Pappy's Cookin'

Pappy’s Breakfast Platters

Momma’s Biscuit & Pappy’s Gravy

$8.99

Pappy’s Platter

$7.99

Simple Breakfast

$5.99

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Pork Chop Platter

$9.99

Breakfast Skillet

$8.99

The All In

$11.99

The Buckle Buster

$9.99

Omelettes

Plain Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Veggie Delight Omelette

$7.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.99

Western Omelette

$8.99

Stuffed Omelette

$10.99

Philly Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Pick Your Meat Omelette

$8.99

Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Order Biscuit\Gravy

$3.99

Full Order Biscuit\Gravy

$4.99

French Toast & Pancakes

French Toast Platter

$6.99

French Toast

$4.99

Pancake Platter

$6.99

Plain short stack

$2.99

Strawberry short stack

$4.99

Chocolate Chip short stack

$4.99

Pecan short stack

$4.99

Apple/Cinn short stack

$4.99

Plain full stack

$3.99

Strawberry full stack

$5.99

Chocolate Chip full stack

$5.99

Pecan full stack

$5.99

Apple/Cinn full stack

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

3 Sausage links

$2.75

2 Sausage Patties

$2.75

Biscuit

$1.39

Fried Apples

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$1.89

Home Fries

$1.89

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side Crispy Bacon

$2.75

Side of Ham

$2.75

Toast (2slice)

$1.39

2 Eggs

$1.99

Small Grits

$1.45

1 Pancake

$1.50

Side Breakfast Gravy

$0.99

2 Slices Tomato

$1.49

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Onion Ring Basket (15)

$7.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$7.99

Corn Nuggets W/Boom Boom Sauce

$5.99

1/2 Apple Fritters

$2.99

Apple Fritters (12)

$4.99

Sampler App / 6 Onion Rings, 2 Potato Skins, 4 Mozz Sticks, 6 Corn Nuggets

$11.99

Soup & Salad

Taco Salad

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$9.99

Chef’s Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Soup of the Day (Changes Daily)

$4.99

Soup Of The Day & Grilled Cheese

$5.99

32oz Soup

$8.99

Sandwiches

Double Blt

$6.99

Turkey Club

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Iron Club Sandwich

$8.99

Grown Folks Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Pappy’s Italian Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Pulled Pork Bbq Sandwich

$6.99

Burgers

Plain Jane

$5.79

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Barnyard Burger

$6.99

Pappy Burger

$11.99

Momma Melt

$7.99

Pappy’s Dinner

Soup Beans Dinner

$6.99

Sauerkraut & Kielbasa Dinner

$8.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$8.99

Chopped Steak Dinner

$9.99

Bar-B-Que Dinner

$9.99

Fried Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.99

Open Faced Dinner

$9.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Liver & Onions Dinner

$8.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$9.99

Sizzler Platters

Vegetable Sizzler

$6.99

Chicken Sizzler

$11.49

Pork Chop Sizzler

$11.49

Chopped Steak Sizzler

$10.99

$5.99 Meal Deal

Chicken Nugget Basket

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Bowl of Soup

$5.99

2 Sliders & Fries

$5.99

Steaks!

8oz Sirloin

$12.99

Pappy’s Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Crispy French Fries

$2.49

Krinkle Fries

$2.49

Crispy Krinkle Fries

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Crispy Onion Rings

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.49

Baked Tater

$2.49

Baked Mac Small

$2.49

Baked Mac Large

$4.49

Side Soup Beans

$2.49

Corn Bread (2 Pieces)

$2.49

Grilled Vegetables

$3.48

Side Salad

$3.48

Rolls (2pc)

$2.49

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.99

Side of Turkey Gravy

$0.99

1 Pork Chop

$2.99

Desserts

2 Layer Marble Banana

$5.25

2 Layer Choc Peanut Butter

$5.25

NY CheeseCake

$4.25

Raspberry Swirl CheeseCake

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$3.25

Chocolate Meringue

$3.25

Coconut Meringue

$3.25

Cookies & Cream

$3.25

Pecan Pie

$3.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.25

Mini Peanut Butter Pie

$2.99

Shooter Desserts

$1.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.89

Whole Lemon Meringue

$15.99

Whole Chocolate Meringue

$15.99

Whole Cookies & Cream

$15.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$15.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$15.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Coconut Meringue

$15.99

Zucchini Bread

$2.99

Kids Menu

K-Momma's Biscuit & Pappy's Gravy

$3.99

K-Pancake Breakfast

$3.99

K-French Toast Breakfast

$3.99

K-Spaghetti

$3.99

K-Grilled Cheese

$3.99

K-Chicken Tenders

$3.99

K-Mac & Cheese

$3.99

K-Hot Dogs

$3.99

8lb Bag Ice

8lb Bag Ice

$1.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee Decaf

$2.49

Coffee Regular

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Small Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Large OJ

$2.99

Small OJ

$1.99

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$0.99

Kids Dt Pepsi

$0.99

Kids Mt Dew

$0.99

Kids Dt Dew

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Dt Pepper

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Sierra Mist

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids UnSweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Choc Milk

$2.09

Kids OJ

$0.99

Red Bull

Summer Lovin'

$6.99

Royal Flush

$6.99

Peach Me

$6.99

Day Dreaming

$6.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.99

Red Bull Yellow Edition

$3.99

Ghostly Gourmet

GG Black Bean Salsa HOT

$8.00

GG Black Bean Salsa Mild

$8.00

GG Salsa HOT!

$8.00

GG Salsa

$8.00

GG Pickled Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

GG Banana Peppers Mild

$8.00

GG Bread & Butter Hot!

$8.00

GG Bread & Butter Mild

$8.00

GG Spicy Salt Pickles

$8.00

GG Salt Pickles

$8.00

GG Pickle Spears Mild

$8.00

GG Pickle Spears HOT!

$8.00

GG Bourbon Pickle Spears

$8.00

GG Bourbon Pickle Spears SPICY!

$8.00

GG Pickled Corn

$8.00

GG Pickled Corn HOT!

$8.00

GG Pickled Jalapeno

$8.00

GG Candied Jalapeno HOT!

$8.00

GG Chow Chow

$8.00

GG Chow Chow HOT!

$8.00

GG Pickled Beans

$8.00

GG Pickled Beans HOT!

$8.00

GG Pickled Brussel Sprouts HOT!

$8.00

GG Pickled Mushroom HOT!

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2135 ARGILLITE RD, Flatwoods, KY 41139

Directions

Gallery
Pappy's Cookin' image
Pappy's Cookin' image
Pappy's Cookin' image

