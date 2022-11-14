Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats

review star

No reviews yet

115 West Main St

Wilmington, OH 45177

Order Again

Shaved Ice Options

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice

$5.00
Iceberg

Iceberg

$6.00

The Papsy's Iceberg is a swirl of our creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, covered with your choice of shaved ice and topped off with a snow cap of sweet cream drizzle.

FROZEN YOGURT

Raspberry

$3.00+Out of stock

Cranberry/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Cranberry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Green Apple Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Tart/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Cherry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Georgia Peach Tart

$3.00+Out of stock
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Key Lime/ Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Mango-Strawberry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$3.00+Out of stock

Peach/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Pear Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Raspberry/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry/Vanilla Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Watermelon Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Wild Berry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

Wild Berry Tart

$3.00+Out of stock

DAIRY FREE OPTIONS

Pomegranate Fruit Whip

$3.00+

Pomegranate/Pineapple-Orange Twist

$3.00+

Pineapple-Orange

$3.00+

Double Fudge

$3.00+

Dairy Free, Vegan

Pumpkin Spice

$3.00+

Strawberry-Limeade Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Tutti-Fruiti

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Green Apple

$3.00+Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$3.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock
Strawberry-Kiwi Sorbet

Strawberry-Kiwi Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Wild Cherry Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Green Apple/Cherry Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Watermelon Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock
Lemon-Lime Sorbet

Lemon-Lime Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Pineapple-Mango/Lemon-Lime Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Dragon's Blood

$3.00+Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Peach Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock

Blueberry/Peach Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry/Dragon's Blood Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Citrus Sunrise

$3.00+Out of stock

Citrus Sunrise/Pink Tiger's Blood Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Dragon's Blood/Lemon Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Fruit Punch Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock

Grape

$3.00+Out of stock

Key Lime Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Kiwi Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Kiwi/Pomegranate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon Mist

$3.00+Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Orange Fruit Whip

Orange Fruit Whip

$3.00+Out of stock

Peach Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Pear Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Dairy Free, Vegan

Raspberry Soebet

$3.00+Out of stock

Raspberry/Lemon Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry-Mango Sorbet

$3.00+Out of stock

Tiger's Blood

$3.00+Out of stock

Vegan Vanilla

$3.00+Out of stock

Watermelon

$3.00+Out of stock

ICE CREAM

Birthday Cake

$3.00+Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00+
Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.00+Out of stock

Chocolate/Oatmeal Cookie Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00+Out of stock

Vanilla

$3.00+Out of stock

Sugar Free Chocolate

$3.00+Out of stock

Elvis Special (Pb &Banana)

$3.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$3.00+Out of stock

Mocha

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Pie

$3.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Green Tea/Double Fudge Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Cream

$3.00+Out of stock

Butterscotch

$3.00+Out of stock

Butterscotch/Double Fudge Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$3.00+Out of stock

Banana Cream/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Cream/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Butterscotch/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Cake Batter

$3.00+

Cake Batter/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$3.00+Out of stock

Peanut Butter/Double Fudge Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Pistachio

$3.00+Out of stock

Pistachio/Double Fudge Twist

$3.00+Out of stock
Praline Pecan

Praline Pecan

$3.00+Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.00+Out of stock

Snickerdoodle/Chocolate Twist

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry

$3.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00+Out of stock

Sugarfree Vanilla

$3.00+Out of stock

Vanilla Custard

$3.00+Out of stock

Maple Waffle

$3.00+Out of stock

COLD DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.50

Boba Tea

$3.75

Powerade

$2.00

Canned Pop

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Spiced Cider

$3.95

Sparkling Cran Apple Cidar

Out of stock

ICE CREAM FLOAT

Rootbeer Float

$5.00+

Coke Float

$5.00+

Orange Crush Float

$5.00+Out of stock

HURRICANE SHAKE

Vanilla Hurricane

$5.00+

Chocolate Hurricane

$5.00+

Strawberry Hurricane

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Hurricane

$5.00+

Flavor of the Day Hurricane

$5.00+

LINDSAY'S LEMONADE

Lindsay's fresh squeezed lemonade is pressed to order, sweetened with a blend of sugar and stevia. For an extra special treat add a shot of lavender or mango syrup.

LINDSAY'S LEMONADE

$4.95

LINDSAY'S TRIPLE BERRY LEMONADE

$5.95

MAIN STREET FREEZE

A blended mix of your choice of fruity-flavored fruit whip, sorbet or froyo and seltzer water, generously topped off with whipped cream and boba.

