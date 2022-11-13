Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Paradise Bakery Aspen

1,003 Reviews

$$

320 S Galena St

Aspen, CO 81611

Order Again

Popular Items

Muffin
Breakfast Sandwich
Latte

Muffins

All of our muffins are made from scratch daily using the finest ingredients. We bake them fresh all day long! We offer gluten free and vegan options.
Muffin

Muffin

$5.51

Baked fresh all day, our muffins are made from scratch with the finest ingredients. You'll love the square muffin top!

Mini Muffin

Mini Muffin

$1.27

A bite-size version of all of our famous muffins!

Dozen Mini Muffins

Dozen Mini Muffins

$12.14

Perfect to share – get an awesome deal by ordering 12 mini muffins!

6 Mini Muffins

6 Mini Muffins

$6.15

Try a few different flavors and get a great deal by ordering 6 mini muffins!

6/5 Muffins

6/5 Muffins

$27.51

Buy 5 muffins and get the 6th one free!

Quiche Muffin

Quiche Muffin

$1.83

Crustless egg muffin loaded with Parmesan, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese! Choose between spinach or ham.

Cookies

Cookie

Cookie

$3.41

Made right here at Paradise Bakery from scratch with the finest ingredients. We bake them fresh all day long!

Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$29.41

One dozen of your favorite flavors! **Please let us know the quantity of each flavor in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" section at the bottom.**

8" Cookie Cake

8" Cookie Cake

$20.58

**2 Hour Advanced Notice** An 8" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.

12" Cookie Cake

12" Cookie Cake

$37.54

**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 12" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.

6" Heart Cookie Cake

6" Heart Cookie Cake

$13.28

**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 6" heart-shaped cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.

4/3 Cookies

4/3 Cookies

$10.23

Buy 3 cookies and get the 4th one free! **If you'd like more than one of each flavor, please let us know the quantities in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" section below.**

Chippers

Our famous bite-sized Oatmeal Chocolate Chip are a favorite. Choose from Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Black Diamond or Sugar or a combination!
Chipper

Chipper

$0.89

A bite-size version of our famous cookies! Choose between Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Black Diamond, and Sugar.

1/2 Dozen Chippers

1/2 Dozen Chippers

$4.75

Try a few flavors and get a deal by ordering 6 chippers!

Dozen Chippers

Dozen Chippers

$7.78

Perfect to share with friends! Get a great deal by ordering 12 chippers!

Croissants

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$1.83Out of stock

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with a sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds and confectioners sugar & baked fresh daily.

Blueberry Croissant

$1.83Out of stock
Cherry Croissant

Cherry Croissant

$1.83

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. You'll find cherry pie filling in the center, topped with icing; baked fresh each morning.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$1.83Out of stock

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with bitter-sweet chocolate and drizzled with a rich Ghirardelli fudge icing. Baked fresh every morning.

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$1.83

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with ham and cheddar cheese and baked fresh each morning.

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$1.83

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Stuffed with turkey & Swiss cheese and baked fresh each morning.

Butter Croissant

$1.83

Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter & baked fresh every morning

Spinach Croissant

$1.83Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$1.83Out of stock

Our delicious, home-made cinnamon roll is the perfect sweet treat!

Bars

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.24

Made with carrots, raisins, pineapple and coconut. Drizzled with a buttermilk glaze and topped with a rich, cream cheese frosting.

Blondie

Blondie

$6.72

Butterscotch brownie topped with caramel sauce and toasted coconut. Incredible!

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$7.09

A super-moist brownie with an incredibly rich Ghirardelli chocolate fudge icing

Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$7.09

Decadent brownie baked with a cream cheese layer & chocolate chips and topped with delicious chocolate cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Bar

$6.72

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$3.33

Freshly made bagels available in a variety of flavors. Choose a delicious spread to top it off!

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.18

Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwich on a flaky croissant or a fresh bagel. Served with egg, cheese and bacon or ham or turkey -- choose fresh spinach for a vegetarian option.

Coffee

Light Roast

Light Roast

$3.44+
Dark Roast

Dark Roast

$3.44+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.44+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.65+

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.70+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.29+

Espresso with lots of frothy, steamed milk

Cortado

$3.47+

Espresso

$2.57+
Latte

Latte

$5.29+

Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.47+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.95+

Ghirardelli chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso

Paradise Latte

Paradise Latte

$5.95+

Our signature latte with raspberry syrup, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce & espresso with steamed milk. Try it iced!

