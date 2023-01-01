Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Beach Grille

215 Esplanade

Capitola, CA 95010

Food

Appetizers

6 BP Oysters

$23.50

12 BP Oysters

$42.00

Ahi Tower

$24.00

Poke style ahi atop fresh mango, avocado & sushi rice served with taro chips

Coco Prawn App

$22.00

With a sweet chili dipping sauce

Baked Brie

$21.50

Double creme baked brie. Puff pastry wrapped, baked and served with crostini, roasted garlic and pepper jelly.

Calamari

$22.00

Crispy fried calamari with tartar and cocktail sauce

Breadalon

$20.25

Stuffed & baked sourdough bread boule; Smoked gouda, mozzarella, garlic and green onions

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Served with BBQ sauce and ranch

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts with a balsamic glaze

Side Fries

$8.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Crustini

$4.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Chowder

$11.50

Bowl Chowder

$13.50

Cup French Onion

$11.50

Bowl French Onion

$13.50

Cup Soup of Day

$11.50

Bowl Soup of Day

$13.50

Bread Bowl Chowder

$15.50

Bread Bowl French Onion

$15.50

Bread Bowl SOD

$15.50

Skirt Steak Salad

$25.50

Angus skirt steak sautéed with onions, peppers & potatoes, topped with Gorgonzola on mixed greens

Cobbster Salad

$34.00

Mixed greens, fresh Maine Lobster, Point Reyes blue cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing

Small Fuji Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, Fuji apples, cranberries, gorgonzola & candied walnuts

Full Fuji Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, Fuji apples, cranberries, gorgonzola & candied walnuts

Small Caesar

$16.00

Full Caesar

$21.00

Small Green Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, corn, diced tomatoes & cucumber and choice of dressing

Full Green Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, corn, diced tomato, cucumber and choice of dressing

Chicken Cobb

$24.00

Steak Cobb

$27.00

Mains All Day

Fish Tacos

$24.50

Two- grilled Mahi Mahi tacos in corn tortillas with slaw, aioli, pineapple salsa and cilantro

Sugar Salmon 6 oz

$27.50

Beurre blanc and pineapple salsa, with garlic mashed potatoes and veggies

Coco Prawns Entrée

$26.50

Sweet chili sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and veggies

Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheddar and jack, aioli, sun-dried tomato tortilla, sour cream, avocado & pico de gallo

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce

Linguini & Clams

$24.50

Littleneck clams, garlic and lemon

Linguini & Prawns

$25.50

Prawns, garlic and tomato

Beef Burger

$18.00

Served with fries or house slaw. Sub salad add $3.

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Served with fries or house slaw. Sub Salad $3.

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Served with fries or house slaw. Sub Salad $3.

Sandos

Heavenly Turkey

$22.00

Turkey, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and mayo on a croissant. Served with fries or house slaw. Sub salad add $3.

Halibut Burger

$25.00

House breaded halibut, tartar, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, Kaiser bun

BLTA

$20.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on sourdough

Evening Entrees

Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Ahi, Salmon, clams, prawns, tomato, garlic, linguini, alfredo sauce

Skirt Steak Tortellini

$36.00

Gorgonzola-infused Alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, four cheese tortellini

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Gorgonzola, garlic butter, port demi glaze, Garlic mashed potatoes & veggies

Skirt Steak

$38.00

House Teriyaki style sauce, garlic mashed potatoes & veggies

1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

Citrus-infused BBQ sauce, slaw, garlic fries

Full Baby Back Ribs

$50.00

Citrus-infused BBQ sauce, slaw, garlic fries.

Chicken Marsala

$28.75

Marsala wine sauce, garlic mashed potatoes & veggies

Sugar Salmon 8 oz.

$32.00

Beurre blanc & pineapple salsa, with garlic mashed potatoes and veggies

Dessert

Chocolate Ecstasy

$10.50

Mud Pie

$10.50

Chocolate Mousse

$9.50

Creme Brûlée

$9.50

Key Lime Pie

$9.50

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Choc Mse Spec

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

BDAY Mousee

Adult Sundae

$9.00

Cookie

$2.00

Cake Fee

$3.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar on sourdough with fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Tender fish and chips served with our house made tartar sauce and fries

Kids Linguini

$10.00

Linguini Noodles served with your choice of butter or marinara, topped with parmesan and served with garlic bread

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with french fries and ranch

Burger Week

Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Specials

Appetizers

Champ Oysters

$22.00

Lava Flow App

$22.00

Ahi App

$24.00

Entree

Ginger Salmon Spec

$36.00

NY Special

$35.00

Cordon Bleu

$32.00

Island Burger

$18.00

Drinks

Weather PN Gl

$12.50

Weather PN Btl

$42.00

Drappier Champ Btl

$45.00

Kona Btl

$5.00

Happy Hour

Appetizers

Calamari

$18.00

Wings

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Mahi Mahi Taco

$12.00

Fries

$5.00

Homemade Slaw

$5.00

Drinks

Glass House White

$7.50

Glass House Red

$7.50

Draft Pint

$7.50

Well Cocktail

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
