Pappos Pizzeria HQ HQ

APPETIZERS

6 WINGS

$12.99

TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!

10 WINGS

$19.49

TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!

20 WINGS

$38.49

TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo,KC BBQ, Hot BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero! House made ranch or blue cheese!

BREADED EGGPLANT

$9.99

We take PaPPo's bread and herbs and make our own Italian bread crumbs. Then we dip the fresh sliced eggplant in egg and coat it in the bread crumbs. It's then roasted in EVO and then served with house made marinara sauce.

PAPPO'S BREADSTICKS

$6.99

Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$9.99

Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO CRUSTINI

$10.99

Fresh Pesto, Roma tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella Ovolini on toasted PaPPo’s bread, drizzled with balsamic reduction sauce.

BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP APPETIZER

$16.99

GRILLED SHRIMP IN A BUTTER GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE, FINISHED WITH JUST A HINT OF LEMON.

JOAN'S MEATBALL'S

$12.99

Joan’s authentic 4th generation hand rolled meatballs in house-made marinara and sprinkled Parmesan. Served with PaPPo’s bread.

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping

SALADS

PAPPO'S HOUSE 'ITALIAN'

$6.99+

Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts

PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD

$6.99+

Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons

GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES & WALNUT SALAD

$8.99+

Fresh harvest blend lettuce, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts & a homemade Lemon- Maple Vinaigrette

FRESH SPINACH SALAD

$6.99+

Fresh Spinach, candied walnuts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.49

Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

BACON LETTUCE & TOMATO SALAD

$12.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, with PaPPo's homemade 1000 island dressing on a bed of fresh sliced roma tomatoes topped with bacon.

STEAK SALAD

$14.99

Sliced Roasted Sirloin, chopped tomatoes, red onions, served over our fresh harvest blend lettuce with our homemade creamy ranch dressing.

INSALATA CAPRESE

$12.99

Tender sliced fresh plumb tomatoes, fresh basil, Mozzarella Ovolini (fresh mozzarella), olive oil, balsamic reduction sauce, sea salt and Parmesan cheese.

VEGAN PAPPO'S HOUSE 'ITALIAN' SALAD

$6.99+

Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts

8" PIZZA

8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.00

All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included

8" APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA

$12.99

Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese

8" BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN

$12.99

House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

8" BREAKFAST PIZZA

$12.99

Butter/Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.

8" BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA

$13.99

Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island

8" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$11.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.

8" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA

$12.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.

8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA

$12.99

Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.

8" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA

$12.49

Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese

8" SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro

8" PAPPO'S DELUXE

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.

8" FIVE CHEESE

$11.99

House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese

8" PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.

8" ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE

$12.49

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!

8" KITCHEN SINK

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.

8" LONE STAR BBQ

$11.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.

8" MAMMA MIA MEATBALL

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!

8" PAPPO'S MARGHERITA

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top

8" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER

$12.99

PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.

8" MEXICANA PIZZA

$12.99

Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.

8" NICK THE GREEK

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives

8" PESTO & MOZZARELLA

$12.99

House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes

8" PHILLY PIZZA

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese

8" PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula

8" SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT

$12.99

Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese

8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$13.99

Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish

8" THE SICILIAN

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.

8" SPINACH RICOTTA

$11.99

Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese

8" THE STEAKHOUSE

$13.99

Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese

8" THE GOAT

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese

8" THE VEGAN

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms

8" THE WHITE PIZZA

$12.99

White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.

8" WILD BUFFALO

$12.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery

12" PIZZA

12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included

12 APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA

$19.99

Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese

12 BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN

$19.99

House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

12 BREAKFAST PIZZA

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.

12 BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA

Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island

12 AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$19.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.

12 CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA

$19.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.

12 CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA

$19.99

Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.

12 EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA

$19.49

Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese

12 SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro

12 PAPPO'S DELUXE

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.

12 FIVE CHEESE

$19.99

House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese

12 PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.

12 ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE

$19.49

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!

12 KITCHEN SINK

$21.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.

12 LONE STAR BBQ

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.

12 MAMMA MIA MEATBALL

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!

12 PAPPO'S MARGHERITA

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top

12 PAPPOS MEAT LOVER

$21.99

PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.

12 MEXICANA PIZZA

$19.99

Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.

12 NICK THE GREEK

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives

12 PESTO & MOZZARELLA

$19.99

House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes

12 PHILLY PIZZA

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese

12 PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula

12 SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT

$19.99

Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese

12 SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$21.99

Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish

12 THE SICILIAN

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.

12 SPINACH RICOTTA

$19.99

Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese

12 THE STEAKHOUSE

$21.99

Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese

12 THE GOAT

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese

12 THE VEGAN

$21.99

Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms

12 THE WHITE PIZZA

$19.99

White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.

12 WILD BUFFALO

$19.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery

14" PIZZA

14 BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.00

All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included

14 APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK PIZZA

$22.99

Olive Oil Glaze, Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted pork, pulled & soaked in our Apple Bourbon BBQ sauce,red onions,smoked bacon, topped with Asiago cheese

14 BIG iSLAND HAWAIIAN

$22.99

House-made red sauce, fresh roasted caramelized pineapple, Canadian bacon, extra mozzarella cheese.

14 BREAKFAST PIZZA

$22.99

Butter/Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & top cheddar cheese.

14 BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA

Olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island

14 AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$22.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.

14 CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA

$22.99

House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.

14 CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA

$22.99

Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.

14 EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA

$22.49

Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese

14 SPICY CHICKEN CHOLULA

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken in spicy cholula sauce, red onions, fresh cilantro

14 PAPPO'S DELUXE

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers & red onions.

