Pappy's Takeout Uniontown

1000 National Pike

Uniontown, PA 15401

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Hoagie
Chicken Tenders And Ff
1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger

Voodoo Burgers

1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger

1/3 Lb Build Your Own Angus Burger

$7.95

Cheese, bacon, ham or egg $1 extra

The Root

The Root

$8.95

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese and brown gravy

Juju

Juju

$12.50

Double bacon BBQ Cheeseburger with Caramelized onions

Zombie

$9.99

BBQd pulled pork, slaw, cheddar jack & pickle

Wake & Bake

Wake & Bake

$9.99

bacon, egg, American cheese, ham lettuce, tomato and mayo

Zydeco

$9.99Out of stock

blue crab meat, lettuce, tomato & louis sauce

Nosferatue

$9.99

pepper jack cheese, spicy pickles, onion, jalapeno and which doctor mayo

Lutin

$9.99

Blackened with Bacon, blue cheese, and balsamic onions

Rougarou

$13.50

triple burger with your choice of toppings

Chili Cheese Burger

$9.99

Chili and Colby jack cheese atop burger

Pap's Original Pizza

12x16 sicilian style crust.

Pap's Original Pizza

$13.00

Yard Birds'

whole wings fried naked or with mojo. cooking time approx 20 mins.

6 Yard Birds

$17.99

12 Yard Birds

$29.99

18 Yard Birds

$47.99

Wing Special

6 Wings SPECIAL

$12.99Out of stock

12 Wings SPECIAL

$24.99Out of stock

18 Wings SPECIAL

$42.99Out of stock

Platterville

Famous Fried Chicken

Famous Fried Chicken

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

1 Smiths Hot Dog

$3.95
2 Smiths Hot Dogs

2 Smiths Hot Dogs

$6.95

Fried Catfish

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Clam Strips

$10.99Out of stock
Bbq'd Pulled Pork

Bbq'd Pulled Pork

$9.95
Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$14.95

Maryland Blue Crab Cakes

$21.99

2 cakes

Cod Platter

$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Tenders And Ff

Chicken Tenders And Ff

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Mississippi Steamers

southern style boils tossed in butter, garlic & old bay seasoning with red potatoes, corn on the cob, and sweet sausage.

2 LB LA Shrimp

$35.00

2lb peel and eat shrimp with red potatoes, sausage, and corn all tossed win butter garlic and old bay

1 LB Large Snow Crap Clusters

$50.00

Seafood Boil

$45.00Out of stock

1lb of mussels, 1 lb clams, 1 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb shrimp

1970's Subs

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$7.95+

Steak Hoagie

$7.95+
Sweet Sausage

Sweet Sausage

$7.95+Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$7.95+

Three Little Pigs

$7.95+
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.95+
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$7.95+

Chicken Philly

$7.95+

grilled chicken, green peppers, nacho cheese, onions

Ga-La

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

topped with bacon blue cheese crumbles and honey

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Pork Tacos

$10.95

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Blackened Tilapia Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Mile High Steak

$11.99

topped with fries

Mile High Chicken

Mile High Chicken

$10.99

topped with fries

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$13.95
Crab Louie Salad

Crab Louie Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Buff Chicken Salad

$9.95

Potato Salad

$8.00+

Soup

$2.95+

Tossed Salad

$4.95+
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$6.95+

ham, salami, pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chips & Fries

Hand Cut French Fries

$2.95+

malt vinegar and sea salt, dry ranch, cajun

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.50

plain, bbq, cajun, ranch, old bay

Charli Fries

$9.99

topped with bbq pulled pork and cheese sauce

Buffalo Fries

$9.99

topped with chicken tenders, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressings

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.95

Brown Gravy Fries

$7.95

topped with rich brown gravy

Rocky Fries

$9.99

topped with grilled peppers, onions, and philly steak with nacho cheese

Crabby Jack Fries

$11.95

topped with nacho cheese, blue crab meat, and old bay seasoning

Molly Fries

$7.95

dry ranch seasoned fries topped with bacon and ranch dressing

Door 1

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Strawberry Swirl

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Stuffed

$6.00Out of stock

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

Pepsi Coolers

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.36

Tea

$2.36

Water

$2.36

Fruit Shoots Kids

$1.41

Gatorade

$2.36

Starbucks Nitro

$3.30

Fountain drinks

$1.89

Coffee

Regular

$1.75

Decaf

$1.75

Wednesday

Spag & Balls

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken & Biscuits

$9.99Out of stock

Thursday

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Rigatoni Meatsauce

$11.99Out of stock

Friday

Stuffed Cabb Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Lobster Rolls

$16.99Out of stock

Saturday

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$11.99Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Sunday

Chicken Parm

$13.99

Liver N Onions

$10.99

Stuffed Pepper

$11.99Out of stock

Monday

Stuffed Pepper

$9.95Out of stock

Seafood Jambalaya

$16.99Out of stock

Sides

Side Potato Sal

$1.95

Side Baked Beans

$1.95

Side Slaw

$1.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$1.95

Scalloped Potatoes

$1.95

Side Cornbread

$1.95

Side Hushpuppies

$1.95

Side Corn On Cob

$1.95

Side Mashed

$1.95

Bacon Scalloped Potatoes

$1.95

Side Collard Greens

$2.95Out of stock

Side Baked Mac & Cheese

$2.95Out of stock

Side Fries

$1.95

Side Vermont Mac

$2.95Out of stock

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$2.95Out of stock

Side Broccoli & Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Side Broccoli, Cheese & Bacon

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Extra

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side BC

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Ex Large

$15.00

2X Large

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1000 National Pike, Uniontown, PA 15401

Directions

