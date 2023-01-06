Restaurant header imageView gallery
Paradise Coffee - Doral

review star

No reviews yet

10701 NW 58th ST.

Miami, FL 33178

Popular Items

EMPANADA POLLO
AREPA ESPECIAL CARNE MECHADA
ASADO NEGRO

ON THE GO

EMPANADA CARNE MOLIDA

$3.99

EMPANADA COLOMBIANA

$2.25

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO

$3.99

EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA

$4.25

EMPANADA PABELLON

$4.25

EMPANADA POLLO

$3.99

EMPANADA QUESO

$3.99

PASTEL CARNE MOLIDA

$3.50

PASTEL QUESO

$3.25

PASTEL POLLO

$3.25

PASTEL PAPA CON QUESO

$3.50

MANDOCA

$2.00

TEQUENO

$2.00

TEQUENO CRUDO

$1.70

PASTEL CRUDO (QUESO, POLLO, CARNE)

$2.99

PASTEL PIZZA

$3.50

PASTEL ANDINO

$2.99

MINI COLOMBIANA

$0.92

DESAYUNOS

CHICKEN OMELETTE

$8.99

AMERICANO

$7.99

CRIOLLO

$10.99

CLARA DE HUEVOS

$7.50

OMELETTE DE JAMON Y QUESO

$8.99

PARADISE OMELETTE

$8.99

TOSTADA CON MANTEQUILLA

$1.99

TOSTADA CON JAMON

$2.99

TOSTADA CON QUESO

$2.99

ALMUERZOS

PABELLON

PABELLON

$12.99
ASADO NEGRO

ASADO NEGRO

$12.99
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$14.99

POLLO SALTADO

$12.99

AREPA ESPECIAL

AREPA ESPECIAL CARNE MECHADA

$12.99

AREPA ESPECIAL POLLO MECHADO

$11.99

AREPA ESPECIAL MIXTA

$13.99

COMBOS Y FIESTAS

50 MINI TEQUENOS

$40.00

COMBO TEQUENOS

$7.99

Incluye 4 tequenos y 1 bebida

COMBO 2 MANDOCAS CON QUESO

$4.50

COMBO MINI TEQUENO (6 UNIDADES)

$5.99

PATACONES

PATACON CARNE MECHADA

$12.99

PATACON POLLO MECHADO

$11.99

PATACON MIXTO

$13.99

SANDWICHES

PAN CARNE MECHADA

$12.99

PAN POLLO MECHADO

$11.99

PAN CON TORTILLA

$8.99

PAN JAMON Y QUESO

$6.00

EXTRAS

AGUACATE

$2.00

AREPA PLAIN

$2.00

ARROZ

$1.50

CARAOTAS 4 ONZ

$2.00

CARNE MECHADA 4 ONZ

$3.99

JAMON

$1.00

JAMON DE PAVO

$1.00

NATA 2 ONZ

$1.00

POLLO MECHADO 4 ONZ

$3.00

QUESO BLANCO

$1.99

TOCINETA

$1.50

HUEVO

$1.00

PLATANO MADURO (5 UND)

$1.99

PAPAS FRITAS

$2.50

EXTRA DE HELADO

$1.00

CARNE MECHADA 1 LB

$16.50

CARAOTAS 1 LB (16 OZ)

$5.99

SIDE DE LOMO SALTADO

$9.99

SIDE DE PERNIL

$3.50

ASADO NEGRO 1 LB

$18.99

MENU ESPECIAL

POLLO CON CREMA

$11.99

CORDON BLEU DE POLLO (martes)

$11.99

POLLO SALTADO (miercoles)

$12.99

POLLO AL GRILL (jueves)

$11.99

PESCADO DEL DIA (viernes)

$12.99

VENTA AL MAYOR

SALSA VERDE 32 OZ

$15.99

COFFEE

1/2 COLADA

$0.92

COLADA

$1.39

CORTADITO 4 ONZ

$1.75

AMERICANO 8 ONZ

$1.50

AMERICANO GRANDE

$2.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$2.25

CAFE CON LECHE GRANDE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CALIENTE MEDIANO

$2.75

CHOCOLATE CALIENTE GRANDE

$3.99

BEBIDAS

AGUA

$1.25

COKE

$1.75

COKE ZERO

$1.75

FRESS KOLITA

$2.75

FANTA NARANJA

$1.75

FANTA UVA

$1.75

MALTA 12OZ (GRANDE)

$2.99

NESTEA DE LIMON

$3.00

PAPELON CON LIMON

$3.00

NESTEA DE DURAZNO

$3.00

PARCHITA

$3.00

SPRITE

$1.75

SPRITE ZERO

$1.75

LIMONADA DE COCO (14 oz)

$3.00

COCADA (14 oz)

$3.99

MORA

$3.00

Agua Empleados

MALTA 7OZ (PEQUENA)

$2.45

VASO GRANDE CON HIELO O AGUA

$0.99

VASO PEQUENO CON HIELO O AGUA

$0.75

JUGOS NATURALES

NARANJA

$5.99

FRESA

$4.50

JUGO MIXTO

$5.50

LECHOZA

$4.50

MANGO

$4.50

PINA

$4.50

CEPILLADOS

CEPILLADO PEQUENO

$3.50

CEPILLADO GRANDE

$4.50

CREPES y VOLCAN

NUTELLA CLASSIC

$8.99

DULCE DE LECHE

$10.00

FERRERO

$10.99

KINDER OMG

$10.00

PIRULIN LOVER

$10.00

OREO DREAM

$10.00

VOLCAN DE CHOCOLATE

$7.00

MINI NUTELLA CLASSIC

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Paradise Coffee image
Paradise Coffee image
Paradise Coffee image