14 FIVE CHEESE

$21.99

House-made Red sauce, blend of Parmesan Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano & Asiago Cheese

14 PAPPO'S FRESH VEGGIE

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & fresh tomato slices topped with extra cheese.

14 ITALIAN TOMATO & CHEESE

$22.49

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes & fresh Mozzarella Ovolini...Bada bing, bada boom!

14 KITCHEN SINK

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, bacon, black olives & fresh sliced tomatoes & extra cheese.

14 LONE STAR BBQ

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, drizzled KC BBQ Sauce.

14 MAMMA MIA MEATBALL

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, joan’s italian handmade meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan cheese. ricotta cheese optional!

14 PAPPO'S MARGHERITA

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, light red sauce, mozzarella & swiss cheese, chopped fresh basil, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes & balsamic reduction sauce drizzled on top

14 PAPPOS MEAT LOVER

$23.99

PaPPo’s “Meat Lover” Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.

14 MEXICANA PIZZA

$21.99

Melissa’s fresh homemade salsa sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, ground chuck, black olives, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. After baking salsa, lettuce, crushed tortilla chips drizzled with Mexican Crema Sauce.

14 NICK THE GREEK

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, minced garlic, mozzarella, feta, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & kalamata olives

14 PESTO & MOZZARELLA

$22.99

House pesto sauce base, minced garlic, light red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella slices, roasted chicken breast, black olives & fresh roma tomatoes

14 PHILLY PIZZA

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken breast, green peppers, red onions, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese

14 PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto ham, caramelized onions, after baked crisp arugula

14 SAUSAGE & SAURKRAUT

$22.99

Red sauce, sausage, german sauerkraut & fresh mozzarella cheese

14 SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$24.99

Butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish

14 THE SICILIAN

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, banana peppers, red onions, with extra cheese.

14 SPINACH RICOTTA

$22.99

Olive oil glaze brushed on dough, light red sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, minced garlic, fresh spinach leaves, fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese

14 THE STEAKHOUSE

$24.99

Homemade pesto sauce, sliced top sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, red onions, asiago & gorgonzola cheese

14 THE GOAT

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach, fresh minced garlic, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, topped with goat & mozzarella cheese

14 THE VEGAN

$24.99

Olive oil glaze, vegan mozzarella cheese, green peppers, fresh basil, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms

14 THE WHITE PIZZA

$22.99

White Sauce, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheeses, roasted whole garlic cloves, fresh basil, seasoned roasted chicken, Parmesan Cheese.

14 WILD BUFFALO

$22.99

Olive oil glaze, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese. After baked drizzled ranch dressing & chopped celery

CALZONES & PIZZA BOWLS

CALZONE

$12.99

PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.

PIZZA BOWL

$11.99

PAPPO'S PIZZA BOWLS ARE MADE UP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TOPPINGS IN BAKING DISH MINUS THE CRUST! ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS EXTRA

PAPPO'S PIZZA KITS

Looking for some Great fun...make delicious PaPPo’s pizza at home! Introducing Pizza Kits ! Included: 4 - 8” PaPPo’s Hand Tossed or Thin Crust. 4 - Pepperoni or Sausage toppings. 4 - Mozzarella cheese cups 4 - Homemade Marinara sauce 1 - *Cup of Flour for hand tossed dough. 1 - PaPPo’s Baking instructions

FRESH OVEN BAKED SANDWICHES

APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK

$12.49

Pulled pork soaked in homemade apple bourbon bbq sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, asiago cheese

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo

CHICKEN AND CHEESE

$12.49

roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo

CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$12.99

marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped with melted cheddar cheese

BREADED CHICKEN PARM

$12.99

marinara sauce, minced garlic, breaded chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, fresh grated parmesan cheese

VEGITARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT

$12.49

fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade chipotle mayo

SMOKY KC BBQ

$12.99

chicken or pulled pork with caramelized onions and our homemade smokey bbq sauce

THE LITTLE ITALY COLD CUT

$12.49

canadian bacon, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes and homemade creamy italian dressing

THE MEATBALL SANDWICH

$12.99

joan’s famous homemade italian meatballs,marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan cheeses

THE MIDWEST PHILLY

$12.99

oven roasted hormone free chicken breast, caramelized onions, fresh green peppers, spicy pepper jack cheese, mayo

STEAK AND CHEESE

$12.99

roasted slices of sirloin, caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and mayo with a side of au jus

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$11.99

melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers and mayo

BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese

PASTAS

CLASSIC MARINIRA

$10.99

our homemade marinara sauce over penne with freshly grated parmesan

BAKED MOSTACCIOLI

$13.99

PaPPo’s Marinara Sauce with ground turkey, Ricotta Cheese, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese and Baked Until Golden Brown!

EGGPLANT PARMESAN'

$12.99

fresh breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, layered with pappo’s famous homemade marinara sauce, topped with pappo’s seasonings and parmesan cheese

JOAN'S MEATBALL MARINARA

$13.99

joan’s famous homemade meatballs, marinara sauce over penne pasta & parmesan

COOKIES

BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$9.99+

Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.

PIZOOOKIE

$10.99

PaPPo’s Deep Dish Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie. A dash of Sea Salt topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream drizzled with Caramel & Chocolate Sauce.

COOKIE DOUGH BALLS

$9.99+

Made from scratch with real brown butter & Ghiradelli Chocolate Chips. Cook these at home with our cookie dough Togo.

N/A Beverage

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beer, Craft Pizza!

Website

Location

2599 State Road MM, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Directions

Gallery
Pappos Pizzeria image

