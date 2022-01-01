Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappy's

1091 State Route 502

Spring Brook Township, PA 18444

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Chili

$5.95

Bowl of House Made Chili

Soup du Jour

$5.95

Soup of the Day

Garden Salad

$5.95

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Raw Onions, Carrots

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Choice of Sauce

Beef Nachos

$12.50

Comes With Seasoned Beef & Nacho Cheese, Choice of Toppings

Chicken Nachos

$12.50

Comes With Seasoned Chicken & Nacho Cheese, Choice of Toppings

Pork Nachos

$12.50

Comes With Seasoned Pork & Nacho Cheese, Choice of Toppings

Western Shrimp

$11.95

with Banana Peppers & Choice of Sauce

Potato Pancakes

$7.95

Choice of Sauce

Soft Pretzels

$7.95

Choice of Sauce

Onion Rings

$8.25

Choice of Sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Choice of Sauce

Fried Vegetable Medley

$10.25

Choice of Sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Choice of Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Choice of Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

with Sour Cream & Salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

with Sour Cream & Salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

with Sour Cream & Salsa

Fries

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.25

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.95

with Chips & Pickle

Jalapeno Cheddar Dog

$8.25

with Chips & Pickle

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.25

with Chips & Pickle

Houston Dog

$7.00

Philly Dog

$7.00

Houston & Philly Dog

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

with Chips & Pickle

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

with Chips & Pickle

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.95

Choice of Cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.95

Choice of Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

In a flour Tortilla with Chips & Pickle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

In a flour Tortilla with Chips & Pickle

Chix Cordon Bleu Sand

$13.95

On a Pretzel Roll, with Chips & Pickle

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.95

with Chips & Pickle

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.95

with Chips & Pickle

Hot Wing Hoagie

$12.95

Burgers

Smash Burger

$8.95

with Chips & Pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

with Chips & Pickle

Black n Blue Burger

$11.50

with Chips & Pickle

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.95

with Chips & Pickle

Happy Pappy Burger

$16.95

Classic Burger

$8.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.95

Breaded Tenders served with fries & Choice of Sauce

Shrimp in the Basket

$14.95

Breaded Shrimp Served with Fries & Choice of Sauce

Open Faced Beef

$14.95

Fish n Chips

$14.95

Battered Cod Served with Fries & Choice of Sauce

Kids Menu

Monday Nights Only

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.00

12 & Under

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

12 & Under

Kids Grilld Ham & Cheese

$7.00

12 & Under

Kids Burger w Fries

$7.00

12 & Under

Pizza

Red-12 Cut Square

$14.99

Red-6 Cut Square

$8.50

Open White

$14.99

Open White-6 Cut Square

$8.50

Double Crust White-12 Cut Square

$20.99

Double Crust White-6 Cut Square

$14.99

Double Crust Steak N Cheese Pizza

$23.99

16" Round

$13.99

Hot Wing Pizza

$18.99

Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

Shrimp & Hot or Sweet Peppers

$19.99

Taco Pizza

$18.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Fresh Tomato Basil Pizza

$18.99

Gluten Free Pizza (Cauliflower crust)

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Stromboli

$14.99

Comes with Cheese & Side of Sauce, Add what you like!

Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$14.99

Garlic Knots

$7.95

House Made Garlic Knots with side of Marinara

6 Cut Hot Wing Pizza

$12.99

6 Cut Cheese Steak Pizza

$12.99

6 Cut Shrimp and Pepper Pizza

$13.99

6 Cut Taco Pizza

$12.99

6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

6 Cut Tomato Basil Pizza

$12.99

6 Cut Meat Lovers pizza

$12.99

Wings

10 Bone-In Wings

$12.95

Boneless Bites

$12.95

Half Pan Bone-In Wings

$49.00

Full Pan Bone-In Wings

$85.00

5lbs Boneless Bites 80 bites

$75.00

Side Sauces

Side Sauce

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Specials

Meatball Sliders

$9.95

Pizza Special

$16.95

Houston Dog

$7.00

Philly Dog

$7.00

Houston & Philly Dog

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$9.95

BBQ Platter

$14.99

Outerwear

T-Shirts

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1091 State Route 502, Spring Brook Township, PA 18444

Directions

