Parada - Walnut Creek

review star

No reviews yet

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Yucca fries
Cebiche de Pescado

To-Go Cocktails

Crafty Cocktails
$14.00

This punch of red wine, chopped fruit and Peruvian influences is among the best sellers in house!!

$14.00

Get to know Peru's national spirit in this tropical cocktail with pineapple, lime, and Pisco!

$14.00

Cant go wrong with this timeless classic!

Pura Vida

$14.00

There are many legends and stories about how this cocktail got its name. La pinta pomegranate tequila, jalapeño, fresh mint leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice and lots of love !!!

Vodka Soda

$12.00

House vodka and fentimans soda water

Gin Tonic

$12.00

House Gin and fentimans tonic water

Rum and Coke

$12.00

House Rum with Mexican Coca Cola

20 Oz Draft Beer Double IPA Almanac

$8.00

Blonde Ale, Mexico

20 Oz Draft Beer East Brother Red IPA

$8.00

Kolsch Style, Walnut Creek

20 Oz Draft Beer Almanac True Kolshch

$8.00

Saturhaze IPA, San Diego

Bottle Beer Cusqueña

$6.00

Golden Lager, Peru

Bottle Beer Blue Moon

$6.00

Wheat Ale, Colorado

20 Oz Draft Beer Scrimshaw

$8.00

Pilsner Style, California

Family Feast

$70.00

A perfect way to explore the flavors of Peru! Our family meal feeds 3 people and comes with 1 Empanada Sampler of 3, 2 plates of Aji de gallina, 1 plate of Arroz Chaufa and 2-Alfajores

$105.00

1 Empanada Sampler #4, 1 Plate of Lomo saltado, 1 Plate Adobo, 2 Plate of Aji de gallina and 4-Alfajores

Lunch Box

$20.00

Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro

$20.00

Crispy pork Shoulder, Inca cola BBQ sauce, coleslaw and rocoto

$20.00

Slow braise pork shoulder in cusquena aji panca sauce, cream de rocoto and salsa criolla. served on artisanal locolly bake roll

$20.00

Sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto

$24.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto

$24.00

Grilled Salmon, avodo and escabeche

Cebiche

$24.00

Fresh fish in lime juice, aji rocoto leche de tigre

$25.00

Calamari, mussel, shrimp and fish in rocoto leche de tigre

Cebiche Chino Peruano

$26.00

Ahi tuna, rocoto tamarindo, sweet chili Sauce

$5.00

Highly recommended for your cebiche

Cebiche Shrimp

$26.00

Base cilantro with fresh lemon juice, avocado, choclo (Peruvian Andean Corn) Cancha (deep-fried corn) and wild shrimp

Cebiche tasting

$38.00

Three different cebiche Pescado Mixto Tuna

Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Ahi tuna, sweet chili sauce, tamarind sauce, rocoto Peruvian chili, onions , lime juice and avocado

Bocaditos

$14.00

classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables

$15.00

Mix field greens, onions, andean corn, queso fresco & lime-passionfruit vinagrette

$16.00

smoked bacon, aged cheddar, huacaina

$15.00

crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, & tamarind sauce

$18.00

Nothing is better than these.. Breaded with rice flour and fried chicharrones!

$15.00

Beets, Lime vinaigrette, onions, choclo, cancha, mint, cilantro, potatoes and feta cheese

$14.00

Stuffed half avocado with chicharron de pollo lime and house mayonnaise

$20.00

Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese

$20.00

Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!

$20.00

Three delicious home made empanadas fill with ground beef

$21.00

Quinoa crusted wild Gulf of Mexico jumbo prawn, Japanese sweet potato puree and salsa dulce

Bolitas de Yucca

$16.00

Home made with yucca purée crusted with quinoa and stuffed with ham and cheese This item is deep fried Contains gluten vegetarian Cross contamination with shellfish

Jalea (seafood mix deep fried)

$30.00

Deep fried Mix seafood Peruvian style

Ensalada Paradita

$16.00

Pulled split chicken roast, chopped romaine, red onions, tomatoes, and lime vinaigrette.

Pulpo a la Parilla

$24.00

Grilled baby octopus, blue mashed potato, and anticucho panca sauce.

Scallops

$24.00

Sautéed scallops, ocopa sauce, adereso, mixed potatoes.

Tuna Tartare Bruschetta

$26.00

Avocado, sweet chili sauce, sweet miso aioli, choclo, and micro greens

Chips and guacamole

$12.00

Feta cheese, sarsita, and yucca chip strips.

Platos de Fondo

$30.00

stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce

$25.00

fried rice, chicken, onions, gluten-free soy sauce, and BBQ sauce

$30.00

Snake River pork shoulder slowly braised in Cusqueña-aji panca sauce, & rice

$25.00

Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg

$18.00

Pork spareribs with Gochuang-Inca Kola BBQ sauce, salsa-fusion, and coleslaw

$20.00

Peruvian inspired cart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices

$30.00

Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer

$25.00

Stir chicken with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and fries

$30.00

Grilled wild King Salmon, Jasmine Rice and Escabeche

$32.00

Fish fillet roasted over seafood stew in a mild rocoto-paprika sauce with steamed rice

$42.00

Grass fed Creekstone Black Angus New York steak, yucca fries and Aji Amarillo-sea salt

$32.00

Lamb shank slowly braised in cilantro, Cusqueña beer, Panamito beans and Jasmine rice

$26.00

fried rice, Pork, onions, gluten-free soy sauce, and BBQ sauce

Papa la huancaina

$12.00

Roasted potatoes, Aji amarillo, feta cheese sauce, smoked bacon, half an egg and sarsita

Pescado a la Plancha

$28.00

Grilled fish of the day with roasted veggies.

Pollo la Brasa Whole Chicken

$44.00

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie Chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings. Comes with French fries and a side salad.

Pollo la Brasa Half Chicken

$22.00

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie Chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings. Comes with French fries and a side salad.

Sides

$3.00
$10.00

These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.

$8.00

say no more!

$10.00

ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.

$10.00

Baby spinach sated with garlic, salt and pepper

$10.00

Squash, onions, tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and green onions

French Fries

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

French fries

$7.00

Classic potato fries lightly salted.

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Asparagus lightly coated in panca sauce with feta cheese and huancatay.

Tacu-Tacu

$7.00

Beans in rice made with Peruvian seasonings.

Sweets

$10.00

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche

Suspiro a la Limeña

$12.00

Dulce de leche custard, -Isco whipped and cinnamon

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$5.00Out of stock

Peruvian Chicha Morada is a beverage originated in the Andean regions of Peru that's made from dried purple corn, along with fruit and spice!

$5.00

Another popular beverage made with Passion fruit.

$5.00

Also known as Golden Kola is a soft drink created in 1935. the soda has sweet, fruity flavor that resembles its main ingredient lemon verbena.

$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.00
$4.00

Wine Cellar

$55.00
$52.00
$48.00
$48.00
$48.00

Sauces

Huancaina Sauce

$1.50

Classic yellow Peruvian sauce made with queso, Aji and cream. Great with all our dishes! Comes in a standard to-go sauce side cup.

Pet Menu

$12.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

$12.00

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