Flat White

$3.48+

Frozen/Blended

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$6.30

The most refreshing and delicious blended drink made with our fresh-squeezed lemonade, lemon Sorbetto, and ice!

Frozen Mocha

$6.30

Frozen Caramel

$6.30

Frozen White Mocha

$6.30

Frozen Espresso

$6.30

Other Beverages

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.46+

Bottled Water

$3.12

Orange Juice

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.42+

Hot Cider (Fall/Winter)

$4.35+

Steamer

$4.35+

Milk

$4.20

Tea & Chai & Matcha

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.67+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.70+
Matcha

Matcha

$5.25+
Spicy Chai

Spicy Chai

$5.29+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.98+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.88+

London Fog

$3.35

Specials

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$6.72

Alpine Berry Palmer

$4.87+

Scoops

One Scoop

One Scoop

$5.41

One scoop of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream or Sorbetto made daily. Choose your favorite flavor!

Two Scoops

Two Scoops

$7.36

Two scoops of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream or Sorbetto made daily. Choose your favorite flavor!

Three Scoops

Three Scoops

$9.46

Three scoops of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream or Sorbetto made daily. Choose your favorite flavor!

Pint Gelato

Pint Gelato

$9.50

Enough of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream and Sorbettos to take home and share!

Buy 3 Get 1 Free Pints

$28.50

Buy 3 pints of our amazing gelato and get your 4th one free!

Gelato Specials

Gelato Cookie Sandwich

Gelato Cookie Sandwich

$8.87

Homemade gelato or sorbetto sandwiched between two of our fresh-baked cookies

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.87

A scoop of homemade Gelato or Sorbetto on top of one of our decadent brownies!

Cookie Ala Mode

$8.08

A scoop of our homemade Gelato or Sorbetto on top of one of our delicious cookies!

Trays

Muffin Tray

Muffin Tray

$39.90

Serves 12

Breakfast Tray

Breakfast Tray

$55.12

Serves 12 Includes: 1 butter croissant, 1 fruit croissant, 1 chocolate croissant, 2 savory croissant, 1 cinnamon roll, 4 muffins and 2 quiche muffins

Mini Muffin Tray

$38.22

48 mini muffins assorted

Small Cookie Tray

Small Cookie Tray

$31.50

Serves 10-12 Includes: 1 dozen cookies and 1 dozen chippers

Large Cookie Tray

Large Cookie Tray

$57.54

Serves 20-25 Includes: 2 dozen cookies and 3 dozen chippers

Brownie & Chipper Tray

$46.30

Serves 20 - 25 Includes: 24 small bites of our bars assorted (fudge brownie, cream cheese brownie, lemon bar and blondie) + 3 dozen chippers assorted

Beverages

Lemonade Joe to Go

Lemonade Joe to Go

$27.04

96 oz - serves 10

Iced Tea Joe to Go

Iced Tea Joe to Go

$27.04

96 oz - serves 10

Hot Chocolate Joe to Go

Hot Chocolate Joe to Go

$27.04

96 oz - serves 12

Coffee Joe to Go

Coffee Joe to Go

$27.04

96 oz - serves 12

Cambro

$54.07

Coffee / Hot Chocolate / Lemonade or Iced Tea Serves 25 - 30

Special Catering

Delivery

$10.50

6 Chippers in a Cellophane Bag

$4.99

Gift Box Dozen

$29.83

Gift Chipper Box

$11.53

Gift Brownie Box

$28.09Out of stock

Small Loaf

$9.55Out of stock

Ribbon

$2.10

1/2 Sheet Carrot Cake

$86.46

1/2 Sheet Fudge Brownie

$86.46

1/2 Sheet Cream Cheese Brownie

$86.46

1/2 Sheet Blondie

$86.46

1/2 Lemon Bar

$86.46

Gifts

T-Shirt

$19.90

Paradise Mug

$20.95

Aspen Cookbook

$43.23

Trucker Hat

$15.75

Beanie

$15.75

Sweatshirt

$38.43

Ground Coffee

Paradise Blend Ground

$9.10

Paradise Blend Beans

$9.10

Candles

Striped Candle

$1.25+

Star Candle

$0.75+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years. It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

Location

320 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

Paradise Bakery image
Paradise Bakery image
Paradise Bakery image

