Paradise Beach Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
215 Esplanade, Capitola, CA 95010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capitola Tap House - 401 Capitola Avenue
No Reviews
401 Capitola Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurant
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola - 819 Bay Avenue
No Reviews
819 Bay Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurant