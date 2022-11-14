Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

review star

No reviews yet

17305 Davenport Street

Ste 101

Omaha, NE 68118

You Choose 2 - Signature
Bowl of Soup
Cookies

CHOOSE 2 COMBOS

Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

You Choose 2 - Cafe

$10.29

You Choose 2 - Signature

$11.29

Quiche and Cafe Soup/Salad

$9.79

Quiche and Signature Soup/Salad

$11.29

SANDWICHES HALF/WHOLE

All sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Also available as wraps. Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Albacore Tuna

$9.59+

Omega-3 rich all while tuna and mayo on fresh multigrain bread

BLT Deluxe

$9.59+

Smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce with mayo and a Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on toasted sourdough bread.

Cali Turkey

$5.99+

Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, fresh cucumbers with homemade pesto mayo and creamy ranch spread on fresh baked sourdough bread.

Chicken Walnut

$5.99+

Our classic made from scratch chicken walnut salad with mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.

Ham and Swiss

$5.99+

Ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on fresh baked sourdough bread.

Paradise Club

$5.99+

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.

Paradise Vegetarian

$5.99+

Roasted red bell peppers, cucumbers, Havarti cheese with homemade pesto-mayo on fresh multigrain bread.

Traditional Turkey

$5.99+

Oven roasted turkey with mayo and mustard on Paradise molasses bread.

Turkey Cranberry

$5.99+

Oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry sauce and mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.

Chicken Bacon Pesto Wrap

$5.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$5.99+

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla

Thai Chicken Wrap

$5.99+

Chicken, cucumbers, romaine leaf lettuce, chow mein noodles, Thai peanut sauce and peanuts lightly grilled on both sides of a flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$5.99+

Roasted red peppers, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, Havarti cheese and pesto mayo on a spinach wrap

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$5.99+

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle raspberry spread on a flour tortilla

Chips

$1.25

PANINIS

Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Chicken Artichoke Panini

$5.99+

Sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, Swiss cheese and tomatoes, with a parmesan coarse mustard spread sauce on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe Panini

$5.99+

Havarti, cheddar and Swiss cheese with smoked bacon and honey mustard on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.79+

A blend of three cheeses on sourdough bread grilled until golden brown.

Italian Panini

$5.99+

Pepperoni, hard salami, ham mozzarella cheese, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on our fresh backed sourdough bread.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$5.99+

Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$5.99+

Chips

$1.25

Sw Flatbread

$10.25

Caprese Flatbread

$10.25

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Pesto Wrap

$5.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$5.99+

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla

Thai Chicken Wrap

$5.99+

Chicken, cucumbers, romaine leaf lettuce, chow mein noodles, Thai peanut sauce and peanuts lightly grilled on both sides of a flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$5.99+

Roasted red peppers, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, Havarti cheese and pesto mayo on a spinach wrap

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$5.99+

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle raspberry spread on a flour tortilla

Chips

$1.25

SALADS CAFE/SIGNATURE

Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Asian Chicken

$7.89+

Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.

BBQ Chop Chicken

$7.89+

Romaine tossed with ranch dressing, corn, jicama, black beans and pepper jack cheese topped with diced antibiotic free BBQ chicken and diced tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.89+

Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.

Crumbly Bleu Cheese Salad

$6.99+

Romaine tossed with crumbled blue cheese, craisins, sunflower seeds and Caesar dressing.

Fuji Apple Chicken

$8.99+

Romaine lettuce, antibiotic free chicken , tomatoes, red onions, pecans, Gorgonzola, apple chips and while balsamic Fuji apple vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens

$6.99+

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Paradise Caesar

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Paradise Cobb

$8.99+

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and hard boiled egg tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Paradise Greek

$6.99+

Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.

Paradise Pasta Salad

$5.25+

Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.

Roasted Chicken Caesar

$7.89+

Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Southwest Caesar

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.

Southwest Chicken Caesar

$7.89+

Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.

DAILY SOUP

Bread Bowl Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$5.79

Bowl of Soup

$6.79

Chips

$1.25

KIDS MEALS

Includes half a sandwich or mac&cheese, ramekin of fruit, drink and a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Ham and Swiss

$5.75

Mac and Cheese

$5.75

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.75

Turkey & Cheddar

$5.75

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Chippers

$0.50+

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Cookies

$2.00+

Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.99

Deluxe Cookie Tray

$26.99

Giant Cookie

$19.95Out of stock

Decorated cookie. Must be ordered 4-5 hours in advance.

ESPRESSO/COFFEE

Cafe Mocha

$3.59+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.39+

Coffee

$1.99+

Espresso

$1.99+

Americano

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Hot chocolate with whip cream and drizzle of chocolate.

Latte

$2.99+

White Choc Latte

$3.59+

BEVERAGES

Bottled Juice

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.19

Iced Tea

$2.39+

Milk

$1.99+Out of stock

Smoothie

$4.29Out of stock

Soft Drink

$2.39+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17305 Davenport Street, Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68118

Directions

Gallery
Paradise Bakery image
Paradise Bakery image
Paradise Bakery image