Pineapple-Orange Main Street Freeze

$5.00+

Pomegranate Main Street Freeze

$5.00+

Green Apple Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Tutti-Fruit Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Froyo Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Passion Fruit Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry-Kiwi Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Cherry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon Froyo Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry-Limeade Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Peach Froyo Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Green Tea Matcha Froyo Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon-Lime Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Dragon's Blood Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Citrus Sunrise Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Fruit Punch Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Georgia Peach Tart

$5.00+Out of stock

Grape Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Key Lime Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Kiwi Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon Froyo Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Mango-Strawberry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Orange Creamsicle Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Orange Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Pear Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Froyo Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Froyo Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Tiger's Blood Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Watermelon Main Street Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

Cranberry Froyo Freeze

$5.00+Out of stock

MILKSHAKES

Vanilla Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.00+

Birthday Cake Shake

$5.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$5.00+
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.00+
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Elvis Special Shake (PB & Banana)

$5.00+Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Pie Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Pineapple-Mango Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Peach Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Green Tea

$5.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

New York Cheesecake Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Butterscotch

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Cake Batter Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Monkey Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Coffee Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Key Lime Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Mango-Strawberry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Orange Creamsicle Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Pistachio Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Praline Pecan

$5.00+Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Wild Berry Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

SPECIALTY SUNDAE OPTIONS

ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$7.00

Smooth and creamy soft-serve cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, drizzled with hot fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter sauce. Then topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and finished off with fluffy whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate dust and a peanut butter cookie.

Tasty Turtle

Tasty Turtle

$7.00

Smooth and creamy swirl of Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, topped with hot fudge, Ghiraradelli Caramel, and sprinkled with pecans and chocolate chips. We finish it off with a cloud of whipped cream dusted with cocoa powder and cookie.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

Ultimate Brownie Delight

$7.00

Fresh baked, fudge brownie covered with a creamy swirl of vanilla ice cream, drenched with hot fudge and sprinkled with chocolate chips. To finish it off, we add a cloud of whipped cream and top off with crushed peanuts and a cherry.

Hot Apple Bliss

$7.00

Ultimate Chocolate Raspberry

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Split

$7.00Out of stock

Ultimate Cupcake Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Nestled in a homemade waffle bowl is our homemade mini cupcake atop our creamy soft serve cake batter ice cream. We then top with Ghirardell caramel sauce, unicorn bark white chocolate, marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles.

The Fudgy Raspberry Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Georgia Peach Tart frozen yogurt swirled into a fresh homemade waffle bowl topped with our berry blend of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, sprinkled with cinnamon granola, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and a dusting of graham cracker crumble.

Ultimate Unicorn

Ultimate Unicorn

$6.95Out of stock

Smooth and creamy swirl of Cotton Candy ice cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl. We topped with marshmallow cream, sour gummy dots, unicorn bark, whipped cream and cotton candy crunch.

BREADS

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Baked Baguette (must order 24 hours in advance)

$4.00

BROWNIES

Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Brownie W/Nuts

$3.99

Oreo Brownie

$3.99

CANDY

Rock Candy

$2.50

Gum

$1.25

Unicorn Pop

$1.00
Fruit Slices

Fruit Slices

$3.50

Aprox. 1/2 pound tender assorted fruit jell candy slices. Assorted Fruit slices are the perfect snack to satisfy your sweet tooth! These classic soft and chewy sugar sanded fruit slices come in an assortment of sweet fruity flavors which may include most but not all of the following flavors: orange, raspberry, lemon, lime, cherry, watermelon, grape, peach, lemon-lime, pink grapefruit, blue raspberry, strawberry-banana and apple. (Flavors will vary)

Asher's Chocolate Co. Dark Chocolate Nonpareils

$9.95
Asher's Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers

Asher's Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers

$3.50

Crisp Graham Crackers Covered In Milk Chocolate covered in rainbow jimmies (quantity 2)

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Buds

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Buds

$9.95

Aprox. 1/2 pound of Smooth and creamy dark chocolate drops. Wilbur buds are a long time classic Lancaster County treat.

Wilbur Milk Chocolate Buds

$9.95

Chocolate Sea Salt Vanilla Caramel

$9.95

COOKIES

Small Buttercream Cookie

$1.95

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

M&M Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Butter Button (2)

$1.00Out of stock
BUTTER BUTTONS (1 DOZEN)

BUTTER BUTTONS (1 DOZEN)

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious buttery cookies with a sweet swirl of buttercream. These cookies melt in your mouth.

Holiday Cookies

Holiday Cookies

$3.00+Out of stock

Delicious homemade Easter cut-out sugar cookies, hand-iced with homemade buttercream icing. Individual cookies packaged in a sealed bag with tag and ribbon, perfect for Easter baskets, teachers, and employees. So easy to distribute at the office or school and a sweet way to celebrate the season. We also have boxes of 4, 6 or 12 which is a the perfect complement to your Easter gatherings.

Full Baguette (Order 24hrs in advance)

$4.00

Birthday Buttercream Cookies

$24.00+Out of stock

These are special order cookies which must be ordered at least 2 days ahead of time. All custom design orders must be ordered 1-week in advance.

Custom Themed Buttercream Cookies

$24.00+

Delicious large sugar cookies with buttercream icing and custom designed fondant logo. You pick the theme and we will create the magic. These are great for any occasion. We can even do pictures too!

Cake

$80.00Out of stock

CUPCAKES

White Buttercream Cupcake

$2.00

Yellow/Chocolate icing

$1.75Out of stock

Truffles

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Cookie Truffle

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sugar Cookie Truffle

$2.00Out of stock

COCOA BOMBS

Hot Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Mocha

$2.50Out of stock

Bread

Waffle Cones

Empty Waffle Cone

$1.50

Empty Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Empty Flat Waffle

$1.50

Dairy Free Pints

Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Cherry Fruit Whip

$5.00

Citrus Sunrise

$5.00Out of stock