Restaurant header imageView gallery

Par 6 Social 3565 Nicholasville Road

review star

No reviews yet

3565 Nicholasville Road

Lexington, KY 40503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

6 each Chicken Wings

$9.00

Buttermik Brined, Fried to order

10 each Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buttermilk Brined, Fried to order

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel , Beer Cheese

Charcuterie for 2

$26.00

country ham, salumi, nduda, boursin peppadew, beemster, buratta, jalapeno, honey, crostini

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

tempura shrimp, crispy noodles, green onion, creamy chili sauce

Flatbread Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Flatbread with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Green Chili Wontons (6 each )

$11.00

jalepeno, jack, sweet thai chili sauce, hatch chili, queso

Loaded Nachos

$12.00+

Tortillas, cheddar, Jack, beer cheese, jalapenos, pico, lime crema, guacomole

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Pita Chips

Street Tacos

$12.00+

corn tortillas, pico, avacadocider slaw, lime crema

Truffle Fries

$8.00

white truffle oil, parmesan, romano, garlic Aoili

Soup & Salad

Chefs Seasonal Soup - bowl

$8.00

Chefs soup

Par6 Chili

$9.00

Beef, Pork , Elk Topped Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Onions

House Salad

$5.00+

Iceberg, Tomato,Cucumber, radish, Red Onion, bacon, chedar, Croutons, Choice Dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan,Garlic Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Pear Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00+

Greens, Pear, Fried Goat Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Dried bing cherries, Candied Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Hand Helds

Grilled Reuban

$14.00

Corned Beef, Kraut, Swiss, Thousand Island

Honeycup Ham & Swiss

$14.00

Grilled Sourdough, ham, swiss, mayo, Honeycup mustard

Hotter Brown

$14.00

open faced Sourdough, turkey, ham, tomato, bacon, jalapeno, mornay, cheddar

Par6 Build a Burger

$12.00

7oz Beef Patty with Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoe and Red Onion Brochie or Pretzel Bun

Par6 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken, pickles, Slaw,Par6 Sauce Brochie Roll

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

beer batterd catfish, fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tarter, on hoagie roll

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Avacado, Lettuce, Tomato, Maple Bacon, Mayo

Entrees

Barbeque Chicken

$17.00

gochujang relish, brown sugar spread, chili pepper, asian slaw, green onion

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Bravehaert Angus, 8oz Plus 2 Sides

Grilled Bone-in Pork Chop

$27.00

Maple Bourbon Marinade, cinnamon apple compte, chervel, whiskey Onions Plus 2 sides

Lemon Ricotta Ravioli

$19.00Out of stock

sage brown butter, cremini mushrooms, romano, truffle oil, micro greens

Meatloaf

$19.00

Ground Beef & Pork, Mushrooms, Bacon Gorgonzola, Gravy, Plus 2 sides

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Bravwheart Angus, 16oz plus 2 sides

Scallops

$32.00

U 10 Scallops, mint, pea puree, bacon, pistachio dust, micro greens

Verlasso Salmon

$28.00

Verlasso Salmon, seared and glazed, lemon buerr blanc capers , micro greens

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Raspberry compote, whipped ganache, berry drizzle

Honey Creme Brule

$8.00Out of stock

chili roasted pistachio, smoled peaches, cardamon chantilly

Bourbon Carmel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brandy soaked Cherries, candied pecans, milk snow

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

White bread American Cheese plus 1 side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Maccaroni with chjeddar cheese sauce plus one side

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

plus one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

plus one side

Sides

Chefs Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Par6 Fries

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Roasted Street Corn Salsa

$5.00

Rosted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Soup

$3.00

Extras

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Apple Cider Vin

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Bacon Jam

$1.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Pita Chips

$1.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side of Old Bay

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki

$0.50

Side of Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Bar Menu

Liquor

Castle Key Vodka

$8.00+

Ciroc

$10.00+

Ciroc Apple

$10.00+

Ciroc Peach

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Ketel One Citron

$8.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Castle & Key

$8.00+

Empress

$10.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Blue Chair Bay

$6.00+

Bumbu

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Kraken

$8.00+

Ron Zacapa 23 yr

$10.00+

Rum Haven

$7.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

1800 Silver

$7.00+

Camerena

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00+

Corazon Reposado

$5.00+

Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00+

Deleon

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Anejo

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$16.00+

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$9.00+

Blanton's

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulliet

$10.00+

Bulliet Rye

$11.00+

Castle & Key Bourbon

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00+

Eagle Rare

$13.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00+

Fireball

$10.00+

Four Roses

$10.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Larceny

$8.00+

Makers 46

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Michters Rye Single Barrel

$14.00+

Michters Small Batch

$14.00+

Minor Case Rye

$12.00+

New Riff Single Barrel

$8.00+

Noahs Mill

$12.00+

Old Forester 100

$8.00

Old Forester 86

$5.00

Pendleton

$9.00+

Restoration Rye

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wilderness Trail Small Batch

