Aloha Tee

Spread the A L O H A with our Paradise Ciders Aloha Tee! Super soft fabric, lightweight tee perfect for sunny days. Features "Aloha" design with large logo on front, Hawaiian Islands on the sleeve with our logo replacing Oahu, and celebrating our new tasting/tap room room location with 'Mililani' on the back. Available in White, Gray, Black, and Navy Blue.