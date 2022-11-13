A map showing the location of Pappy's - Chalk Hill View gallery

Pappy's - Chalk Hill

No reviews yet

2944 National Pike

Chalkhill, PA 15421

Popular Items

1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger
Chicken Tender & Fries
Italian Hoagie

Voodoo Burgers

1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger

1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger

$7.95

Cheese, bacon, ham or egg $1 extra

The Root

The Root

$8.95

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese and brown gravy

Juju

Juju

$12.50

Double bacon BBQ Cheeseburger with Caramelized onions

Zombie

$9.99

BBQd pulled pork, slaw, cheddar jack & pickle

Wake & Bake

Wake & Bake

$9.99

bacon, egg, American cheese, ham lettuce, tomato and mayo

Zydeco

$9.99

blue crab meat, lettuce, tomato & louis sauce

Nosferatue

$9.99

pepper jack cheese, spicy pickles, onion, jalapeno and which doctor mayo

Lutin

$9.99

Blackened with Bacon, blue cheese, and balsamic onions

Rougarou

$13.50

triple burger with your choice of toppings

Chili Cheese Burger

$9.99

Chili and Colby jack cheese atop burger

Pap's Original Pizza

12x16 sicilian style crust.

Pap's Original Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Yard Birds'

whole wings fried naked or with mojo. cooking time approx 20 mins.

6 Yard Birds

$17.99

12 Yard Birds

$29.99

18 Yard Birds

$47.99

Yard Bird Special MON/THURS

6 Wings SPECIAL

$12.99

12 Wings SPECIAL

$24.99

18 Wings SPECIAL

$42.99

Platterville

Famous Fried Chicken

Famous Fried Chicken

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

21 pieces

1 Smiths Hot Dog

$3.95
2 Smiths Hot Dogs

2 Smiths Hot Dogs

$6.95

Fried Catfish

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Claim Strips

$10.99Out of stock
Bbq'd Pulled Pork

Bbq'd Pulled Pork

$9.95
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.95
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$14.95

Maryland Blue Crab Cakes

$21.99Out of stock

2 cakes

Tilapia Platter

$11.99

1970's Subs

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$7.95+

Steak Hoagie

$7.95+
Sweet Sausage

Sweet Sausage

$7.95+

Chicken Parmesan

$7.95+

Three Little Pigs

$7.95+
Fish Sandwish

Fish Sandwish

$7.95+
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$7.95+

Chicken Philly

$7.95+

grilled chicken, green peppers, nacho cheese, onions

Ga-La

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

topped with bacon blue cheese crumbles and honey

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Pork Tacos

$10.95

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Blackened Tilapia

$10.95

Soups & Salads

Mile High Steak

$11.99

topped with fries

Mile High Chicken

Mile High Chicken

$10.99

topped with fries

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$13.95
Crab Louie Salad

Crab Louie Salad

$13.95

Buff Chicken Salad

$9.95

Potato Salad

$8.00+

Chili

$2.95+

Tossed Salad

$4.95+
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$6.95+

ham, salami, pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chips & Fries

Hand Cut French Fries

Hand Cut French Fries

$2.95+

malt vinegar and sea salt, dry ranch, cajun

Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.50

plain, bbq, cajun, ranch, old bay

Charli Fries

Charli Fries

$9.99Out of stock

topped with bbq pulled pork and cheese sauce

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$9.99

topped with chicken tenders, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressings

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.95
Brown Gravy Fries

Brown Gravy Fries

$7.95

topped with rich brown gravy

Rocky Fries

Rocky Fries

$9.99

topped with grilled peppers, onions, and philly steak with nacho cheese

Crabby Jack Fries

Crabby Jack Fries

$11.95

topped with nacho cheese, blue crab meat, and old bay seasoning

Molly Fries

Molly Fries

$7.95

dry ranch seasoned fries topped with bacon and ranch dressing

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95
Chicken Tender & Fries

Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.95

NA Beverage

20oz Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

1 Liter Tea

$4.00

Fruit Shoot Kids Drink

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Slushy

$5.00Out of stock

Ice

$3.00

Small Slushy

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Pie Stuffed Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Specials

Liver And Onions

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Side Pot Salad

$1.95

Side Baked Beans

$1.95

Side Slaw

$1.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$1.95

Side Applesauce

$1.95

Side Cornbread

$1.95

Side Hushpuppies

$1.95

Side Corn

$1.95

Side Mashed

$1.95

Side Green Bean

$1.95

Side Collard Greens

$2.95Out of stock

Side Baked Mac & Cheese

$2.95Out of stock

Side Fries

$1.95

Side Vermont Mac

$2.95Out of stock

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$2.95Out of stock

Side Broccoli & Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Side Broccoli, Cheese & Bacon

$4.50Out of stock

Extra

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side BC

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2944 National Pike, Chalkhill, PA 15421

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

