Paradigm Sports Bar 3800 N DuPont Hwy

3800 N DuPont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720

Pints coors

Pints Budweiser

$3.00

Pints miller light beer

$3.00

Pint blue moon

$3.00

Pint Modelo

$3.00

Pints yuengling

$3.00

Pitchers

coors

$9.00

Miller lite

$9.00

Budweiser

$9.00

yuengling

$9.00

Blue moon

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Bourbon

Jim Bean

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Bottled beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona light

$5.00

Heinkein

$5.00

Heinkein Light

$5.00

Heinkein 00

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Bud light Lime

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Colt 45

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Bud Ice

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Olde English 800

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$4.00

O’Doul’s

$4.00

Dog Fish

$5.00

Corona Premeir

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Dog Fish 90 minutes

$5.00

Goose island

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Door

Cover Charge

$10.00

Cover Charge

$5.00

Buckets

Corona (4 beers)

$18.00

Heinkein (4beers)

$18.00

coors (4 beers)

$14.00

Budweiser (4 beers)

$14.00

Bud Light (4 beers)

$14.00

Bud Platium (4 beers)

$14.00

yuengling (4 beers)

$18.00

Modelo (4 beers)

$18.00

Stella (4 beers)

$18.00

Miller lite (4 beers)

$14.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Applesauce

$10.00

Amaretto Sour Disaronno

$10.00

Bahama Momma

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Blue Long Island

$12.00

Casamigo Punch

$15.00

Ciroc Punch

$15.00

Chill Will

$12.00

French Connection

$16.00

Duss'e Punch

$20.00

Dirty Colada ( dark rum )

$10.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Grey Goose Punch

$12.00

Grey Goose/Redbull

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Liquid marijuana

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Henny Punch

$15.00

Henny Rush

$15.00

Henny Sangria

$15.00

Mermaide Water

$10.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Peach Lemonade

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Oh Shit

$15.00

Paradigm

$18.00

Patron Punch

$15.00

Remy Punch

$16.00

Remy/Redbull

$14.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Side Car

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$15.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Tropical Long Island

$15.00

Top shelf Long Island

$20.00

Tricky

$15.00

Tequilia Sunrise

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Wild Out

$18.00

Sneaky link

$10.00

Green tea shots

$9.00

Greentea Drink

$11.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$30.00

Bottomless Margarita

$30.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Fuzzy naval

$6.00

Woo woo

$8.00

Maragrita's

Margarita

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Italian Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Peach Margarita

$11.00

Hennessy Margarita

$15.00

Tues Margarita

$5.00

Sangria

White sangria

$12.00

Dark Sangria

$13.00

Summer Fling

Summer Fling

$10.00

Tues Margarita

Tues Margarita

$5.00

Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

Hot Girl Summer

Hot Girl Summer

$10.00

Half off long island

Half off long island

$8.00

Crown

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Reserve

$8.00

Jack

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Whiskey

American Honey

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Granddad 100

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Black Bush

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Bird Dog Apple

$6.00

Bird Dog Peach

$6.00

Skrew Ball

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Baskets

Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Fish and Fries

$15.00

4 Wings and Fries

$12.00

Round Shrimp and Fries

$15.00

6pc party wings and fries

$12.00

8pc party wings and fries

$14.00

10pc party wings and fries

$16.00

Hamburger and Fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.00

Hotsausage and Fries

$8.00

Chicken Cheese Steak and Fries

$12.00

2 Whole Wings & Fries

$10.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Henny Shrimp & Fries

$20.00

Henny Shrimp

$16.00

platters ( with 2 sides )

Tenders platter

$11.00

Fish Platter

$18.00

Wing Platter

$17.00

Tender, Rice and Broccoli

$10.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$10.00

Party Wings

6 pc

$8.00

8 Pc

$12.00

10 pc

$14.00

Hennessy Party Wings

6 pc Henny Wings

$10.00

8 Pc Henny Wings

$15.00

10 pc Henny Wings

$17.00

Ala cart

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hotsausage

$5.00

Tenders

$8.00

Fish

$11.00

Fantail Shrimp (6pc )

$11.00

Round Shrimp ( 6pc )

$11.00

Wings ( 2pc )

$5.00

Wings ( 4pc )

$10.00

Wings ( 6pc )

$15.00

Pork Chops

$7.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

Whole chicken

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

String Beans

$4.00

Yams

$5.00

Potatoe Salad

$4.00

Seafood Salad

$8.00

Rice

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheese

$1.00

Bread

$0.50

Hennessy Sauce

$5.00

Snacks

Chips

$0.50

Peanuts

$1.00

Specials

Kia Special

$10.00

Paradigm Combo ( 2 wings, 2 Fish, 2 Shrimp and Fries )

$18.00

Funday Meal Specials

$10.00

Wine

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Cabarnet

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Peach Cream

$6.00

Moscoto

$6.00

Sweet Red

$6.00

Stella Rose

$6.00

19 Crimes

$6.00

Taylor Port

$6.00

Shamong Red

$6.00

Shamong

$6.00

Jersey Devil

$6.00

Riunite

$6.00

Gin

Rail

$6.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Beefeaters

$6.00

Beefeaters Pink

$6.00

2 Beef/Chicken tacos

3 Beef/ Chicken tacos

$8.00

2 SHRIMP/STEAK/SALMON TACOS

$8.00

3 SHRIMP/STEAK/SALMON TACOS

$11.00

2 COMBO W/ SEAFOOD OR STEAK

$8.00

3 COMBO W/SEAFOOD OR STEAK

$11.00

$1 party wings

$1 party wings

$1.00

Ciroc

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Blackberry

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Pomergrand

$8.00

Ciroc Redberry

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$8.00

Ciroc Citruis

$8.00

Ciroc Vanilla

$8.00

Ciroc White Grape

$8.00

Amsterdam

Amsterdam Coconut

$6.00

Amsterdam Peach

$6.00

Svedka

Svedka

$5.00

Svedka flavors

$5.00

Smirnoff

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Carmel

$6.00

Vodka

Rail

$6.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Watermelon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Citroen Lemon & Limes

$7.00

Kettle One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

$7.00

Effen Citrus

$6.00

Effen Rose'

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Stoli Crushed Strawberry

$8.00

Stateside

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$8.00

Glenlivet Reserve

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Glenmorangle

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Tahitian Treat

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Can soda

$1.00

Juices

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch ( no alcohol )

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Puree

$1.00

H2O

Water

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull ( yellow )

$3.00

Red Bull ( Red )

$3.00

Monster Ultra Paradise

$3.00

Red bull 12oz.

$5.00

Coolers

Mikes Hard

$4.00

Seagrams

$4.00

Strongbow

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Cognac

Martell Blue Swift

$12.00

Martell VSOP

$12.00

Martell

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Courvoiser VS

$11.00

Courvoiser VSOP

$12.00

Alex Hennessy

$9.00

Alex Remy

$10.00

Chris Hennessy

$9.00

Chris Remy

$10.00