Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappous + Yia Yia's Kouzina 6 Division Street

review star

No reviews yet

6 Division Street

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kria Orektika/Cold Appetizers

Assorted Cold Dips

$14.00

Tzatziki

$9.00

Taramosalata

$9.00

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Skordalia

$9.00

Tirokafteri

$10.00

Hummus

$9.00

Feta Cheese

$9.00

Patzaria

$9.50

Pita

Whole Wheat Pita

Tirokafteri Side

$1.00

Tahini Side

$0.50

Extra Pita W W

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Hummus Side

$0.50

Add Cucumbers

Tzatziki Side

$0.50

Pita Extra

$0.50

Kalamata Olive Paste

$9.00

Salates/Salads

Sm. Horiatiki Salad

$11.00

Sm. Greek Salad

$10.00

Sm. Paphos Island Salad

$12.00

Sm. Prasini

$10.00

Sm. Yiayia’s Salad

$11.00

Lg. Horiatiki Salad

$14.00

Lg. Greek Salad

$14.00

Lg. Paphos Island Salad

$15.00

Lg. Prasini

$13.00

Lg. Yiayia’s Salad

$14.00

Soupa/Soup

Avgolemono

$8.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Zesta Orektika/Hot Appetizers

Kalamari

$17.50

Tyrokeftedes

$12.00

Arni Rolo Gemisto

$14.00

Ktapodi

$22.00

Garides Saganaki

$17.00

Appettizer Falafel

$12.00

Tyropitakia

$11.00

Spanakopita Appetizer

$11.00

Gigantes

$12.00

Halloumi

$12.00

Saganaki

$13.00

Melitzanes & Kolokithia

$14.00

Loukaniko

$12.50

Assorted Hot Vegetable Appetizer

$15.00

imam Appetizer

$12.00Out of stock

keftedakia

$12.00

Dolmadakia

$11.50

Sta Karvouna/From the Charcoal Grill

Lamb Kebab

$22.00

Chicken Kebab

$21.00

Kotopoulo Fileto

$20.00

Paidakia

$28.00

Biftekia

$20.00

Yiayia’s Mixed Grill Platter

$40.00

Paradosiaka/Traditional Specialties

Arni Kokkinisto

$23.00

Pastichio

$20.00

Moussaka

$20.00

Vegetarian Moussaka

$18.00

Spanakopita

$19.00

Imam

$19.00Out of stock

Thalassina/Seafood

Garides Skaras

$27.00

Garides Santorini

$27.00

Solomo

$27.00

Poseidon Thalassina Platter

$40.00

Brancino Fillet

$35.00

Doner & Souvlakia

Chicken Soulvaki Skewer

$5.50

Lamb Soulvaki Skewer

$7.95

Shrimp Soulvaki Skewer

$7.95

Pork Souvlaki Skewer

$5.50

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.00

Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.00

Vegetable Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.00

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Pork SouvlkiSanndwich

$10.00

Doner Sandwich

$10.00

Keftedakia Sanwich

$10.00

Combination Gyro

$11.50

Chicken Gyro Platter

$17.00

Lamb Gyro Platter

$17.00

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$17.00

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$18.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$17.00

Vegetable Souvlaki Platter

$17.00

Falafel Platter

$17.00

Lam Gyro & Chicken Gyro Combination Platter

$18.50

Lamb & Chicken Souvlaki Combination Platter

$19.50

Pork Sovlaki Platter

$17.00

Keftedakia Plater

$17.00

Lamb Gyro Platter

$17.00

Sides

Patates Tiganites

$5.95

Ellinikes Patates Tiganites

$6.95

Patates Fournou

$5.95

Horta

$6.95

Rizi

$5.95

Side Chicken Gyro

$5.95

Side Lamb Gyro

$5.95

Side Greek Salad

$4.95

Side Shrimp

$7.95

Olives

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Checkpeas Salad

$6.95

Side Kalamari Grilled

$7.95

Side Falel 4 Ps

$5.95

Side Dolmadakia

$5.95

Patates Tiganites W Feta

$5.95

Extra Meat

$1.25

Glika/Homemade Desserts

Baklava

$7.95

Galaktoboureko

$7.95Out of stock

Greek Yogurt

$7.95

Loukoumades

$7.95

Chocolate Baklava

$7.95

Baby Baclava

$7.95

Yiayias Shirt

$20.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Aphrodite

$9.95

Kids Apollo

$9.95

Dinner Specials

Aginares

$16.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Briam

$8.95

Afelia W Lp

$20.00

Garides Revsi

$26.00

Kotopulo Revsi

$20.00

Beverages

Coffee to Go

$1.50+

Frappe

$4.50

2 Lt Soda

$4.95

Souroti

$7.00

Tea Ice

$2.50

Herbal Teas

$2.50

Soda To Go Cater

$2.00

Bottle Water To Go

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

2 Litters Soda

$5.00

Tea Cant

$2.50

CranberryJuice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Peach Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.00

Sangria

Full Carafa Red Sangria

$25.00

Full Carafe White Sangria

$25.00

Passion Mimosa

$7.00

Happy Hour Red Sangria

$6.00

Bellini

$6.00

Orange Mimosa

$6.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Passion Mimosa

$6.00

Botle Of Proseco

$25.00

1L OJ Mimosa

$25.00

1L CRAN Mimosa

$25.00

1L Passion Mimosa

$25.00

1L Pineapp Mimosa

$25.00

1L Passion Mimosa

$25.00

Champagne Gl

$5.00

Champagne Btl

$20.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa To Go

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Division Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 455 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
455 Main Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Krave - 8 S Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
8 S Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10805
View restaurantnext
Town House
orange starNo Reviews
559 Main Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Krave To Go
orange starNo Reviews
530 Main Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Sin Frontera - 94 Union Ave
orange starNo Reviews
94 Union Ave New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Rochelle

Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
AJ's Burgers - Homemade Experience with Passion & Love
orange star4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - New Rochelle
orange star5.0 • 62
77 Quaker Ridge Road #3 New Rochelle, NY 10804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Rochelle
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston