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery
CALZONES & PIZZA BOWLS & KITS
CALZONE
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
PIZZA BOWL
PAPPO'S PIZZA BOWLS ARE MADE UP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TOPPINGS IN BAKING DISH MINUS THE CRUST! ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS EXTRA
PAPPOS PIZZA KITS
Looking for some Great fun...make delicious PaPPo’s pizza at home! Introducing Pizza Kits ! Included: 4 - 8” PaPPo’s Hand Tossed or Thin Crust. 4 - Pepperoni or Sausage toppings. 4 - Mozzarella cheese cups 4 - Homemade Marinara sauce 1 - *Cup of Flour for hand tossed dough. 1 - PaPPo’s Baking instructions
SANDWICHES
APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK SANDWICH
pulled pork soaked in homemade apple bourbon bbq sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, asiago cheese
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
CHICKEN AND CHEESE
roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped with melted cheddar cheese
BREADED CHICKEN PARM
marinara sauce, minced garlic, breaded chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, fresh grated parmesan cheese
VEGETARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT & FRESH MOZZARELLA SANDWICH
fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade chipotle mayo
SMOKY KC BBQ
chicken or pulled pork with caramelized onions and our homemade smokey bbq sauce
THE LITTLE ITALY COLD CUT
canadian bacon, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes and homemade creamy italian dressing
THE MEATBALL SANDWICH
joan’s famous homemade italian meatballs,marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan cheeses
THE MIDWEST PHILLY
oven roasted hormone free chicken breast, caramelized onions, fresh green peppers, spicy pepper jack cheese, mayo
STEAK AND CHEESE
roasted slices of sirloin, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo with a side of au jus
VEGGIE SANDWICH
melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers and mayo
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
PASTAS
CLASSIC MARINARA
our homemade marinara sauce over penne with freshly grated parmesan
BAKED MOSTACCIOLI
PaPPo’s Marinara Sauce with ground turkey, Ricotta Cheese, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese and Baked Until Golden Brown!
EGGPLANT PARMESAN”
fresh breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, layered with pappo’s famous homemade marinara sauce, topped with pappo’s seasonings and parmesan cheese
JOAN'S MEATBALL MARINARA
joan’s famous homemade meatballs, marinara sauce over penne pasta & parmesan
COOKIES
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
PIZOOOKIE
PaPPo’s Deep Dish Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie. A dash of Sea Salt topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream drizzled with Caramel & Chocolate Sauce.
COOKIE DOUGH BALLS
Made from scratch with real brown butter & Ghiradelli Chocolate Chips. Cook these at home with our cookie dough Togo.
EXTRA SAUCES
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft Beer, Craft Pizza!
2599 State Road MM, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079