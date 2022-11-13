Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Paradise Bakery Aspen
1,003 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years. It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”
320 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611