$13.00+

Willett

$14.00+

Willett 8 Yr Wheated

$60.00

Willett Straight Rye

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00+

1792 SMALL BATCH

$12.00

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Dewars White Label

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12 year

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Macallan Sherry Oak

$15.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00+

Cointreau

$7.00+

Deykuper Sour Apple

$3.00+

Disaronno

$9.00+

Frangelico

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Hennessy

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Standard Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Sloe gin 1 oz Amaretto 2 oz orange juice Garnish: Orange wedge and cherry

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vespar

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Tea

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Ale 8

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Redbull

$3.00

Bottle Wine

14 Hands Merlot BTL

$26.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Bonanza Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet BTL

$26.00

Emmolo Merlot BTL

$54.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Unshackled Cabernet BTL

$54.00

Aqua Di Venus Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Butter Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Flowers Chardonnay BTL

$54.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Wycliff BTL

$12.00

Ruffino Prosecco BTL

$26.00

Taittinger Champagne BTL

$75.00

Glass Wine

14 Hands Merlot GL

$8.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir GL

$15.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet GL

$8.00

Emmolo Merlot GL

$15.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir GL

$8.00Out of stock

Unshackled Cabernet GL

$15.00

14 Hands Merlot

$11.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$17.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon Lot 5

$15.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Emmolo Merlot

$17.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$15.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$11.00Out of stock

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

Wycliff GL

$5.00

Ruffino Prosecco GL

$8.00

Aqua Di Venus Fruili Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Butter Chardonnay GL

$8.00

Flowers Chardonnay GL

$15.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio GL

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio GL

$15.00

Aqua Di Venus Friuli Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Butter Chardonnay by Jam Cellars

$11.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$17.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$15.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Draft Beer

Blue Stallion Hefeweizen 14 oz

$4.50Out of stock

Brown Dog Affair 14 oz

$4.00

Bud Light 14 oz

$4.00

C.B. Citrus The Witness 14 oz

$4.00

Cougar Bait 14 oz

$4.50

Ethereal Sail To The Moon 14 Oz

$4.50

Good Boy Coop 14 oz

$4.00

Guiness 14 Oz

$5.00

KY Bourbon Barrel (10 oz)

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 14 oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 14 oz

$4.00

Mirror Twin Haz IPA 14 oz

$4.50

Pivot Ky Sunrise 14 Oz

$4.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles 14 oz

$4.00

Stella Ar'tois 14 oz

$4.50

Wise Bird Cider 10 Oz

$4.00

Witness the Citrus 14 oz

$4.50

Yuengling 14 oz

$4.50

Yuengling 18 oz

$5.50

Michelob Ultra 18 oz

$5.00

Bud Light 18 oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 18 oz

$5.00

Stella Ar'tois 18 oz

$5.00

Brown Dog Affair 18 oz

$6.00

Good Boy Coop 18 oz

$6.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait 18 oz

$5.50

Country Boy Witness The Citrus 18 oz

$5.50

Blue Stallion Hefeweizen 18 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Mirror Twin 18 oz

$5.50

Guiness 18 Oz

$6.00

Pivot Ky Sunrise 18 Oz

$5.50

Ethereal Sail To Moon 18 Oz

$5.50

Bottles/Cans

#All Day IPA 4.7%

$6.00

#Blue Stallion Dunkel 5.4%

$6.00

#Cougar Bait 4.9%

$5.50Out of stock

#Wheezing the Juice 7%

$6.00

#White Girl Wasted 5.5%

$6.00

#Y,M & MR. PB 5.6%

$6.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Lt

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heinekien 00

$5.00

Hipster

$6.00

Hornitos Selt Mango

$3.50

John Daly Selt

$4.50

Ky Irish Red

$6.00

Little SnS 7.5%

$6.50

Louisville Lager 4.2%

$6.00

MadTree Tropical Psychopathy 6.9%

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Rhinegeist Petrichor 5.5%

$5.50

Rhinegeist Truth 7.2%

$6.50

Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Stone Delicious IPA 7.7%

$6.00

Truth IPA

$6.00

West 6th IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Zombie Dust

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

House Cocktails

"APT"

$15.00

Back Nine

$14.00

Brother's Apple

$14.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Mulligan Margarita

$12.00

Old Smokey

$12.00

Par 6 Manhattan

$14.00

Pebble Paradise

$13.00

Sunday Tiger Sangria

$13.00Out of stock

The Filthy Chai Martini

$14.00

Valhalla

$12.00

Zero-Proof

Berry Sprite-Zer

$9.00

Tee-Off Martini

$9.00

Orange Creme Dream

$9.00

Weekday Swing Suites

Hourly Rates

1 hour

$30.00

2 hours

$60.00

3 hours

$90.00

4 hours

$120.00

30 Min

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Par 6 Social is Lexington's newest Luxury Sports Bar featuring 3 TopGolf Swing Suite Bays, hand crafted cocktails, and a scratch kitchen!

Location

3565 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashing Tomato Fayette Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Mall Rd.#195 Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Goodwood 103 - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
200 Lexington Green Circle Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne - 3501 Lansdowne Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
3501 Lansdowne Dr. Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - The Summit at Fritz Farm, KY
orange starNo Reviews
114 Summit at Fritz Farm Lexington, KY 50517
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Lexington
orange star3.5 • 105
124 Marketplace Dr Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston