- Home
- /
- Flatwoods
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Pappy's Cookin'
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers
Pappy's Cookin'
262 Reviews
$
2135 ARGILLITE RD
Flatwoods, KY 41139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pappy’s Breakfast Platters
Omelettes
Biscuits & Gravy
French Toast & Pancakes
French Toast Platter
$6.99
French Toast
$4.99
Pancake Platter
$6.99
Plain short stack
$2.99
Strawberry short stack
$4.99
Chocolate Chip short stack
$4.99
Pecan short stack
$4.99
Apple/Cinn short stack
$4.99
Plain full stack
$3.99
Strawberry full stack
$5.99
Chocolate Chip full stack
$5.99
Pecan full stack
$5.99
Apple/Cinn full stack
$5.99
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Potato Skins
$7.99
Onion Ring Basket (15)
$7.99
Deep Fried Pickles
$6.99
Deep Fried Banana Peppers
$6.99
Cheese Fries
$7.99
Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese
$7.99
Corn Nuggets W/Boom Boom Sauce
$5.99
1/2 Apple Fritters
$2.99
Apple Fritters (12)
$4.99
Sampler App / 6 Onion Rings, 2 Potato Skins, 4 Mozz Sticks, 6 Corn Nuggets
$11.99
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
Pappy’s Dinner
Sizzler Platters
$5.99 Meal Deal
Steaks!
Pappy’s Sides
French Fries
$2.49
Crispy French Fries
$2.49
Krinkle Fries
$2.49
Crispy Krinkle Fries
$2.49
Tater Tots
$2.49
Onion Rings
$2.49
Crispy Onion Rings
$2.49
Corn
$2.49
Cole Slaw
$2.49
Green Beans
$2.49
Mashed Potatoes
$2.49
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$2.49
Baked Tater
$2.49
Baked Mac Small
$2.49
Baked Mac Large
$4.49
Side Soup Beans
$2.49
Corn Bread (2 Pieces)
$2.49
Grilled Vegetables
$3.48
Side Salad
$3.48
Rolls (2pc)
$2.49
Side of Brown Gravy
$0.99
Side of Turkey Gravy
$0.99
1 Pork Chop
$2.99
Desserts
2 Layer Marble Banana
$5.25
2 Layer Choc Peanut Butter
$5.25
NY CheeseCake
$4.25
Raspberry Swirl CheeseCake
$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Meringue
$3.25
Chocolate Meringue
$3.25
Coconut Meringue
$3.25
Cookies & Cream
$3.25
Pecan Pie
$3.25
Pumpkin Pie
$3.25
Peanut Butter Pie
$3.25
Mini Peanut Butter Pie
$2.99
Shooter Desserts
$1.99
Scoop Ice Cream
$2.89
Whole Lemon Meringue
$15.99
Whole Chocolate Meringue
$15.99
Whole Cookies & Cream
$15.99
Whole Pecan Pie
$15.99
Whole Pumpkin Pie
$15.99
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
$15.99Out of stock
Whole Coconut Meringue
$15.99
Zucchini Bread
$2.99
Kids Menu
8lb Bag Ice
Drinks
Kids Drinks
Red Bull
Ghostly Gourmet
GG Black Bean Salsa HOT
$8.00
GG Black Bean Salsa Mild
$8.00
GG Salsa HOT!
$8.00
GG Salsa
$8.00
GG Pickled Asparagus
$8.00Out of stock
GG Banana Peppers Mild
$8.00
GG Bread & Butter Hot!
$8.00
GG Bread & Butter Mild
$8.00
GG Spicy Salt Pickles
$8.00
GG Salt Pickles
$8.00
GG Pickle Spears Mild
$8.00
GG Pickle Spears HOT!
$8.00
GG Bourbon Pickle Spears
$8.00
GG Bourbon Pickle Spears SPICY!
$8.00
GG Pickled Corn
$8.00
GG Pickled Corn HOT!
$8.00
GG Pickled Jalapeno
$8.00
GG Candied Jalapeno HOT!
$8.00
GG Chow Chow
$8.00
GG Chow Chow HOT!
$8.00
GG Pickled Beans
$8.00
GG Pickled Beans HOT!
$8.00
GG Pickled Brussel Sprouts HOT!
$8.00
GG Pickled Mushroom HOT!
$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
2135 ARGILLITE RD, Flatwoods, KY 41139
Gallery
More near Flatwoods
Ashland
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Charleston
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Washington Court House
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.