Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Paradise Bowls Manhattan Beach

review star

No reviews yet

919 Manhattan Ave, #D

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gaucho
Chocolate Arc
Coconut Breeze

Acai Bowls

Gaucho

Gaucho

$9.00+

Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Apple Juice

Peach Bum

Peach Bum

$9.00+

Toppings: Strawberry, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Peaches, Banana

Coconut Breeze

Coconut Breeze

$9.00+

Toppings: Mango, Coconut Shavings, Banana, Granola, Honey. Acai Blend: Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk.

Guava Sunrise

Guava Sunrise

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberry, Kiwi, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Peach, Mango, Banana, Guava Juice

Razz Party

Razz Party

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberry, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Peach, Banana, Raspberry Lemonade

Chocolate Arc

Chocolate Arc

$9.50+

Toppings: Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Shavings, Cacao Nibs, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chocolate Almond Milk

Pitaya Bowls

Peanut Butter Pipeline

Peanut Butter Pipeline

$9.50+

Toppings: Blueberries, Bananas, Granola, Coconut, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut butter, Banana, Coconut Milk

Citrus Wave

Citrus Wave

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberries, Coconut, Bananas, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Strawberries, Peaches, Banana, Orange Juice

Maui Wow-Me

Maui Wow-Me

$9.50+

Toppings: Mango, Blueberries, Bananas, Bee Pollen, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Guava Juice

Electric Pink

Electric Pink

$9.50+

Toppings: Blueberries, Banana, Coconut, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk

California Greens

California Greens

$9.50+

Toppings: Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, Coconut Shavings, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Strawberries, Pineapple Juice

Smoothies

Base Tan

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Acai, Apple Juice.

Strand

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk.

Kokomo

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Mangos, Pineapple, Acai, Pineapple Juice.

Sandy Cheeks

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Spinach, Kale, Pitaya, Orange Juice.

Hang Ten

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai, Coconut Milk.

Bikini Island

$8.25

Banana, Pineapple, Mangos, Spinach, Coconut Milk.

The Breaker

$8.25

Strawberries, Pineapple, Pitaya, Honey, Coconut Milk.

Peanut Butter Delight

$8.25

Banana, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Acai, Almond Milk.

Beverages

Boxed Water

$2.00

Harmless Harvest Raw Coconut Water

$4.50

M PWR Water

$3.00

Electrolyte water

Taika Cold Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.

Website

Location

919 Manhattan Ave, #D, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach - HB
orange star3.5 • 236
1246 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Manhattan Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Rosecrans Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
1717 W. Artesia Blvd Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1550 W Artesia Blvd. Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Kathys Kitchen - 7701 Crenshaw Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7701 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,124
4260 Lincoln Blvd Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manhattan Beach

Tin Roof Bistro
orange star4.5 • 13,961
3500 N. Sepulveda Blvd #100 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Beach Post
orange star4.6 • 10,084
1142 Manhattan Avenue Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
THE STRAND HOUSE
orange star4.3 • 5,723
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Fishing With Dynamite
orange star4.6 • 5,521
1148 Manhattan Avenue Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Simmzy's - Manhattan Beach
orange star4.4 • 5,179
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach
orange star4.3 • 2,857
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston