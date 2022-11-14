- Home
- /
- Wilmington
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats
Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats
No reviews yet
115 West Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FROZEN YOGURT
Raspberry
Cranberry/Vanilla Twist
Cranberry Tart
Green Apple Tart
Blueberry Cheesecake
Blueberry Tart
Blueberry Tart/Vanilla Twist
Cherry Tart
Georgia Peach Tart
Key Lime Tart
Key Lime/ Vanilla Twist
Lemon Tart
Lemon/Chocolate Twist
Lemon/Vanilla Twist
Mango-Strawberry Tart
New York Cheesecake
Peach/Vanilla Twist
Pear Tart
Pineapple-Mango Tart
Pineapple-Mango/Vanilla Twist
Raspberry Tart
Raspberry/Vanilla Twist
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Tart
Strawberry/Vanilla Twist
Watermelon Tart
Wild Berry Tart
Wild Berry Tart
DAIRY FREE OPTIONS
Pomegranate Fruit Whip
Pomegranate/Pineapple-Orange Twist
Pineapple-Orange
Double Fudge
Dairy Free, Vegan
Pumpkin Spice
Strawberry-Limeade Sorbet
Tutti-Fruiti
Dairy Free, Vegan
Green Apple
Passion Fruit
Pineapple-Mango Fruit Whip
Pineapple Fruit Whip
Strawberry-Kiwi Sorbet
Dairy Free, Vegan
Wild Cherry Sorbet
Green Apple/Cherry Twist
Watermelon Fruit Whip
Lemon-Lime Sorbet
Dairy Free, Vegan
Pineapple-Mango/Lemon-Lime Twist
Dragon's Blood
Pink Lemonade Sorbet
Blueberry Sorbet
Peach Fruit Whip
Blueberry/Peach Twist
Blue Raspberry Sorbet
Blue Raspberry/Dragon's Blood Twist
Citrus Sunrise
Citrus Sunrise/Pink Tiger's Blood Twist
Dragon's Blood/Lemon Twist
Dairy Free, Vegan
Fruit Punch Fruit Whip
Grape
Key Lime Sorbet
Kiwi Sorbet
Kiwi/Pomegranate Twist
Lemon Mist
Lemon Sorbet
Dairy Free, Vegan
Orange Fruit Whip
Peach Sorbet
Pear Sorbet
Pineapple-Mango Sorbet
Dairy Free, Vegan
Raspberry Soebet
Raspberry/Lemon Twist
Strawberry Sorbet
Strawberry-Mango Sorbet
Tiger's Blood
Vegan Vanilla
Watermelon
ICE CREAM
Birthday Cake
Peanut Butter Cup
Chocolate
Chocolate/Oatmeal Cookie Twist
Oatmeal Cookie
Vanilla
Sugar Free Chocolate
Elvis Special (Pb &Banana)
Pumpkin Spice
Mocha
Coffee
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Green Tea
Green Tea/Double Fudge Twist
Blue Raspberry Cream
Butterscotch
Butterscotch/Double Fudge Twist
Banana Cream Pie
Banana Cream/Chocolate Twist
Blue Raspberry Cream/Chocolate Twist
Butterscotch/Chocolate Twist
Cake Batter
Cake Batter/Chocolate Twist
Chocolate Raspberry
Coffee/Chocolate Twist
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter/Double Fudge Twist
Pistachio
Pistachio/Double Fudge Twist
Praline Pecan
Snickerdoodle
Snickerdoodle/Chocolate Twist
Strawberry
Strawberry Shortcake
Sugarfree Vanilla
Vanilla Custard
Maple Waffle
COLD DRINKS
HURRICANE SHAKE
LINDSAY'S LEMONADE
MAIN STREET FREEZE
Pineapple-Orange Main Street Freeze
Pomegranate Main Street Freeze
Green Apple Main Street Freeze
Tutti-Fruit Main Street Freeze
Cranberry Orange Froyo Freeze
Passion Fruit Main Street Freeze
Pineapple-Mango Main Street Freeze
Pineapple Main Street Freeze
Strawberry-Kiwi Main Street Freeze
Cherry Main Street Freeze
Lemon Froyo Main Street Freeze
Strawberry-Limeade Main Street Freeze
Peach Froyo Main Street Freeze
Green Tea Matcha Froyo Freeze
Lemon-Lime Main Street Freeze
Blue Raspberry Main Street Freeze
Dragon's Blood Main Street Freeze
Blueberry Main Street Freeze
Citrus Sunrise Main Street Freeze
Fruit Punch Main Street Freeze
Georgia Peach Tart
Grape Main Street Freeze
Key Lime Main Street Freeze
Kiwi Main Street Freeze
Lemon Froyo Main Street Freeze
Lemon Main Street Freeze
Mango-Strawberry Main Street Freeze
Orange Creamsicle Main Street Freeze
Orange Main Street Freeze
Pear Main Street Freeze
Pink Lemonade Main Street Freeze
Raspberry Froyo Main Street Freeze
Raspberry Main Street Freeze
Strawberry Froyo Main Street Freeze
Strawberry Main Street Freeze
Tiger's Blood Main Street Freeze
Watermelon Main Street Freeze
Cranberry Froyo Freeze
MILKSHAKES
Vanilla Shake
Pumpkin Spice Shake
Birthday Cake Shake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Peanut Butter Shake
Oatmeal Cookie Shake
Chocolate Raspberry Shake
Raspberry Shake
Elvis Special Shake (PB & Banana)
Cinnamon Apple Pie Shake
Pineapple-Mango Shake
Peach Shake
Green Tea
Blue Raspberry Shake
New York Cheesecake Shake
Butterscotch
Lemon Meringue Pie Shake
Banana Cream Pie Shake
Cake Batter Shake
Chocolate Monkey Shake
Coffee Shake
Key Lime Shake
Mango-Strawberry Shake
Orange Creamsicle Shake
Pineapple Shake
Pistachio Shake
Praline Pecan
Snickerdoodle Shake
Wild Berry Shake
SPECIALTY SUNDAE OPTIONS
ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Smooth and creamy soft-serve cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, drizzled with hot fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter sauce. Then topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and finished off with fluffy whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate dust and a peanut butter cookie.
Tasty Turtle
Smooth and creamy swirl of Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, topped with hot fudge, Ghiraradelli Caramel, and sprinkled with pecans and chocolate chips. We finish it off with a cloud of whipped cream dusted with cocoa powder and cookie.
Hot Fudge Sundae
Ultimate Brownie Delight
Fresh baked, fudge brownie covered with a creamy swirl of vanilla ice cream, drenched with hot fudge and sprinkled with chocolate chips. To finish it off, we add a cloud of whipped cream and top off with crushed peanuts and a cherry.
Hot Apple Bliss
Ultimate Chocolate Raspberry
Banana Split
Ultimate Cupcake Sundae
Nestled in a homemade waffle bowl is our homemade mini cupcake atop our creamy soft serve cake batter ice cream. We then top with Ghirardell caramel sauce, unicorn bark white chocolate, marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles.
The Fudgy Raspberry Sundae
Peach Berry
Georgia Peach Tart frozen yogurt swirled into a fresh homemade waffle bowl topped with our berry blend of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, sprinkled with cinnamon granola, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and a dusting of graham cracker crumble.
Ultimate Unicorn
Smooth and creamy swirl of Cotton Candy ice cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl. We topped with marshmallow cream, sour gummy dots, unicorn bark, whipped cream and cotton candy crunch.
BREADS
CANDY
Rock Candy
Gum
Unicorn Pop
Fruit Slices
Aprox. 1/2 pound tender assorted fruit jell candy slices. Assorted Fruit slices are the perfect snack to satisfy your sweet tooth! These classic soft and chewy sugar sanded fruit slices come in an assortment of sweet fruity flavors which may include most but not all of the following flavors: orange, raspberry, lemon, lime, cherry, watermelon, grape, peach, lemon-lime, pink grapefruit, blue raspberry, strawberry-banana and apple. (Flavors will vary)
Asher's Chocolate Co. Dark Chocolate Nonpareils
Asher's Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers
Crisp Graham Crackers Covered In Milk Chocolate covered in rainbow jimmies (quantity 2)
Wilbur Dark Chocolate Buds
Aprox. 1/2 pound of Smooth and creamy dark chocolate drops. Wilbur buds are a long time classic Lancaster County treat.
Wilbur Milk Chocolate Buds
Chocolate Sea Salt Vanilla Caramel
COOKIES
Small Buttercream Cookie
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
M&M Cookie
Butter Button (2)
BUTTER BUTTONS (1 DOZEN)
Delicious buttery cookies with a sweet swirl of buttercream. These cookies melt in your mouth.
Holiday Cookies
Delicious homemade Easter cut-out sugar cookies, hand-iced with homemade buttercream icing. Individual cookies packaged in a sealed bag with tag and ribbon, perfect for Easter baskets, teachers, and employees. So easy to distribute at the office or school and a sweet way to celebrate the season. We also have boxes of 4, 6 or 12 which is a the perfect complement to your Easter gatherings.
Full Baguette (Order 24hrs in advance)
Birthday Buttercream Cookies
These are special order cookies which must be ordered at least 2 days ahead of time. All custom design orders must be ordered 1-week in advance.
Custom Themed Buttercream Cookies
Delicious large sugar cookies with buttercream icing and custom designed fondant logo. You pick the theme and we will create the magic. These are great for any occasion. We can even do pictures too!